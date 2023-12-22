Black Friday discounts drive higher than expected retail sales

black friday

Shop sales rose by more than expected in November as Black Friday discounts boosted spending on toys and make-up ahead of Christmas.

Retail sales volumes rose by 1.3pc in November, according to the Office for National Statistics (ONS), which far exceeded analysts’ expectations of 0.4pc.

Sales growth in October was also revised up to 0pc after the ONS previously said sales fell by 0.3pc.

Darren Morgan, director of economic statistics at the ONS, said: “Retail sales grew strongly in November as heavy Black Friday discounting encouraged shoppers to spend.”

He added: “In the latest month, household goods retailers, clothing shops and department stores all reported robust sales, with computer stores, sports equipment, toy shops and cosmetics stores particularly benefitting from the impact of their Black Friday promotions.”

Other non-food store sales, which include computers, toys, make-up and sports kit, rose by 2.6pc in November.

Specialist food and drink stores also enjoyed a strong month as shoppers stocked up early for Christmas, Mr Morgan said. Specialty shops such as butchers and bakers recorded an 8.5pc jump in sales.

But Mr Morgan warned: “It’s still a challenging time for retailers.”

On a quarterly basis, retail sales fell by 0.8pc in the three months to November. Sales were also still below pre-pandemic levels.

Non-food sales volumes were down by 2.7pc compared to pre-lockdown.

Lisa Hooker, of PwC, said: “In spite of the headline improvement in sales last month, Christmas is still likely to come down to the wire for retailers.”

PwC has warned that consumers are planning to spend less than normal in the run-up to Christmas due to the cost of living crisis. This increases the likelihood that shops will need to use Boxing Day sales to clear out seasonal stock, Ms Hooker said.

“The golden quarter will have been a disappointment to many retailers,” she added, referring to the traditional festive selling season.

But Gabriella Dickens, UK economist at Pantheon Macroeconomics, said that falling inflation will boost real wages and encourage consumer spending in the year ahead.

Pantheon now expects inflation to average 2.6pc in 2024, down from its previous forecast of 3.1pc a month ago. This followed a larger than expected drop in the consumer prices index (CPI) this week.

Lower inflation, falling mortgage rates and a cut to National Insurance, which will kick in in January, will all help to boost the amount of cash households have to spend next year, Ms Dickens said.

She added: “Accordingly, we expect households’ real expenditure to rise by about 1.2pc next year, with retail sales following a similar trend.”

