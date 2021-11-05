Black Friday TV deals are here from LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL

Here are the best early Black Friday 2021 TV Deals, from LG, Samsung, Sony and TCL

It's almost Black Friday, the biggest shopping day of the year. But over the years, Black Friday has turned into a month-long event, with some of the biggest retailers offering sales early. Today, major retailers like Amazon, Best Buy, Target, Walmart, and Samsung are already offering early Black Friday 2021 deals on products from some of the biggest brands, including big savings with Black Friday TV deals.

Ahead of Black Friday, shoppers can already find discounts on nearly every type of TV, from budget HD and 4K sets from Samsung and Hisense, all the way to top-of-the-line OLED TVs from LG, Vizio and Sony.

Not sure what to get that special someone on your list? In addition to a variety of gift ideas we have provided in our comprehensive gift guides, we've rounded up the best early Black Friday deals you can get on TVs of all sizes from the biggest and best brands, and answered pressing questions you might have about how to get the best Black Friday TV deals.

What are the best early deals on TVs for Black Friday 2021?

Amazon

These are the best Black Friday TV deals you can get on Amazon right now.

Best Buy

Best Buy is offering Black Friday TV deals on Sony, Samsung, LG and more.

Samsung

Samsung TVs are on sale for early Black Friday discounts.

Walmart

Save hundreds of dollars with these Walmart Black Friday TV deals.

Target

Target is offering Black Friday-level savings on TCL, LG, Samsung and Sony TVs.

Is Black Friday a good time to buy a TV?

Yes. You'll see some of the biggest price drops of the year on TVs during Black Friday. That's because manufacturers are preparing to launch their new 2022 model TVs, which means they'll be offering deep discounts on older models, including ones from 2021, confirms Michael Desjardin, senior TV writer at Reviewed. Some of the best TVs we’ve seen this year are already starting to come down in price, and in some cases, the discounts are steep, as much as $800 off, depending on the brand, features, size and year model of the TV.

What are the best TVs to buy?

Desjardin says his first piece of advice for shoppers when selecting a TV on Black Friday is to take stock of what you're looking for and how much you're willing to spend.

He notes that any TV worth its salt these days will be a smart TV, meaning it can connect to the internet to offer access to a variety of apps, like Netflix and YouTube, via pre-installed software. "Even the most affordable TVs are smart TVs these days," he added, "so there’s really no point in trying to find a TV that isn’t a smart TV."

When it comes to screen size, Desjardin said to consider how far away you'll be sitting from the TV. "Will you, your family and your guests be sitting relatively far away from your new TV—more than eight feet, for example?" he asks. "If so, you’ll probably want to secure a 65- to 75-inch TV. Small TVs—32 to 43 inches, for example—are best suited for kitchens, dorms and guest rooms.” One more thing to note: If you opt for a big TV and you’re not planning on wall-mounting it, he said, be sure that the tabletop is wide enough to accommodate its stand.

Where you're placing the TV will impact your buy, too: If your living space receives a ton of natural light during the daytime, you’ll want to consider the screen’s brightness levels.

Still not sure where to start? We’ve got you: Reviewed thoroughly tests TVs in our Cambridge, MA, lab, and we’ve rounded up the best TVs of 2021 to help you with your search. Check out our coverage of the Best TVs of 2021, Best TVs Under $500 of 2021 and Best Big Screen TVs Under $1,000 of 2021.

When will Black Friday deals on TVs start?

Black Friday deals on TVs have already begun. Many retailers are calling them early Black Friday prices or pre-Black Friday sales, with many offering deep discounts on plenty of models available in inventory right now.

Are there early Black Friday deals on TVs?

Yes. As noted in the list above, there are plenty of early deals on TVs. While some sales will run up to and through Black Friday, others are limited or flash sales, with discounts running for just one or two days while supplies last.

Should you wait for Black Friday deals on TVs?

Trying to weigh future price drops and availability now can be daunting. However, some retailers offer assurances through a Black Friday guarantee. What that means: "If you happen to buy a new TV in the weeks leading up to Black Friday and that very same model is discounted shortly after your purchase," Desjardin said, "the retailer will reimburse you for the difference."

Best Buy, for example, guarantees that if the price goes lower on a qualifying item, they will refund the difference automatically for its My Best Buy and Best Buy Totaltech ($199.99 a year) members. Non-members can also get their price difference refunded but will need to visit a Best Buy store or contact customer service to receive it.

Continuing supply and labor shortages this year mean that resupply and delivery times for all products have been challenged. Shoppers who have specific models in mind, or who have their heart set on delivery by a certain date, should strongly consider buying products with that in mind.

Who has deals on TVs for Black Friday?

All of the major retailers have deals for Black Friday, including Amazon, Best Buy, Target, and Walmart. Many of the biggest brands, like Samsung, are offering great deals directly on their own websites.

