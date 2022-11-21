Black Friday tech deals: What not to do

As we barrel toward Thanksgiving, we're also careening head-first into Black Friday. I, for one, have always found Black Friday sort of paralyzing. Give me thousands of deals, and I clam up, gripped by indecision.

To me, the stakes feel especially high for tech deals. I don't know about you, but if I'm buying a gaming console or TV, I want to do it right – and as cost-effectively as possible. So, how do you even begin to assess the deluge of Black Friday tech deals? Well, it starts by remembering that even if you're looking at a great deal, that doesn't mean it's right for you.

I talked to Consumer Reports Senior Electronics Editor Jim Willcox, a TV expert and veteran Black Friday-watcher, to get a sense of what you and I should be thinking about while wading through deals this week. Here's what he had to say.

Shoppers exit a Best Buy store during Black Friday sales in Brooklyn, New York, U.S., November 26, 2021. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

It's a good time to buy a TV, but don't buy the cheapest one

Black Friday has become known as a day on which, among other things, TVs fly off shelves because they're the cheapest they'll ever be – and, generally speaking, that's still true.

"Black Friday and Cyber Monday continue to be great times to buy a TV," said Willcox, who added that his favorite TV brands include LG, Samsung. and Sony.

If you're going to take the plunge on a TV, think through what's important to you, whether its picture quality, sound, viewing angle, or the number and type of inputs. If you're the sort who's looking for the state-of-the-art, an OLED TV is where it's at. OLED stands for "organic light-emitting diodes" and touts the best picture quality for flat screens out there right now.

One word of caution on TV-buying: If you cut costs too much and grab the cheapest deal out there, you might regret it.

"Don’t only buy on price," Willcox told Yahoo Finance. "Most people are going to own a TV for seven or eight years. You don’t want to regret it every time you look at it."

Story continues

Don't just wing it

If you don't plan ahead, you might get drawn towards deals for products you don't need or even want. Making a list ahead of time is always a good idea, according to Willcox, because it allows you to prioritize and focus day-of.

Additionally, if you're making a list, it'll also help you track the special circumstances surrounding each deal, which is also key. For instance, remember to track deals that designate "limited quantities." The last thing you want is to get excited about something and miss the boat because you didn't realize there were very few of that item available.

Don't forget to keep an eye on pricing

At this point, prices are likely to be consistent across stores and platforms.

"We do see some special deals limited to a single retailer, but major brands are generally offering deals across retailers and we're seeing more online matching of in-store pricing," Willcox told Yahoo Finance.

To that end, the relationship between in-store pricing and online pricing has grown more entangled over the years and, as a result, pricing has grown more variable throughout Black Friday, the weekend, and into Cyber Monday. Though this creates "a little more work for consumers," according to Willcox, it does also create opportunities.

"Pricing is a lot more dynamic than it used to be,” he said.

If you're unsure, don't jump at that big-ticket deal

If there's something pricey you've been eyeing, whether it's a VR headset or a TV, be sure you're really excited about it. If you're not, that's okay, because you'll have other opportunities to save on big-ticket items – this is especially true for TVs.

"For TVs, in some ways it pays to be a procrastinator, since there are natural price decreases that happen over time," said Willcox. "Many TV prices can continue to fall throughout the year, including around the Super Bowl," he continued. "A few months from now, we'll see markdowns ... Though we do see the average price of TVs get the lowest during Black Friday, there are other opportunities."

Allie Garfinkle is a Senior Tech Reporter at Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter at @agarfinks.

Click here for the latest trending stock tickers of the Yahoo Finance platform.

Read the latest financial and business news from Yahoo Finance.

Download the Yahoo Finance app for Apple or Android.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, LinkedIn, and YouTube.