Black Phosphorus Market is projected to reach US$ 83 Million by 2027 Globally, at a CAGR of 43.1%, says MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.
·4 min read
MarketsandMarkets Research Pvt. Ltd.

Chicago, Dec. 16, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Black Phosphorus Market will grow to USD 83 million by 2027, at a CAGR of 43.1% from USD 13 million in 2022, as per the recent study by MarketsandMarkets™. This growth is primarily triggered by the growing demand for black phosphorus in energy storage and sensors application. Refineries emit several gases, such as sulfur dioxide, VOCs, nitrogen oxide, chlorine, and benzene. Black phosphorus sensors give increased conduction on nitrogen dioxide exposure and great sensitivity in detecting NO2 at levels as low as five parts per billion. Excess inhaling of VOCs by humans may impact their ability to breathe. Some of these gases can also cause respiratory problems, skin irritation, nausea, eye problems, headache, congenital disabilities, leukemia, and cancer. Thus, it is required to monitor and detect these harmful gases, which consequently is increasing the demand for gas sensors in refineries. All these factors are driving the demand for gas sensors, which in turn, is driving the demand for black phosphorus.

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=94195719

Browse in-depth TOC on "Black Phosphorus Market”

136- Market Data Tables

44- Figures

153- Pages

List of Key Players in Black Phosphorus Market:

  1. ACS Material LLC (US)

  2. 2D Semiconductors (US)

  3. Nanochemazone (Canada)

  4. American Elements LLC (US)

  5. Merck (Germany)

  6. HQ Graphene (Netherlands)

  7. Hunan Azeal Materials Co. Ltd. (China)

  8. Ossila Ltd. (UK)

  9. Stanford Advanced Materials (US)

  10. Manchester Nanomaterials (UK)

  11. Others

Drivers, Restraints, Opportunities and Challenges in Black Phosphorus Market:

  1. Drivers: Increased use of infrared components in consumer electronics and automobiles

  2. Restraints: High cost of production

  3. Opportunity: Increasing demand from energy storage segment

  4. Challenges: Scalable process for mass production

Key Findings of the Study:

  1. Crystal is estimated to be the largest form of black phosphorus market in 2021

  2. Electronic Devices is estimated to be the largest application of black phosphorus market in 2021

  3. Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for black phosphorus during the forecast period.

Get Free Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=94195719

Crystal is estimated to be the largest form of black phosphorus market in 2021

The crystal form of black phosphorus is estimated to be the largest form of black phosphorus market, in terms of value, in 2021. Crystal black phosphorus is used to produce single-or few-layer phosphorene through mechanical or liquid exfoliation. Phosphorene is at the center of various fundamental studies and applications, including electronics, optoelectronics, spintronic devices, sensors, actuators, and thermoelectric as well as energy conversion and storage devices.

Electronic Devices is estimated to be the largest application of black phosphorus market in 2021

The electronic devices application accounted for the largest share of the global black phosphorus market, in 2021. Due to the growing demand and integration of optoelectronic components with various consumer devices, manufacturers and various R&D communities have become more focused on R&D to develop new technologies. They are investing in optical and optoelectronic technologies for next-generation communication networks and high-speed optical computing. This is expected to drive the market for black phosphorus used in electronic devices.

Get 10% Free Customization on this Report: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=94195719

Asia Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing market for black phosphorus during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific is projected to witness the highest CAGR due to the rapid economic expansion in the region. The growth is mainly attributed to a high economic growth rate, followed by heavy investment in the healthcare, safety, electronics, and automotive industries. With economic constraints and saturation in the European and North American markets, the demand is shifting to the Asia Pacific region. This region not only serves as a manufacturing hub but also has key R&D facilities. The automotive industry in the emerging economies of Asia Pacific is expected to grow because of improving lifestyles, economic conditions, and the booming manufacturing sector.

Browse Adjacent Markets Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

  1. Electronic Chemicals and Materials Market

  2. Piperidine Market

  3. Dimethylformamide (DMF) Market

  4. Lithium-Ion Battery Dispersant Market

  5. Bentonite Grease Market

  6. Isophorone Market

CONTACT: About MarketsandMarkets™ MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients. The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing. Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry. To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook. Contact: Mr. Aashish Mehra MarketsandMarkets™ INC. 630 Dundee Road Suite 430 Northbrook, IL 60062 USA: +1-888-600-6441 Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com


