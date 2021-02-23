The Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit 2021

'Black Health and the Path to Immunity'

NEW YORK, Feb. 23, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The confluence of the COVID-19 pandemic, the advent of promising vaccines, and the Black Lives Matter movement has our society focusing as never before on racial, ethnic, gender and health inequities. Black Health Matters is the foremost health, award winning, wellness and chronic disease platform in educating African Americans.

(PRNewsfoto/Black Health Matters)

Black Health Matters is excited to host the Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit, a free, open to the public, virtual health fair aimed at educating and empowering the community to take ownership of their health journeys. The Summit takes place on Saturday, February 27th, 2021 from 8:30 am to 5:30 pm EST, and features world-class physicians and health experts from all over the country. A virtual environment means that members of the community can safely learn from health and wellness experts and attend panel discussions on a wide variety of health issues that impact African Americans.

Black Health Matters Winter Health Summit:

The Summit will focus on improving attendees' understanding of the management of chronic and rare diseases, while underscoring the importance of participation in research studies.

This outstanding virtual symposium will feature appearances by:

Dr. Vin Gupta, Medical Contributor, NBC/MSNBC

Dr. Carol Brown, SVP, Chief Health Equity Officer, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center

Dr. Patrice Harris, Immediate Past Chair, American Medical Association.

Sandra Lindsay, RN, Critical Care Nurse, Northwell Health

Angie Stone, Singer/Songwriter and Diabetes Advocate

…and many more.

Benefits for Attendees:

Engaging presentations and discussions around health issues that affect African Americans

Concurrent sessions so attendees can take full advantage of several offered throughout the day

Live chat and Q&A with leading medical experts

Networking with like-minded peers and health advocates

About Black Health Matters:

Black Health Matters is a trusted health content and experiential woman-owned firm that offers content and programs to inform and educate consumers, patients and medical practitioners about health, wellness and chronic illnesses impacting the African American community. Since 2012, BHM has delivered a highly personalized content experience drawing from touch-points of the African American experience that empower and drive compliance. Black Health Matters has hosted more than 25 virtual forums and summits on African American health. To learn more visit www.blackhealthmatters.com

Story continues

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/the-black-health-matters-winter-health-summit-2021-301233820.html

SOURCE Black Health Matters