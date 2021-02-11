Black Iron Welcomes Ukraine’s New Investment Law

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 11, 2021 / Black Iron Inc. ("Black Iron" or the "Company") (TSX:BKI)(OTC PINK:BKIRF)(FRA:BIN) is pleased to announce Ukraine government's passing of a new law aimed to attract investment by providing significant tax reductions and land transfer rights. Upon a company entering into an investment agreement with Ukraine's Cabinet of Ministers, support can be provided in the following areas that are relevant for Black Iron to construct its Shymanivske project:

Lower taxes - exemption from corporate taxes for a period of time and value added tax for all new equipment imported for the project; Duty exemption - no import duties need to be paid on new equipment; Priority land rights - priority rights to lease state and communal land plots needed to realize the investment project; and Stabilization of law - the rights and duties of the investor shall be governed by the Ukrainian laws in effect at the date the investment agreement is executed unless a new law improves the investor's position.

Implementation of the new laws relating to tax and import duty exemptions require amendments to the Tax Code of Ukraine and Customs Code of Ukraine which are currently in draft form and need to be adopted to come into effect. The current draft of the Tax Code amendments, which may be revised prior to coming into effect, includes the following provisions which would positively impact the development of the Shymanivske project:

Exemption from the corporate profit tax for all income derived from the project during any 5 consecutive years chosen by the investor after the project has been commissioned (i.e. starts operations)

Exemption from paying value added tax for all new equipment imported for the project

Exemption from import duty for all new equipment imported for the project

Local authorities are allowed to reduce the land tax for land plots utilized by the project

The total monetary value of the above outlined benefits is capped at 30% of the amount of investment made to realize any project. For Black Iron, this could be a savings of up to ~US$170M through a combination of reduced upfront tax/duty payments to construct the project and initial corporate tax payments.

Black Iron's CEO, Matt Simpson, stated "this is a very positive concrete measure initiated by Ukraine President Zelensky to attract additional investment to Ukraine that is greatly welcomed by international investors, including Black Iron, and should prove to be very effective. Elimination of import duties and value added tax on new equipment substantially benefits Black Iron's investors by reducing the amount of money that needs to be raised to fund construction of the Shymanivske project. Lower corporate taxes for the first five years post achieving production could increase Black Iron's debt capacity and also potentially accelerate construction of the second phase expansion to 8 million tonnes and/or ability to pay shareholders a dividend."

About Black Iron

Black Iron is an iron ore exploration and development company, advancing its 100% owned Shymanivske project located in Kryviy Rih, Ukraine. The Shymanivske project contains a NI 43-101 compliant mineral resource estimated to be 646 Mt Measured and Indicated mineral resources, consisting of 355 Mt Measured mineral resources grading 32.0% total iron and 19.5% magnetic iron, and Indicated mineral resources of 290 Mt grading 31.1% total iron and 17.9% magnetic iron, using a cut-off grade of 10% magnetic iron. Additionally, the Shymanivske project contains 188 Mt of Inferred mineral resources grading 30.1% total iron and 18.4% magnetic iron. Full mineral resource details can be found in the NI 43-101 compliant technical report entitled "Preliminary Economic Assessment of the Re-scoped Shymanivske Iron Ore Deposit" effective November 21, 2017 (the "PEA") under the Company's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com. The Shymanivske project is surrounded by five other operating mines, including ArcelorMittal's iron ore complex. Please visit the Company's website at www.blackiron.com for more information.

The technical and scientific contents of this press release have been prepared under the supervision of and have been reviewed and approved by Matt Simpson, P.Eng, CEO of Black Iron, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101.

