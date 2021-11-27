Black Friday deals are still going, save $50 on Apple's noise-canceling Beats Studio Buds

The Beats Studio Buds, which offer solid sound and good battery life, are $50 off right now at Amazon and other retailers.

If you want a light and comfy pair of earbuds that will sound great and adequately block out all outside world noise, we like Apple's Beats Studio Buds. And if you missed yesterday's rush of Black Friday deals yesterday, don't worry, these buds are still discounted $50 from $149.95 to just $99.95.

They're on sale at various retailers, including Best Buy, Walmart, Target, and Verizon, but Amazon's offering a slightly better deal than the rest. In addition to a $50 discount (saving you 33%), Amazon's offering a $10 credit if you use the coupon code BYZPPJADUODB at checkout. Once your shipment's complete, you'll get an email with the credit.

In our review, we praised the Beats Studio Buds for their light and ergonomic design, one-touch pairing, and fairly detailed sound for the price. They also offer solid noise canceling and enough battery life (plus a charging case). With ANC turned off, these buds will last up to eight hours of playback.

If you're familiar with Apple's 3rd-generation AirPods, which are also on sale today for $169.99, the Beats have the same simple pairing with the addition of noise-cancellation. You won't get as many charges out of your case with the Beats, but they're also notably cheaper right now.

There's still plenty of other Black Friday deals to find, too. You can check off even more things on your holiday shopping list and save big with Black Friday sales across top retailers, including Best Buy, Target and Walmart's deals.

