'Black Panther: Wakanda Forever' hits theaters next week — here's how to watch

The kingdom of Wakanda reckons with the loss of King T'Challa—the Black Panther—in "Black Panther: Wakanda Forever," out Friday, Nov. 11.

The wait is over, and Black Panther: Wakanda Forever debuts next week. The hotly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, Wakanda Forever takes place in the aftermath of King T’Challa’s death. As his family and the rest of the kingdom mourn, they’re thrust into a fight to protect their small but mighty nation as it finds itself under attack from nefarious world powers.

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever premieres in theaters across the country on Friday, November 11, but as with all recent Marvel films, it's expected to be available to stream on Disney+ after its theatrical release. We'll update this piece with a release date when it's available, but in the meantime, here’s what you need to know about how and when to stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever at home.

Where can you stream Black Panther: Wakanda Forever?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever will join the rest of the films in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on Disney+ after its theatrical release. While some Disney films, including Jungle Cruise and Mulan, were available for purchase with Disney+ Premier Access, releasing simultaneously on digital platforms as well as theatrically, Disney has done away with that model. Instead, recent Disney and Marvel films have been released in theaters, arriving on Disney+ after a window of anywhere from 45 to 70 days after their theatrical premiere. That means that Black Panther: Wakanda Forever could arrive right around the Christmas holiday this year, or in early 2023.

Disney+ is available via internet connection if you live in Australia, Austria, Canada, the Channel Islands, France, Germany, India, Ireland, the Isle of Man, Italy, Monaco, the Netherlands, New Zealand, Puerto Rico, Spain, Switzerland, the United Kingdom or the U.S. Disney’s direct-to-consumer streaming platform can be accessed from desktop browsers, mobile devices, game consoles and more.

Disney+ is home to Pixar films and shorts as well as Walt Disney Studios films, Marvel films and series, Disney Channel original series, Star Wars films and series and National Geographic titles. The platform is constantly releasing new content, such as Pinocchio, Dancing With The Stars and Hocus Pocus 2.

What is Black Panther: Wakanda Forever about?

Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the 30th film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, and one of the most anticipated films of 2022. The film co-stars original Black Panther actors Letitia Wright, Danai Gurira, Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke, all of whom will reprise their roles from the original film. Chadwick Boseman, who portrayed King T’Challa, the titular Black Panther in the original film as well as in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: End Game, died of colon cancer in 2020. The new film will not feature a new actor portraying the character of Black Panther; instead, the story is set after the death of King T’Challa, a loss which threatens the safety of Wakanda and its inhabitants.

The film, which is directed by Ryan Coogler, will also introduce new characters played by Tenoch Huerta, Dominique Thorne and Michaela Coel.

How can I sign up for Disney+?

To stream the many shows, films, and specials available on Disney+, you’ll need to subscribe to the streaming platform. At the time of publication, an ad-free subscription to Disney+ costs $7.99/month or $79.99 for an annual subscription. (It’s worth noting that as of December 8, 2022, there will be two subscription tiers available, an ad-supported tier called Disney+ Basic that will cost $7.99/month or $79.99/year, and Disney+ Premium, which is the ad-free tier, which will increase to $10.99/month or $109.99/year.)

Disney+ is available on devices like Apple products, Roku streaming devices, Google Chromecast, Android phones and TV devices, XBOX One, PlayStation 4, LG TVs, Samsung products, Chrome OS, Mac OS or Windows PC. If you’re worried about connecting to the service, check out their supported devices list and sign up for email updates at DisneyPlus.com to keep updated on which devices are compatible.

With a Disney+ subscription, you can also watch Disney Channel Original TV series like Sky High, Elena of Avalor, Kim Possible and The Owl House. Disney+ is also home to favorite shows like Bluey, The Simpsons, Obi-Wan Kenobi and She-Hulk: Attorney At Law.

