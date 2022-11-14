This Black Friday, IKEA Canada invites Canadians to save money and the planet by going green

Green Friday campaign builds on the retailer's circular ambitions, enabling Canadian consumers to live more sustainably by giving pre-loved goods a second life

BURLINGTON, ON, Nov. 14, 2022 /CNW/ - IKEA Canada today announced the return of its annual Green Friday campaign. The retailer wants to make Black Friday a little bit greener by creating circular solutions that help make sustainable living a more affordable and accessible choice for Canadians. Throughout the month of November, customers will receive additional savings on gently-used items, and will be invited to sell back their IKEA furniture for an extra incentive.

From November 25-27, IKEA Family members will receive an additional 25 per cent discount off products in the Circular hub (As-Is) marketplace, including pre-loved furniture, discontinued items and ex-showroom displays. Canadians sell thousands of pre-loved items back to IKEA annually, with the most popular items including bookshelves, shelving units, chairs and stools. Most submissions for the IKEA Canada Sell-back program were made to stores in Ontario (41 per cent), followed by British Columbia (27 per cent) and Quebec (16 per cent.)

"On one of the biggest shopping days of the year, we're shifting the conversation from mass to considerate consumption by putting sustainability and circularity at the core of our offer," said Helene Loberg, Country Sustainability Manager, IKEA Canada. "By taking a stand on Black Friday and offering customers an opportunity to give pre-loved furniture a new home, we hope to contribute to a brighter future."

The Green Friday campaign offers many additional ways for customers to join in on circular efforts, including:

Until November 27, IKEA Family members can earn 2x the value of Sell-Back credit on gently-used IKEA furniture. IKEA in turn gives the product a second life through resale or donation.





On November 17 and 18, IKEA Canada will host Virtual Workshops to support customers in extending the life of their IKEA products. Sign-up is currently live for IKEA Family members.





From November 20-27, customers can buy one bag of HUVUDROLL vegetable balls and receive a second bag at 50% off. They can also enjoy a veggie ball meal for $4.99 in the Swedish Restaurant or a veggie ball dish for $4.49 (only available at IKEA Toronto Downtown – Aura).





Several IKEA Canada store locations will also work with local community partners to host a furniture donation and electronics recycling drive. In exchange, donors will receive a coupon for $25 off a minimum purchase of $150 from November 29-December 6, 2022. Participation varies by location; check your nearest IKEA store page for drop off dates and times.

Part of the IKEA Family loyalty program, the Sell-back service has seen strong engagement since it launched in Canada in 2019. Customers can also visit the online circular hub marketplace to reserve some items in advance of visiting their local store. It complements IKEA's other efforts, including a partnership with Furniture Bank to repurpose customer returned mattresses. The program collected 5,876 mattresses over the past year, with 75% being donated to individuals and families overcoming furniture poverty. The partnership also offers customers an affordable and socially responsible mattress and furniture removal service that resulted in nearly 200 items being collected from customer homes.

"At IKEA, we're committed to creating a better everyday life for Canadians and helping them bring their homes to life, and that includes our communities and our shared home – the planet," added Loberg. "By giving used items a second life and buying pre-loved products this Green Friday, you not only save a little extra this holiday season, but you also prevent those items from going to the landfill and contribute to reducing our collective climate footprint."

The Green Friday campaign is just one step on IKEA's journey to become a fully circular and climate positive business by 2030. This includes using only renewable, recycled, or recyclable materials, eliminating waste, and introducing services that help customers to extend the life of their products.

For more information on Green Friday, please visit IKEA.ca/GreenFriday.

Founded in 1943 in Sweden, IKEA is a leading home furnishing retailer, offering a wide range of well-designed, functional home furnishing products at prices so low that as many people as possible can afford them. IKEA Canada is part of Ingka Group which operates 374 IKEA stores in 30 countries, including 15 in Canada. Last year, IKEA Canada welcomed 31 million visitors to its stores and 117 million visitors to IKEA.ca. IKEA Canada operates business through the IKEA vision - to create a better everyday life for the many people and does so through its local community efforts and sustainability initiatives. For more information on IKEA Canada, please visit IKEA.ca.

