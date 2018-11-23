The Black Friday DNA test deals you’ve been waiting for are finally here

Last year on Black Friday, at-home DNA test kits were the single hottest product of the season — and we fully expect the same to be true for Black Friday 2018. Not only are these awesome little DNA test kits super easy to use and beyond eye-opening once you get the results, the most popular tests out there also happen to be on sale at their lowest prices ever! The $200 23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service is down to $99 for Black Friday 2018, the $100 AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity is discounted to $59, and already affordable $75 MyHeritage DNA Test Kit – Ancestry & Ethnicity Genetic Testing is just $49. All these deals are good while supplies last and they’re all sellout risks, so definitely grab a few while you still can.

Oh, and if you have a pup you should definitely get this discounted Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification DNA Test Kit for only $49.99!

23andMe DNA Test – Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service

Includes Ancestry Service PLUS more than 85 DNA-based online reports on Genetic Health Risks*, Carrier Status*, Wellness & Traits with just one test

Before purchasing, review important information at 23andme.com/test-info

Subject to 23andMe’s Terms of Service at 23andme.com/tos and Privacy Statement at 23andme.com/about/privacy

Accurate, reliable reports developed and designed through a rigorous process by world-class scientists and medical experts

Provide a saliva sample using our at-home kit and send it back. No additional lab fee required. Results ready in about 6-8 weeks

23andMe DNA Test - Health + Ancestry Personal Genetic Service - includes reports on Health, Wel…: $199.00

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity

The #1 selling consumer DNA test, with millions of people who’ve made over 1 billion family connections.*

Only AncestryDNA can estimate your origins to more than 350 regions around the world.*

Get 2x more geographic detail than any other test.*

AncestryDNA is the only DNA test that provides the recent migration paths of your ancestors, and the stories behind their journeys.*

*Substantiated by AncestryDNA, May 2018 report. WARNING: AncestryDNA highly discourages the purchase of our DNA kit from unauthorized resellers. To ensure the best experience and service, please purchase directly from AncestryDNA Official. DNA kits that are fraudulently purchased and then resold through Amazon may be deactivated by AncestryDNA, and may not be eligible for a refund.

AncestryDNA: Genetic Testing Ethnicity: $59.00

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit – Ancestry & Ethnicity Genetic Testing

Discover your ancestry and find relatives you never knew existed on both your maternal and paternal sides.

Get a detailed ethnicity breakdown with the most comprehensive list of ethnicities in the industry: 42 regions, including 7 East Asian regions.

Simple DNA test kit with a cheek swab – takes only 2 minutes to complete.

Huge global database enables you to get worldwide DNA Matches.

Affordable price – includes access to test results. Uses the highest technological standards.

MyHeritage DNA Test Kit - Ancestry & Ethnicity Genetic Testing: $49.00

Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification DNA Test Kit

Dog DNA breed ancestry testing kit: with a simple cheek swab you can do at home, Wisdom Panel uses the most accurate & Advanced breed IDENTIFICATION method under patent.

We test for over 350+ breeds, types, & varieties—the most of any test on the market.

Three simple steps: Simply collect your dog’s DNA with a cheek swab, activate your kit online & send your kit to the lab with pre-paid shipping.

You’ll receive our genetic analysis of your dog’s ancestry & breed IDENTIFICATION in as little as 2 weeks.

Benefits of DNA analysis: genetic testing can help you identify breeds & specific health issues that may be important to the wellbeing of your dog.

Work with your veterinarian & use your results to develop training, nutrition & long-term healthcare plans.

Best in Show: as the leading canine genetics company we’ve tested the DNA of more than a million dogs & developed the largest & most comprehensive breed database in the world, with a sophisticated algorithm and a very strategically placed set of markers.

Discover MORE about your dog: DNA analysis unlocks a brand new world of insights that are unique to your dog. Compare the accuracy and insight of our testing to similar products from Embark & Identibreed.

Wisdom Panel 3.0 Breed Identification DNA Test Kit | Canine Genetic Ancestry Test Kit for Dogs: $49.99

BGR Top Deals:

Trending Right Now:

See the original version of this article on BGR.com