'Black Mirror: Bandersnatch' doesn't work on Apple TV and users are furious

It may be a groundbreaking high-tech piece of TV entertainment, but the interactive Black Mirror movie Bandersnatch is off limits if you happen to be using the highest-rated high-tech TV setup.

That would be the Apple TV, the 4K model of which we recently rated not only the most essential set-top box but also the most ahead-of-the-pack product Apple currently makes. (Many users agreed.)

Bandersnatch is also unavailable on Google's Chromecast and Amazon's Fire Stick. Try to watch it on these platforms and what you'll get instead of the two-plus hour storyline is a 2-minute supercut of Black Mirror characters from other episodes saying "sorry." And if you thought you could stream it from other devices to these set-top boxes: Sorry, that won't work either. Read more...

