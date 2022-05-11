U.S. markets open in 29 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,964.00
    -32.75 (-0.82%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    31,918.00
    -169.00 (-0.53%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    12,179.75
    -169.25 (-1.37%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,750.70
    -9.20 (-0.52%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    102.53
    +2.77 (+2.78%)
     

  • Gold

    1,836.50
    -4.50 (-0.24%)
     

  • Silver

    21.40
    -0.02 (-0.11%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0526
    -0.0007 (-0.06%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.0290
    +0.0360 (+1.20%)
     

  • Vix

    34.00
    -0.75 (-2.16%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2287
    -0.0029 (-0.24%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    130.6730
    +0.2430 (+0.19%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    29,382.71
    -2,798.40 (-8.70%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    673.42
    -43.78 (-6.10%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,262.16
    +18.94 (+0.26%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,213.64
    +46.54 (+0.18%)
     

Black Infusions Launches Dirty Shirley RTD

·3 min read

All natural, adult version of the cocktail deemed to the be the "Drink of the Summer" by the NYT.

Photos are available at this link.

BOSTON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to the New York Times, the 'drink of the summer' is the Dirty Shirley. Enjoying this summer sip is as easy as grab-n-go as the makers of Black Infusions today launched a Dirty Shirley RTD.

The Shirley Temple has been a popular non-alcoholic drink since its namesake pranced and pouted across movie screens in the 30s. The adult cocktail version is made 'dirty' with a shot of vodka.

The Black Infusions Dirty Shirley RTD was the spark of Barbara Davidson, Co-Founder of Black Infusions, who recalled the nostalgic treat of ordering a Shirley Temple as a child. "It was a special, it was fun and it was yummy, and after the last two years, I figured we could all use a reminder of simpler times. Our new Dark Cherry vodka gives us a delicious yet all-natural twist with the convenience of a can."

Black Infusions Dirty Shirley is made with dark cherry vodka, naturally infused with real cherries, and is free from artificial sugar, colors and ingredients, unlike the "syrupy, verging on sickly sweet" version which the New York Times reports is served in many bars,

"One of the reasons for the success of Black Infusions among mixologists is our versatility," added Michael Davidson Co-Founder. "Black Infusions Dirty Shirley brings the convenience of a can to a beloved cocktail that is ideal for summer."

Black Infusions Dirty Shirley (ABV 6.9%) will be available in 12-ounce single cans and 4-packs (SRP $13.99).

The Black Infusions Dirty Shirley RTD joins the Black Infusions portfolio of infused vodkas. Dark Cherry, Black Fig and Gold Apricot are all naturally infused with dried fruit. In fact, there is seven pounds of fresh fruit in each bottle. All three vodkas are 60-proof, gluten-free, and made without artificial sugars, flavors, or colors.

Black Infusions products are currently distributed in 19 markets, including California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Illinois, Maine, Maryland, Massachusetts, Missouri, Nevada, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Rhode Island, Texas, Vermont, and Washington, DC and are available online.

About Black Infusions
Black Infusions produces award-winning premium craft spirits from two ingredients: dried fruit and vodka. All Black Infusions products are free of artificial sugars, flavors and colors and are among the highest-rated vodkas ever reviewed by Wine Enthusiast magazine. Uniquely versatile, Black Infusions elevate cocktails – both traditional and modern – across all occasions, even those where vodka traditionally doesn't play. The company's three products, Black Fig, Gold Apricot and Dark Cherry, were created by Michael Davidson, CEO of Black Infusions and Boston-area entrepreneur. They were inspired by the old-fashioned but effective method of steeping real fruit in neutral spirits made from corn. For more information, visit blackinfusions.com.

Samples and images are available on request.
Contact Laura Peet at 336195@email4pr.com or (917) 860-6285.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-infusions-launches-dirty-shirley-rtd-301544535.html

SOURCE Black Infusions

Recommended Stories

  • Elys Inks Deals To Place Virtual Sports Products In ~5,000 Retail Locations In Italy

    Elys Game Technology Corp (NASDAQ: ELYS) has entered into retail distribution agreements to deploy its Virtual Generation Limited (VG) virtual sports wagering and amusement products throughout Italy. The agreement is expected to place VG products in approximately 5,000 retail locations operated by both the company's Multigioco subsidiary and other licensed operators. The move would allow patrons to wager on a variety of high-definition virtual sports events such as pre-recorded greyhound and hor

  • Pet Valu Announces Election of Directors

    Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. ("Pet Valu" or the "Company") (TSX: PET) announced at its Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (the "Meeting") held today that all of the director nominees set out in the Company's Management Information Circular dated March 28, 2022, were elected as directors of Pet Valu.

  • EXCLUSIVE: Play Ball! USA Pickleball And Day One Beverages Team Up, Launch Co-Branded CBD Recovery Cream

    Day One Beverages, the sparkling CBD water brand and exclusive CBD partner of USA Pickleball, has expanded its product line to include a new extra-strength, 2,000 mg CBD Recovery Cream, to provide both pickleball athletes and consumers alike with highly effective post-workout support, recovery and relief. Day One, along with USA Pickleball, is launching the co-branded topical product that has been formulated for competitive players and weekend warriors alike. Pickleball, the wildly popular paddl

  • Watch Ree and Alex Host a Live Show on Walmart.com!

    Here's everything you need to know about Ree Drummond's livestream at Walmart. She's sharing Pioneer Woman products and all things outdoor, patio, and garden.

  • "The Rumors You Hear About The Stores Are Actually True": Retail Employees Are Sharing Insider Secrets About All Your Favorite (And Least Favorite) Stores

    "There is nothing in the backroom. If you ask us to look for an item back there, we sit down for five minutes."View Entire Post ›

  • Spikeball, anyone? This 'insanely fun' game is a going viral — and it's on sale

    Spikeball has thousands of fans around the world — and right now, it's 26 per cent off at Amazon Canada.

  • Ex-Walmart Employee Sends New Warning to Shoppers

    Shopping at Walmart allows you to find the items that you need, all at affordable prices. No matter what you're in the market for, this retailer offers a range of name-brand and generic products, selling everything from tomatoes to televisions. But an added perk of modern-day shopping at Walmart is the ability to go through self-checkout, meaning you can scan, bag, and pay for your shopping haul without having to wait in line for a cashier. When using this option, however, sometimes the process

  • Should You Buy Groceries at Walmart?

    Grocery prices are soaring and, regardless of the impact of inflation, few of us are seeing our paychecks get any fatter. So the pressure is on to make the most of our money. This means resisting...

  • Cat who lost her kittens is now 'co-parenting' litter of puppies: 'She sleeps with them every night'

    A cat who lost her kittens is coping in the most unexpected way.

  • McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Items This Week

    McDonald's is feeling generous! And it has to do with astrology. The chain has just announced a 2-day giveaway that will include a free sandwich or burger, in order to help fans survive the upcoming Mercury retrograde.This period of time, when the planet Mercury appears to be moving backward, is known in astrology as a phenomenon we should dread and one characterized by difficult communication and frequent misunderstandings. So to assuage any trouble that may come upon its fans, the Mickey D's i

  • Shop all the best swimsuit deals for summer at Aerie, Target and Victoria's Secret

    If summer can't come soon enough for you, we've got you covered with all the top swimsuit deals you can shop right now.

  • The Rudest Zodiac Sign, According to Astrologers

    As you go about your daily life, you've probably learned a simple truth: Some people are ruder than others. Whether these folks roll their eyes—or take more offensive, impolite actions such as cutting others in line or talking about people behind their backs—you'll know a rude person when you see one. And, of course, you may wonder how they became that way in the first place. It turns out, it could be due to their astrological sign. Read on to discover the six rudest zodiac signs, from the somew

  • 57 College Graduation Gift Ideas for the Class of 2022

    Graduating from college is no small feat, and should be celebrated with a college graduation gift idea just as special and exciting as their...

  • Telos “Mission” NFT Challenge - 175,000 in Crypto Prizes!

    World’s fastest and most inexpensive EVM hosts an NFT competition with huge prizes!

  • 10 Things To Buy at the Dollar Store That Look Way More Expensive

    If you've ever made a dollar store haul, you know you can get much more bang for your buck on certain items as compared to shopping at Walmart or the grocery store. But what's even better than saving...

  • The 20 best graduation gifts of 2022

    Looking for a gift for a college graduate? Help the class of 2022 celebrate with one the best graduation gifts like an Apple Watch or new laptop.

  • Should You Buy Cleaning Supplies at the Dollar Store?

    Shopping at the dollar store can be the best idea, or the worst idea. Some items are surprisingly more expensive there than at big-box retailers, while others are inarguably the best-priced....

  • 34 Dollar Store Secrets You Need To Know Before You Shop

    Dollar stores are known for their incredible deals -- but there are ways to save even more on their already low prices. Find: 15 Worst States To Live on Just a Social Security Check Also See: 20 Best...

  • 8 Secret Walmart Shopping Hacks

    Today's shoppers are looking for a fast and convenient shopping experience that allows them to save money while being as efficient as possible, and Walmart offers exactly that. The store is known for...

  • Amazon Is Having a Secret Sale on Designer Denim

    Amazon is having a secret denim sale on everything from baggy jeans to distressed shorts. Shop our favorites from the sale ahead.