U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,932.69
    -177.72 (-4.32%)
     

  • Dow 30

    31,104.97
    -1,276.37 (-3.94%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,633.57
    -632.84 (-5.16%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,831.57
    -74.52 (-3.91%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    87.66
    +0.35 (+0.40%)
     

  • Gold

    1,712.40
    -5.00 (-0.29%)
     

  • Silver

    19.28
    -0.21 (-1.06%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    0.9972
    -0.0149 (-1.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.4220
    +0.0600 (+1.78%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.1490
    -0.0191 (-1.64%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    144.8080
    +2.0080 (+1.41%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    20,210.73
    -2,141.29 (-9.58%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    484.79
    -37.91 (-7.25%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,385.86
    -87.17 (-1.17%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,614.63
    +72.53 (+0.25%)
     

Black Hills Corp. Publishes Annual Sustainability Report

Black Hills Service Company, LLC
·5 min read
Black Hills Service Company, LLC
Black Hills Service Company, LLC

Advances Sustainability Strategy and Announces New Net Zero Target for Gas Utilities

RAPID CITY, S.D., Sept. 13, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) today announced the release of its 2021 Sustainability Report highlighting the company’s environmental, social and governance achievements and plans to further decarbonize its electric and natural gas utility systems.

“We are committed to creating a cleaner energy future that builds on our responsibility to provide the safe, reliable and cost-effective energy that improves our customers’ lives,” said Linn Evans, president and CEO of Black Hills Corp. “We are enabling the energy transition through the addition of low or zero carbon generation sources, power plant fuel conversions, new technologies and a new commitment to achieve Net Zero emissions by 2035 for our natural gas distribution system.”

“Our Net Zero target by 2035 builds on our natural gas system safety and integrity initiatives and expands upon strategies underway to strengthen our system such as advanced leak detection and expanded damage prevention efforts,” continued Evans.

The new target doubles and replaces the company’s previous commitment of a 50% reduction of greenhouse gas emissions intensity for mains and services by 2035 and expands the scope of the goal to include all sources of methane emissions in the company’s distribution system. This includes pipeline mains and services, damages, blowdowns, transfer stations, meters and pressure relief valves. The goal boundary of the target is defined as Scope 1 by the Environmental Protection Agency.

“For our electric utilities, we have already achieved over a one-third reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity since 2005, reaching a nearly 10% reduction since announcing our goal in 2020,” said Evans. “We have plans in place today, without reliance on future technologies, to achieve our corporate climate goals calling for a 40% reduction in greenhouse gas emissions intensity from our electric utility operations by 2030 and 70% by 2040.”

Report highlights include:

  • Advancements in renewable natural gas (RNG): In 2021, the company developed a voluntary RNG and carbon offset program to help residential and small business natural gas customers offset 100% or more of the emissions associated with their own natural gas usage. The company filed for approval to launch these programs in three states and seeks to offer the program to all customers by 2023.

  • Caring for the community: In 2021, the company’s community support totaled $5.3 million, including over $644,000 in employee giving to United Way and more than $768,000 from the company’s expanded energy assistance fund, which matches customers’ and employees’ contributions dollar-for-dollar.

  • Creating value: The company’s investment in the safety, reliability and sustainability of its extensive utility systems delivers meaningful growth and sustains jobs, families and communities. In 2021, Black Hills Corp.’s direct economic impact totaled $1.3 billion.

  • Energy efficiency – Black Hills Corp. provided over $10 million in energy efficiency rebates in 2021 to residential and business customers, leading to annual energy savings of about 16 million kilowatt-hours of electricity and 380,000 dekatherms of natural gas – enough energy to power over 2,050 homes with electricity and about 4,500 homes with natural gas for one year.

Learn more at www.blackhillsenergy.com/sustainability.

About Black Hills Corp.
Black Hills Corp. (NYSE: BKH) is a customer focused, growth-oriented utility company with a tradition of improving life with energy and a vision to be the energy partner of choice. Based in Rapid City, South Dakota, the company serves 1.3 million natural gas and electric utility customers in eight states: Arkansas, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wyoming. More information is available at www.blackhillscorp.com.

Investor Relations
Jerome E. Nichols
605-721-1171
jerome.nichols@blackhillscorp.com

24-Hour Media Relations Line
888-242-3969

Caution Regarding Forward Looking Statement
This news release includes “forward-looking statements” as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC. We make these forward-looking statements in reliance on the safe harbor protections provided under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements, other than statements of historical facts, included in this news release that address activities, events or developments that we expect, believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are forward looking statements. This includes our ability to meet our carbon reduction goals through new generation resources and retirements of existing power plants. These forward-looking statements are based on assumptions which we believe are reasonable based on current expectations and projections about future events and industry conditions and trends affecting our business. However, whether actual results and developments will conform to our expectations and predictions is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that, among other things, could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements, the risk factors described in Item 1A of Part I of our 2021 Annual Report on Form 10-K filed with the SEC, and other reports that we file with the SEC from time to time.

New factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those described in forward looking statements emerge from time-to-time, and it is not possible for us to predict all such factors, or the extent to which any such factor or combination of factors may cause actual results to differ from those contained in any forward-looking statement. We assume no obligation to update publicly any such forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.


Recommended Stories

  • Dow Jones Futures: Stocks Dive On Call For Biggest Fed Rate Hike In 40 Years; Apple, Tesla Tumble

    The stock market sold off Tuesday as a hot inflation report spurred calls for the biggest Fed rate hike since the early 1980s. Apple, Tesla, Nvidia skidded.

  • Stocks fall on August CPI data

    Yahoo Finance's Jared Blikre breaks down how markets are reacting to August inflation data.

  • Why Boeing Stock Is Falling Today

    Boeing (NYSE: BA) released weak August delivery numbers on a day when investors were already worried about the state of the economy. As a result, Boeing shares are falling more than the market averages, down more than 5% in midday trading. Boeing came into 2022 hoping to bounce back after a number of difficult years for the aerospace giant.

  • Elon Musk Has a Solution for the Energy Grid. And He’s Probably Right.

    Climate change and renewable power are in the news with record temperatures and wildfires in California threatening citizens with rolling blackouts.

  • Why Plug Power, Bloom Energy, and Hyzon Motors Stocks Sold Off Today

    At their lowest points through 1 p.m. ET on Tuesday, Plug Power (NASDAQ: PLUG) had shed 6.7%, Bloom Energy (NYSE: BE) 7.5%, and Hyzon Motors (NASDAQ: HYZN) 4.9%. Investors dumped these stocks after the latest economic data refueled fears of an economic slowdown that could force these companies to cut back on their plans. Although economists expected inflation in the U.S. to drop by 10 basis points in August versus July in what would have been the first signs of inflation cooling down, the latest data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics poured cold water on their hopes.

  • Why Rivian Stock Rose on a Down Day

    Today, MarketWatch columnist James Rogers summarized how analysts following Rivian think the international expansion is a winning proposition for the company. Rogers pointed out that widely followed Wedbush analyst Dan Ives shared his thoughts on Rivian's new deal yesterday. Ives wrote, "We view this as a smart strategic move by Rivian to penetrate Europe while ramping production of the EDV [Electric Delivery Vehicle] platform to meet its long-term growth and profitability targets."

  • Jim Cramer Recommends These 5 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”

    In this article, we will look at Jim Cramer’s top 5 LNG stock picks for the “long haul”. If you want to skip reading about why the LNG market is becoming a lucrative investment opportunity right now, you can go directly to Jim Cramer Recommends These 2 LNG Stocks for the “Long Haul”. Europe’s Energy […]

  • Insider Buying at Intel, National Western Life Could Indicate Value

    The companies' CEOs are buying the stock at multiyear lows

  • Why Shares of Affirm, SoFi, and Upstart Are Falling Today

    Shares of several popular tech stocks fell today after new inflation data showed that inflation may not have fallen as fast as investors thought it would in August. The Nasdaq Composite had dropped more than 4% as of this writing. Shares of the buy now, pay later (BNPL) company Affirm (NASDAQ: AFRM) traded more than 9% lower as of 11:32 a.m. ET today.

  • 3 No-Brainer Stocks to Buy in a Correction

    This adage is a terrific way to illustrate that buying quality stocks when demand is low will pay off when demand is up. As Warren Buffet once said, "Whether we're talking about socks or stocks, I like buying quality merchandise when it is marked down." "Best-in-breed" companies that have massive moats and pay impressive yields are a great place to start, and Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN), Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG), and AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV) are three fantastic examples.

  • Why Home Depot, Target, and Lowe's Shares Sank Today

    The details behind today's inflation data have investors especially nervous about these retailers.

  • Why Ford Stock Is Crashing Today

    Ford Motor (NYSE: F) stock sank 4.2% within minutes of the market's opening Tuesday, reversing its gains from the previous day as the markets digested the latest inflation data and tried to make sense of what it could mean for the economy and automotive companies that are highly sensitive to inflation and interest rates. The S&P 500 plunged today after the August Consumer Price Index (CPI) unexpectedly rose 0.1% versus July, despite a fall in gasoline prices. Also, although inflation dropped year over year in August, it still remains sky-high at 8.3%, significantly overshooting the Federal Reserve's annual target inflation of 2%.

  • The biggest Fed rate hike in 40 years? It could be coming next week.

    Desperate times call for desperate measures, and this might be just such a time: Persistently high inflation might force the Federal Reserve to resort to the biggest increase in a key U.S. interest rate in more than 40 years.

  • Why Advanced Micro Devices, Applied Materials, and Micron Technology Fell Today

    Shares of semiconductor favorites Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ: AMD), Applied Materials (NASDAQ: AMAT), and Micron Technology (NASDAQ: MU) plunged Tuesday following the August consumer price index (CPI) release, down 7.6%, 5%, and 6%, respectively, as of 1:11 p.m. ET. The synchronous decline wasn't hard to figure out -- this morning's CPI report came in higher than expected. Since so much this year has been about inflation, and the Federal Reserve's response to that inflation, it's no surprise to see these tech stocks down big today.

  • Stocks fall on CPI inflation report, tech leads losses

    Yahoo Finance’s Jared Blikre breaks down how markets opened on Tuesday.

  • Trevor Milton founded buzzy EV company Nikola and positioned himself as the next Elon Musk—then his $34 billion house of cards came crashing down

    Brought down by Hindenburg Research, Milton is widely seen as the biggest con man the markets have seen since Elizabeth Holmes's Theranos.

  • 10 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now

    In this piece, we will take a look at the ten best lithium stocks to buy now. If you want to jump ahead to the top five stocks in this list, then head on over to the 5 Best Lithium Stocks to Buy Now. Just as the internal combustion vehicle is dependent on the crude […]

  • Why Aehr Test Systems Stock Was Up 14% Today

    Shares of Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ: AEHR) were shaking off market woes today and up 14.2% as of 12:30 p.m. ET. Notable was the fact that the Nasdaq Composite Index was tanking 3.9% on a bigger-than-expected jump in inflation this morning. Specifically, tiny Aehr Test Systems said the purchase order was from a new customer, "to be used for qualification of Aehr's wafer-level burn-in solution for silicon carbide devices for electric vehicles and other markets."

  • Nio Released Q2 Earnings, But Before Buying You Should Know This

    One of the most well-known electric vehicle makers released its highly anticipated second-quarter earnings last week. Nio (NYSE: NIO), a Chinese-based EV manufacturer, posted a lackluster Q2 report, and while there is reason for some hope, the company faces an uphill battle before investor confidence will be restored. Since its founding in 2014, Nio has become a popular EV maker not only in China but also among American investors.

  • Ark's Cathie Wood calls Fed hikes a mistake and preps for deflation

    Star stock picker Cathie Wood of Ark Invest cautioned that the Federal Reserve is making a mistake with its widely-expected interest rate hikes to bring down high inflation and said she is more concerned about deflation. The benchmark S&P 500 fell more than 2% and Treasury yields surged Tuesday after data showed consumer prices did not ease as anticipated in August and price pressures appeared to broaden. Markets are now anticipating a 100% probability the Fed raises benchmark interest rates at least 75 basis points at its meeting that concludes Sept. 21.