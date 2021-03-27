U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,974.54
    +65.02 (+1.66%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,072.88
    +453.40 (+1.39%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,138.72
    +161.04 (+1.24%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,221.48
    +38.36 (+1.76%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    60.72
    +2.16 (+3.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,731.60
    +6.50 (+0.38%)
     

  • Silver

    25.11
    +0.06 (+0.25%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1797
    +0.0025 (+0.21%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6600
    +0.0460 (+2.85%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3793
    +0.0055 (+0.40%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.6400
    +0.4790 (+0.44%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    56,512.66
    +2,266.11 (+4.18%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,097.78
    +43.98 (+4.17%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,740.59
    +65.76 (+0.99%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,176.70
    +446.82 (+1.56%)
     

This is the most detailed picture of a black hole to date

Jon Fingas
·Associate Editor
·1 min read

It may have taken ages to capture the first real image of a black hole, but it took just a couple of years for the follow-up. The New York Times reports that Event Horizon Telescope researchers have released the most detailed picture of a black hole to date. The updated snapshot of the Messier 87 galaxy's hole shows it in polarized light for the first time, illustrating how magnetic fields (indicated by the lines you see here) behave at the very edge of the cosmic phenomenon.

The new visuals suggest that these fields are powerful enough to offer resistance to the highly magnetized gas at the event horizon, helping some of the gas escape the crushing gravity in the hole itself. Gas has to slip through those fields to fall into the hole, the University of Colorado's Jason Dexter said. The imagery also suggests that the jet gets its power from the rotational energy of the black hole, according to fellow Event Horizon contributor Michael Johnson.

The data also lets scientists estimate that the black hole is a relatively modest eater — it's 'only' consuming a thousandth of the Sun's mass each year.

You should see more insights in the future. While the EHT's combination of worldwide telescopes is limited, a future version should be capable enough to produce full-fledged videos of the magnetic activity. That should show how the magnetic fields extract energy from the black hole and further demystify one of the universe's stranger objects.

  • Scotland’s renewable energy matched 97 percent of demand in 2020

    97.4 percent of Scotland's gross electric consumption came from clean energy sources in 2020.

  • VW's electric ID.Buzz Microbus will hit the US in 2023

    Europe gets the EV next year, but VW probably won't release the fully autonomous version in the US.

  • 'Hamster ball' robot could explore Moon caves

    The ESA is backing a 'hamster ball' robot, DAEDALUS, that would explore Moon caves for signs of water ice and even potential settler sites.

  • Netflix is launching 40 anime movies and shows in 2021

    Netflix has announced at Tokyo's AnimeJapan 2021 Expo that it's launching around 40 anime shows and movies within the year, which is double the number of titles it released in 2020.

  • Vizio's rotating Dolby Atmos soundbar is $200 off at Amazon

    Vizio's rotating Elevate soundbar has received a $200 discount at Amazon, making it a better deal if you want wireless Dolby Atmos in a compact size.

  • Ford and HP team up to make F-250 parts from 3D printer waste

    With help from HP, Ford found a way to reuse spent 3D printed powders and parts to create injection molded vehicle parts.

  • The internet has become a tool for authoritarian repression

    While the internet revolution may have empowered activists, it has also handed new tools to despots for stamping out dissent through digital surveillance, disinformation and internet access to their people.

  • 'Halo Infinite' is the first game in the series to support spatial audio

    'Halo Infinite' will be the first title in the series to support spatial audio like Dolby Atmos, Windows Sonic, and DTS Headphone:X.

  • Oil Rebounds On Suez Outage

    The Suez Canal traffic jam, caused by a cargo ship that ran aground on Tuesday, has driven oil prices higher as supply fears grow

  • This Home Will Make You Want to Reupholster Everything

    Interior designer Heidi Caillier proves that even the boldest of prints can coexist—if you strike the right balance.

  • Octopus research yields insight into the evolution of sleep

    The octopus is an extraordinary creature - and not only because of its eight limbs, three hearts, blue blood, ink squirting, camouflage capacity and the tragic fact that it dies after mating. A study by researchers in Brazil published on Thursday shows that this animal, already considered perhaps the smartest invertebrate, experiences two major alternating sleep states eerily similar to those in humans - and it even might dream. The findings, the researchers said, provide fresh evidence that the octopus possesses a complex and sophisticated neurobiology that underlies an equally sophisticated behavioral repertoire, while also offering broader insight into the evolution of sleep, a crucial biological function.

  • BOE Flags Risk of Illiquidity in Fragile Government Bond Markets

    (Bloomberg) -- The Bank of England flagged instances of illiquidity as a broader risk to the financial system after a rout in some government bond markets pushed yields higher.The comments in a routine assessment of threats to the financial system indicate concerns at the central bank that Governor Andrew Bailey has sought to play down. The bank’s Financial Policy Committee found that vulnerabilities in the market remain almost a year after they first emerged during a rout at the start of the coronavirus pandemic.In recent appearances, Bailey has said that while officials are watching a surge in bond yields carefully, so far they viewed it as consistent with an improvement in economic outlook. The summary of the FPC’s March 18 meeting agreed with that assessment, but also highlighted risks to liquidity that were exposed by the sell off in debt markets in March 2020.“In February, the fragile nature of liquidity in some government bond markets had been evident during a period where advanced economy government bond yields had risen markedly,” the BOE report said. “The FPC judged that recent experience showed the fundamental vulnerabilities in market functioning that had been exposed during the ‘dash for cash’ remained and could amplify any further repricing.”The central bank noted recent weak demand from non-dealers at U.S. Treasury auctions after a disastrous sale last month that helped push yields to a higher plane. Bonds have sold off around the globe in recent weeks, pushing U.K. yields to the highest levels since before the pandemic.The European Central Bank confronted the shift with a vow to speed up its own asset purchase program. BOE officials gave tacit approval to the increase in yields, declining to intervene in the market in their last decision on monetary policy on March 18.BOE policy makers also discussed:How online shopping and working from home will change the structure of the economy.The panel saw risks from weaker earnings prospects and insolvencies that are likely to rise from their current very low levelsThe FPC released details of previous discussions about the implications of a disorderly Brexit for open-ended commercial real estate funds. The group had been briefed that some may have to be suspended, as they were after the 2016 referendum, but opted to keep this out of the record until after the transition in case the comments themselves increased the riskRead More:Near-Disaster in U.S. Treasuries Lights a Fresh Fire for ReformGlobal Bond Rout Gains Steam Led by Treasuries in Flight to CashFor more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Wall Street rallies on strong recovery hopes

    The S&P 500 and Dow rose in a broad-based rally on Friday with technology, healthcare and financial stocks providing the biggest lift as investors bet on a recovery that is expected to deliver the fastest economic growth since 1984. The S&P 500 and the Dow ended a seesaw week higher as investors rebalancing their portfolios at the quarter's end continued to buy stocks that stand to benefit from a growing economy while they added some beaten-down technology shares. The Nasdaq also ended higher as less popular tech shares advanced, but the composite index posted its second weekly decline in a row.

  • Fed’s Harker Sees Above-Target Inflation, Optimistic Bond Market

    (Bloomberg) -- U.S. inflation is set to be contained just above the Federal Reserve’s 2% target, and rising market interest rates are a sign of optimism about the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic, Federal Reserve Bank of Philadelphia President Patrick Harker said.“Our forecast is for inflation to creep up to 2%, and our goal is to have it hit above 2% this year. Our forecast is around 2.1%, but we don’t see it running out of control,” Harker said Friday in a Bloomberg Television interview with Michael McKee.Since January, longer-term interest rates have risen as investors have incorporated positive news on vaccine developments and the prospect for massive fiscal aid, factors which should speed the economic recovery. That’s translated into higher borrowing costs for households and businesses, but Harker brushed aside concerns about the effect of higher interest rates on growth.‘Good Sign’“This is a good sign, in some ways, that rates -- say, the 10-year -- is going up,” Harker said, referring to the 10-year Treasury yield. “People are more optimistic about the economy. We’ve been hovering at zero or negative neutral real rates for a while, so the fact that that’s rising is a good sign because it shows optimism.”The U.S. central bank’s Federal Open Market Committee, on which Harker sits but does not have a vote on policy decisions this year, published updated quarterly economic projections following its meeting last week. The projections were the first since December -- before the Democratic party’s victory in January Senate races paved the way for more fiscal relief -- and they showed that Fed officials generally see inflation hovering just above the Fed’s 2% target over the next few years.That’s in line with the central bank’s new strategy unveiled last August, in which Fed officials will seek above-target inflation following periods of below-target inflation, so that it averages 2% over time.“I am of the camp where we stick with our framework and we let inflation run above 2% for a while -- not out of control past 2%,” Harker said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Still waiting for your stimulus check? Here are 8 possible reasons

    President Biden signed the bill weeks ago, so why haven't you gotten your money?

  • WeWork Attempts To Rise From The Ashes With IPO Via SPAC Merger

    WeWork announced plans to go public with an initial public offering that values the shared-office provider at $9 billion, far below where it once stood before IPO plans collapsed.

  • Elon Musk Boasts Tesla Will Be the Biggest Company in the World. Or Maybe Not.

    The CEO of the electric vehicle pioneer took to Twitter to make his out-on-a-limb prediction. Later, he deleted his tweet.

  • ARK Innovation Fund Has Reshuffled Its Holdings. What That Means for Investors.

    As assets poured into the exchange-traded fund, the managers began to reshape the portfolio: moving from a small-cap to a mid-cap focus, with some large-cap names.

  • ‘Some risks of the ship breaking’: How the Suez Canal blockage could move from meme to ‘serious obstruction’

    The mammoth cargo ship marooned in the Suez Canal has the potential to inflict damage on a global economy still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic.

  • Asda loses 'watershed' equal pay case at Supreme Court

    Asda bosses have lost an equal pay fight with tens of thousands of store workers in a Supreme Court ruling in a "watershed moment" for the industry. More than 44,000 current and former workers, about two-thirds of whom are women, brought equal pay claims saying staff working in distribution depots, most of whom are men, are paid more. The Supreme Court backed an earlier Court of Appeal judgment that ruled store workers are entitled to compare themselves to distribution staff for equal pay purposes. The decision, a landmark precedent for the private sector, will send shockwaves through the industry, paving the way for compensation claims against other supermarkets totalling as much as £8bn. Equal pay cases have historically been seen as a public sector issue, but the ruling demonstrates that private sector firms are not immune and could open the floodgates to more claims. "It is a watershed moment for the rest of the retail industry, particularly those that have similar staffing models and pay structures," said Anne Pritam, partner and employment lawyer at Stephenson Harwood.