Black Friday deals at Florida amusement parks: Discounts at Universal, SeaWorld, LEGOLAND

Some shoppers eagerly await Black Friday for that television they've been wanting, the nice Christmas gift for a friend or a new pair of shoes for the holidays.

But for those looking to give an experiential gift or plan a getaway for their holiday season, Florida's theme parks also have some Black Friday deals in store.

Whether you're hoping to go for a wild ride at the Universal Orlando Resort or learn about the aquatic wonders at SeaWorld Orlando, several parks will have Black Friday offers for prospective guests.

Here are the Black Friday deals to look out for at the Florida theme parks:

Universal Orlando Resort

During the holiday season, Universal guests can enjoy the magic of Hogwarts at Christmastime with a special installation at The Wizarding World of Harry Potter – Hogsmeade, meet the Grinch or enjoy big balloons at Universal’s Holiday Parade featuring Macy's. Here are the specials available on Black Friday:

Buy a day, get a second day free on a 2-Park, 1-Day Park-to-Park ticket. Includes admission to both Universal Studios Florida and Universal Islands of Adventure. Valid for Florida residents.

25% off a 3-Park, 5-Night vacation package , including hotel accommodations and tickets. Available now with blackout dates.

5 days for the price of 3 for one-park-a-day tickets, restrictions apply and upgrades are available.

SeaWorld Orlando

Black Friday deals are now live on SeaWorld sites and extend through Cyber Monday. Here are some offers for Florida parks:

Save up to 55% on a single day ticket, and up to 60% on other bundles, including a package with Busch Gardens Tampa which goes up to 65% on Cyber Monday. Discount depends on the day you go.

LEGOLAND Florida

Outside of the Orlando hub, LEGOLAND celebrates the beloved brick toys and other kids' characters across three parks in Winter Haven, Florida. LEGOLAND is offering the following deals from Tuesday, Nov. 21 at 7 a.m. until Monday Nov. 27 11:59 p.m.:

Save $50-$100 on annual passes for a year of admission to LEGOLAND. Discount amount depends on the tier of the pass.

50% off LEGOLAND hotel packages, which include two days of tickets to any of the three parks and a stay at an onsite hotel. Valid for stays Jan. 2, 2024 through May 22, 2024.

Save up to 50% on LEGOLAND theme park single-day tickets.

