U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,764.79
    +89.95 (+2.45%)
     

  • Dow 30

    30,530.25
    +641.47 (+2.15%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,069.30
    +270.95 (+2.51%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,694.03
    +28.34 (+1.70%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    110.58
    -0.07 (-0.06%)
     

  • Gold

    1,834.00
    -4.80 (-0.26%)
     

  • Silver

    21.56
    -0.21 (-0.96%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0540
    +0.0022 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3070
    +0.0680 (+2.10%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2278
    +0.0032 (+0.27%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    136.3940
    +1.3090 (+0.97%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,795.74
    +420.91 (+2.07%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    447.81
    +5.74 (+1.30%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,152.05
    +30.24 (+0.42%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,246.31
    +475.09 (+1.84%)
     
Webinar:

Yahoo Finance presents 'How to invest amid rising economic uncertainty and volatility'

Strategist Michael Antonelli joins Jared Blikre to break down the Fed decision and more at 2 P.M. ET Wednesday.

Black Hills Corp. Electric Utility in Wyoming Completes Agreement for First Customer under Blockchain Tariff

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Black Hills Service Company, LLC
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BKH
    Watchlist
Black Hills Service Company, LLC
Black Hills Service Company, LLC

RAPID CITY, S.D., June 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced that its Wyoming electric utility, Cheyenne Light, Fuel and Power Company, doing business as Black Hills Energy, completed its first agreement for service under its Blockchain Interruptible Service Tariff.

Under the five-year agreement, Black Hills Energy will deliver up to 45 megawatts of electric service with an option to expand service up to 75 megawatts to a new customer in Cheyenne, Wyoming. The crypto mining facility will represent one of the largest bitcoin mining operations in the region, which is expected to be operational and purchasing energy in the fourth quarter of 2022.

Energy will be sourced through the electric energy market and delivered through Black Hills’ electric infrastructure. The customer will be responsible for costs related to service under the agreement, which will also benefit other Cheyenne customers. In addition, the load will be interruptible to prioritize the needs of our existing retail customers.

“We are pleased to deliver yet another innovative solution to support business and technology growth in Wyoming while benefiting other Cheyenne customers,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “This agreement is the culmination of Wyoming’s enabling legislation, our unique customer focused Blockchain Interruptible Service Tariff, and our team’s business development efforts. We are excited to serve this new type of customer and to explore the benefits we can provide to other flexible load customers over the longer-term.”

The Blockchain Interruptible Service Tariff was proposed by Black Hills and approved by the Wyoming Public Service Commission in 2019. The tariff was developed to attract new large electric loads related to blockchain and other industry growth with high energy demand. Attracting these large energy needs to Wyoming provides meaningful state and local benefits including additional property taxes, sales taxes, franchise fees, employment for construction and mobilization activities, and permanent management and operating positions.

Black Hills Corporation

Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com and www.blackhillsenergy.com.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-hour Media Assistance
888-242-3969

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statement
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements, including our future ability to attract and serve customers under enabling legislation. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time.

New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Why Nio Stock Surged 10% Today

    Nio (NYSE: NIO) stock surged Tuesday morning as the broader U.S. market rose, and was trading 10.2% higher as of 12:23 p.m. ET. Ironically, the electric vehicle (EV) maker just got a massive price target downgrade, but investors right now appear to care less about what analysts think and more about what's happening in Nio's home market of China. On Tuesday morning, Citigroup analyst Jeff Chung slashed his price target on Nio to $41.10 per share from $87 a share, according to TheFly.com.

  • Billionaire Ron Baron Says Recent Market Weakness Offers Huge Buying Opportunity; Here Are 3 Beaten-Down Stocks Analysts Like

    Last month, the annualized rate of inflation hit 8.6%, the highest in more than 40 years. Last week, in response, the Federal Reserve bumped up its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points, the largest such hike since 1994. The combination of high inflation and aggressive tightening action by the central bank sent an already jittery stock market to its worst single week since the onset of the COVID crisis, and has economists talking gloomily about a repeat of the late 1970s and early 1980s, wh

  • Jim Rogers warns of the ‘worst bear market’ in his lifetime – these are the ‘least dangerous’ assets to own today

    Rogers knows a thing or two about making money in turbulent times.

  • Dow Jones Rallies; Tesla Stock Spikes As Elon Musk Issues This Warning; Bitcoin Bounces After Meltdown

    The Dow Jones rallied, with Apple stock a top performer. Tesla spiked as CEO Elon Musk confirmed layoffs and issued a warning. Bitcoin bounced.

  • Why Tesla Stock Is Soaring Today

    Elon Musk's clarification about the electric vehicle company's layoffs sent the stock higher.

  • Meet the ‘unluckiest’ stock market investor of modern times

    If you’re thinking of pulling your 401(k) out of the stock market, or you’re too terrified to invest more, you need to meet my friend Betty Badluck. Poor old Betty has had the worst luck of any stock market investor you’ve ever met. In the last 40 years she has invested in the stock market just six times.

  • 4 of the Safest Stocks to Buy If the U.S. Dips Into a Recession

    Since hitting their respective all-time closing highs, the 126-year-old Dow Jones Industrial Average, benchmark S&P 500, and growth-focused Nasdaq Composite have respectively fallen by as much as 19%, 24%, and 34%. This means the Nasdaq and S&P 500 are officially in the grip of a bear market. To make matters worse, there's the growing likelihood that the U.S. could enter a recession.

  • 10 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli

    In this article, we discuss the 10 value stocks to buy today according to Mario Gabelli. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of Gabelli’s investment philosophy, hedge fund returns, and history, go directly to 5 Value Stocks To Buy Today According To Mario Gabelli. Billionaire investor Mario Gabelli is known for founding and […]

  • Want $10,000 in Annual Dividend Income? Invest $134,200 in These Ultra-High-Yield Stocks

    Morgan Stanley's chief executive officer James Gorman was the latest prominent executive to warn of a coming recession, saying at a June 13 financial conference, "It's possible we go into recession, obviously, probably 50-50 odds now." Ultra-high-yield dividend stocks can be a good place to run for cover during turbulent markets. Investors with an extra $134,200 in capital lying around to evenly split between these two quality income stocks could generate growing five-figure annual dividend income in the years ahead.

  • Stock market rally could be the ‘start of the recovery’: Strategist

    Wes Crill, Dimensional Fund Advisors Head of Investments Strategists & Vice President, sits down with Yahoo Finance Live to discuss what to take away from today's market rally, recession indicators, inflation risks, and the relationship between the Fed's interest rate hikes and the housing market.

  • 9 Big Companies Already Plunged Into A Recession, Analysts Say

    Wall Street is nervous a recession is right around the corner. But analysts think some S&P 500 companies have sunk into one already.

  • Why Shares of Affirm, Upstart, and Nu Holdings Are Rising Today

    Shares of several high-growth fintech stocks rebounded Tuesday after a brutal sell-off last week that was triggered by the Federal Reserve's decision to hike its benchmark interest rate by 75 basis points. Shares of the "buy now pay later" (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) had risen by roughly 12.6% as of 11:11 a.m. ET Tuesday. Artificial intelligence-powered lending tech specialist Upstart (NASDAQ: UPST) was nearly 12% higher, and shares of Brazilian digital bank Nu Holdings (NYSE: NU) were up by more than 13%.

  • Dow Jones Futures: Market Rallies, Tesla Spikes As Fed Chief Powell Looms; 7 Stocks To Watch

    A market rally attempt gained steam as Tesla jumped but investors should be wary. Fed chief Jerome Powell is on tap again.

  • Crypto Billionaire Sam Bankman-Fried Doles Out Credit Lines to Stem Contagion

    (Bloomberg) -- Sam Bankman-Fried, the crypto billionaire who co-founded digital-asset exchange FTX Trading Ltd., is providing credit lines to try to stem contagions for his beleaguered industry. Most Read from BloombergSwitzerland Imports Russian Gold for First Time Since WarStocks Surge After $2 Trillion Wipeout; Bonds Fall: Markets WrapLiz Cheney Is Paying the Price in Her Home State for Crossing TrumpUS Futures Gain With European Stocks; Dollar Slips: Markets WrapElon Musk Sounds Off on Reces

  • Elon Musk says three ‘unresolved’ issues remain as Twitter board unanimously approves $44bn takeover

    Tesla boss discussed deal at the Qatar Economic Forum

  • Here's Warren Buffett's First Move in Any Stock Market Crash

    Buffett's success is largely due to his unwavering ability to buy high-quality companies when the market is selling everything.

  • Recession risk: Consumer has ‘deteriorated faster than we’ve ever seen,’ strategist says

    Calit Advisors Partner Lenore Elle Hawkins joins Yahoo Finance Live to discuss the state of the economy, stock futures, consumer sentiment report data, May retail sales, retail inventories, inflation, and the outlook for a recession.

  • Looking for Dividend-Paying Defense Stocks to Grab Now? Deutsche Bank Suggests 2 Names to Consider

    Last week, the Fed’s open market committee raised its benchmark interest rate by 0.75%, the largest such increase in almost 30 years. The move marks a shift to an aggressive stance against inflation, and an attempt by the Fed to head off a potential recession. In fact, preliminary data leaked from the Atlanta Fed earlier in the week showed that the US is in a technical recession. While official numbers won’t be released until after the second quarter ends, the early numbers show that 2Q22 will e

  • 10 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best railroad stocks to invest in. If you want to skip ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then take a look at 5 Best Railroad Stocks to Invest In. The railroad industry is one of the oldest industries in the world, […]

  • Rising Interest Rates Could Help This High-Yield Dividend Stock

    When Lumen Technologies closes on two major asset sales later this year, it might be able to retire billions of dollars of debt at a discount to face value.