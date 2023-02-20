Black Hat to launch official certification program

CAMBRIDGE, England, Feb. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The world's leading cybersecurity conference Black Hat is to launch its first ever certification program - Black Hat Certified Pentester (BCPen).

Intended for professional penetration testers; bug-bounty hunters; in-house red and blue team personnel; and SOC analysts, the program will be officially launched at Black Hat USA 2023 in Las Vegas in August.

Black Hat has been an industry leading source for cutting edge security briefings and training for over 20 years, providing attendees with various avenues to learn and progress their knowledge in different sectors of information security. This new certification program, which was created in partnership with Cambridge-based IT security firm The SecOps Group, enables participants to prove their knowledge and ability when it comes to hands-on penetration testing.

The practical, in-person exam covers a wide variety of topics and comprises eight hours of CTF-style hacking on application security and infrastructure hacking topics.

Commenting on the launch, Sumit Siddharth, the CEO of The SecOps Group Said, "There are currently huge gaps in the cyber certification industry. With our practical exams, we are aiming to provide an authentic and credible certification that is up-to-date and represents real life business risks. We are thrilled to have this partnership with Black Hat."

Steven Wylie, General Manager at Black Hat added, "The Certification track is a natural progression for Black Hat events. Attendees will not only learn new skills via our training and briefings program, but now we are enabling our attendees (and their employers) to validate their skills which in turn will enable them to progress their career."

"As our industry matures, being able to measure the skills you have learned is vital," added Daniel Cuthbert, a Black Hat review board member and an industry veteran.

For further information on how to apply for the Black Hat Certified Pentester (BCPen) certification, visit https://secops.group/blackhat-certified-pentester-bcpen/

Story continues

About Black Hat:

Founded in 1997, Black Hat is an internationally recognized cybersecurity event series providing the most technical and relevant information security research. Grown from a single annual conference to the most respected information security event series internationally, these multi-day events provide the security community with the latest cutting-edge research, developments, and trends.

Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are driven by the needs of the global security community, striving to bring together the best minds in the industry. Black Hat inspires professionals at all career levels, encouraging growth and collaboration among academia, world-class researchers and leaders in the public and private sectors. Today, Black Hat Briefings and Trainings are held annually in the United States, Europe, and Asia, providing premier venues for elite security researchers and trainers to find their audience.

About The SecOps Group:

The SecOps Group is a globally recognized IT security company having vast experience of providing cyber security consultancy and education services. Their core business comprises two units, consultancy and education. The SecOps Group offer CREST accredited security consultancy services and through the exams, they provide an authentic and credible certification program that is up-to-date and represents real life business risks. The SecOps Group also runs a free pentest learning platform called Vulnmachines.

Cision

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-hat-to-launch-official-certification-program-301750025.html

SOURCE The SecOps Group