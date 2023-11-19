Black Friday shopping deals have started. Here's what you need to know.

Black Friday deals have already begun online and in stores this year.

Ready to do some holiday shopping?

Black Friday shopping deals have already started online and in stores and will continue through Thanksgiving week.

In the last several years, retailers have started earlier with their Black Friday or Cyber Monday sales, providing a mix of in-store and online sales to meet changing consumer demand.

Here's what you need to know, including store hours and return policies, before you shop Black Friday deals:

Target Black Friday, deals, ad and hours

Target started its Black Friday sales on Sunday, Nov. 19 in stores and online. It features a 70" smart TV for $299, down from $519.99 and an XBox Series X Console for $449, a $50 savings with a $75 Target gift card.

Hours: Closed on Thanksgiving, open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Holiday return policy: Most items bought at Target can be returned within a 90-day period. For electronics and entertainment items bought between Oct. 1 and Dec. 24, the refund period will begin on Dec. 26. All electronics and entertainment items, except Apple products and mobile phones, items must be returned within 30 days by Jan. 24. Apple products have a 15-day window to be returned by Jan. 9. Mobile phones purchased in-store, or online via Order Pickup, must be returned within 14 days by Jan. 8.

Price-match policy: From Oct. 22 through Dec. 24, the retailer will price-match an item if it is sold for a lower price at Target.

See the deals: To see Target's Black Friday ad, go here.

Walmart Black Friday, deals, ad and hours

Walmart's Black Friday deals, will begin online on Nov. 22 at 3 p.m. EST for all online shoppers (Walmart Plus members get access at 12 p.m. EST) and then in stores on Black Friday, Nov. 24 at 6 a.m. local time. Not all items will be available in the store. Deals include a 43" smart TV for $98 and a HP laptop for $249.

What's Walmart Plus? Walmart offers a membership for $12.95 a month or $98 a year, for the opportunity at perks, such as earlier access to Black Friday deals, free delivery for orders more than $35 and other discounts.

Hours: Closed on Thanksgiving, open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Holiday return policy: Most items purchased between Oct. 1 and Dec. 31 can be returned by Jan. 31.

Price-match policy: For purchases made in a Walmart store, items sold on Walmart.com will be matched. Walmart does not price match Walmart.com items sold outside the continental U.S. or competitor's online or in-store prices. Prices for special events like Black Friday or Rollback are not price-matched. Purchases made on Walmart.com are not price-matched.

See the deals: Walmart's sales circular can be found here.

Best Buy Black Friday, deals, ad and hours

Best Buy began its Black Friday sales on Nov. 17. Deals include a 13.3-inch Macbook Air with 8 GB of memory and a 256 GB hard drive for $749.99 and a 75" smart TV for $579.99.

Hours: Closed Thanksgiving, open at 6 a.m. on Black Friday.

Price-match policy: Best Buy will price-match any item that is sold for a lower price at the store through the holiday season. Prices for Black Friday through Cyber Monday do not apply.

Return policy: Most gifts purchased at Best Buy between Oct. 27 and Dec. 30 can be returned through Jan. 13.

See the deals: More on Best Buy's Black Friday deals can be found here.

Kohl's Black Friday, deals, ad and hours

Kohl's began its Black Friday deals on Nov. 19. Kohl's shoppers online and in-store can also earn $10 Kohl's Cash for every $50 spent between Nov. 19 and Nov. 22. For shoppers going to Kohl's stores on Black Friday, there will be sweepstakes, including prizes and Kohl's cash. Deals include an Amazon Fire HD 8, 32 GB tablet for $59.99 and select small Hamilton Beach and Black + Decker appliances for $13.49 after a mail-in rebate and 30% off.

Hours: Closed Thanksgiving, open Black Friday at 5 a.m.

Price-match policy: Kohl's may match a competitor's in-store price and will match Kohls.com prices, which can vary from in-store prices. Kohl's does not match competitor's online prices.

Return policy: Kohl's accepts returns for 180 days after the original date or purchase, with or without a receipt, with a few exceptions, including premium watches and electronics returned within 30 days with a receipt and most Sephora items can be returned within 60 days. For the holidays, premium electronics, watches and Sephora at Kohl's items bought after Nov. 1 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2024.

See the deals: The Kohl's ad can be found here.

Macy's Black Friday, deals, ad and hours

Macy's began its Black Friday deals on Nov. 19 and they will run through Saturday, Nov. 25. Deals include Marc Jacobs DOT Eau de Perfume 3.3 oz spray for $50, a $50 savings. The retailer will also have Cyber Monday deals on Nov. 26 and Nov. 27 with daily flash deals both days.

Hours: Closed on Thanksgiving, open Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Price-match policy: Request a price-match in-store or online if prices go down in the store or Macys.com.

Return policy: Most purchases made in-store or online from Oct. 2 can be returned until Jan. 31, 2024.

See the deals: See more on Macy's deals here.

Lowe's Black Friday, deals, ad and hours

Lowe's began some early Black Friday deals on Oct. 22 and will run them through Nov. 22. New Black Friday specials will start Nov. 23. Deals include a 7.5-foot prelit Christmas tree for $129 or a 24.9 cubic foot side-by-side refrigerator for $899.

Hours: Closed Thanksgiving, open Black Friday at 6 a.m.

Price-match policy: Lowe's will price-match a competitor's identical, in-stock item in the store. For online purchases, Lowe's instructs customers to call 877-465-6937 or use online chat for a price match. The item must be available to ship to the customer's address for both in-store and online price matches.

Return policy: Many new, unused items can be returned for 90 days. There are some exceptions: major appliance returns must be initiated within 48 hours of delivery or time of pickup or if it is in the original unopened box, it can be returned within 30 days. Several other items also have a 30-day return policy, including TVs and electronics, outdoor power equipment, water heaters, air conditioners and liquid paint. Holiday items must be returned on or before the holiday and holiday items purchased after the holiday are final sales.

See the deals: See Lowe's Black Friday sales circular here.

How else can I save doing my holiday shopping?

Search online for coupon codes with sites and browser extensions like RetailMeNot to save you some extra money. Some may not work with retailer's specials. Also consider buying with credit cards and debit cards that earn points for future rewards or cash back or see if there are partner sites like UPromise, where you can earn rewards toward a 529 college savings plan on eligible purchases.

Betty Lin-Fisher is a consumer reporter for USA TODAY. Reach her at blinfisher@USATODAY.com or follow her on X, Facebook or Instagram @blinfisher.

