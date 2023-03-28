U.S. markets closed

Adidas says Black Lives Matter design violates its three-stripe trademark

5
Adam Mawardi
·1 min read
Adidas is seeking to block Black Lives Matter’s request to use its three-stripe design on products it sells

Sportwear retailer Adidas has asked US authorities to block an application for a Black Lives Matter trademark featuring three parallel stripes, arguing the design could be misleading.

The Black Lives Matter Global Network Foundation applied for a federal trademark in November 2020, covering its yellow three-stripe design to use on a range of products including clothing, publications, bags, bracelets and mugs.

However, Adidas has told the US trademark office that the political group’s logo would create confusion with its own three-stripe mark.

The shoemaker argued that the customers would think products featuring the Black Lives Matter design were connected to Adidas or came from the same source, according to documents filed earlier this week.

The German manufacturer said it has used its three stripe logo as early as 1952, and that the design has since gained “international fame and tremendous public recognition”.

Adidas is seeking to block Black Lives Matter’s request to use its three-stripe design on products it sells, including shirts, hats and bags.

The US trademark office has given Black Lives Matter group until May 6 to reply.

Both organisations were contacted for comment.

Adidas has filed over 90 lawsuits and signed more than 200 settlement agreements related to the three-stripe trademark since 2008, Reuters reported.

In January, a New York jury found that luxury designer Thom Browne's stripe patterns did not violate Adidas' trademark rights.

