Black Men Talk Tech Presents 3rd Annual Unicorn Ambition Conference This October

Featured Image for Black Men Talk Tech

Featured Image for Black Men Talk Tech

Featured Image for Black Men Talk Tech

MIAMI, Sept. 09, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Men Talk Tech (BMTT), a collective and conference series that supports emerging and elite Black tech entrepreneurs, officially announces this year's 3rd Annual Unicorn Ambition Conference. Black Men Talk Tech Unicorn Ambition Conference is the only national conference that focuses on providing support for the Black male tech founder.

The Unicorn Ambition Conference is a national tech conference providing exposure and resources to Black tech founders who are building innovative companies and focused on massive growth, or becoming the next "unicorn." Since its inception, the conference has highlighted Miami and South Florida as an emerging tech hub, especially for the Black community. This year's 3rd annual conference will be a hybrid event on Oct. 21 over the Hop.in virtual platform, with supporting in-person events in Miami before and after the conference programming. "Miami has seen a recent boom in its tech scene. It's great to see a larger audience seeing the potential of the city that we've known for quite some time," says Evan Leaphart, one of the co-founders of BMTT.

"Our previous conferences have brought together some of the best practitioners and entrepreneurs in the business," says Abiodun Johnson, one of the co-founders of BMTT.

Black Men Talk Tech's conference experience provides thought-provoking panels, workshops, a startup pitch competition with sizable prize packages, and networking. Attendees leave with new relationships that they can turn to for advice, camaraderie, partnerships, and investments. The Black Men Talk Tech Unicorn Ambition Conference experience will bring together entrepreneurs, investors, and practitioners to share actionable, relevant, and timely insights to help grow your business.

"The entrepreneurial journey tends to be a lonely experience, especially during the most formative and early days of a startup," adds Boris Moyston, fellow co-founder of Black Men Talk Tech. "Our organization provides founders with community, which is a huge value for Black tech founders who sometimes struggle to find like-minded people to bounce ideas off of or to ideate with. In our community, founders find a place to strive together."

Story continues

Additional speakers at this year's Unicorn Ambition Conference include Nasir Qadree, Founder & Managing Partner at Zeal Capital Partners; George Azih, Founder & CEO of LeaseQuery; Gregory Coleman, Co-Founder & CEO of Sworkit; Lister Delgado, Managing Partner at IDEA Fund Partners; and additional speakers to be added.

REGISTER FOR TICKETS HERE: https://bit.ly/3sUUC4n

This year's Unicorn Ambition Conference is sponsored by Craig Newmark Philanthropies, Knight Foundation, MorganStanley, Pitchbook, Bubble, The Steve & Marjorie Harvey Foundation (SMHF), and Intuit.

About Black Men Talk Tech:

Black Men Talk Tech is a tech collective and conference series that supports emerging and elite Black tech entrepreneurs. Despite the many successes of Black men in the tech industry, Black men are still underrepresented as founders. Black Men Talk Tech is fixing that problem by creating an authentic ecosystem for Black men who are scaling their startups to Unicorn status.

Media Contact:

Tiffany Woo

Tiffany@presspassla.com

‪(310) 817-0230‬

Related Images













Image 1









This content was issued through the press release distribution service at Newswire.com.

Attachment



