As Black Friday dawns, shoppers head to stores across Phoenix area

With full bellies and fat wallets, shoppers across the Valley were expected to head to retailers Friday for some of the biggest deals of the year.

The National Retail Federation is projecting that about 182 million people across the country will shop in-store and online from Thanksgiving Day through Cyber Monday this year. About 130 million of them are expected to shop on Black Friday.

In Arizona, headlines have been dominated by inflation jitters in recent years. Still, consumers are expected to turn out for holiday shopping.

Kim Saltzstein, general manager and head buyer of Changing Hands Bookstore, poses for a portrait at the company’s location in Tempe on November 10, 2023.

Local stores are also expected to see shoppers. Thomas Barr, vice president of business development for Local First Arizona, said slowing inflation is a good sign for Phoenix-area businesses.

"We expect local businesses to stay quite busy providing one-of-a-kind gifts that you can't find on Amazon or at chain stores during this holiday season," Barr said.

Last year, retail sales rose 5.4% nationally. Inflation has cooled considerably since then. The National Retail Federation predicts holiday spending will grow between 3% and 4% this year, a number consistent with average annual holiday spending increases.

“The Thanksgiving holiday weekend marks some of the busiest shopping days of the year, as consumers enjoy the tradition of shopping for the perfect gifts for friends and loved ones,” said National Retail Federation President Matthew Shay. “Retailers have been preparing for months for this occasion. They are stocked and ready to help customers find the gifts and other items they want at great prices during the entire holiday season.”

Republic reporters Russ Wiles and Corina Vanek contributed reporting to this article.

This article originally appeared on Arizona Republic: Black Friday shopping expected to be brisk across Phoenix area