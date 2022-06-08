U.S. markets close in 5 hours 31 minutes

Black Product Managers Announces 2nd Annual ‘Mapping My Future’ Conference

Black Product Managers
·3 min read
Black Product Managers
Black Product Managers

Community- and career-building event to host Meta CPO Chris Cox as keynote

SAN FRANCISCO, June 08, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Product Managers (BPM), the largest community of Black product managers and technology leaders in the world, today announced its second annual conference from June 17-19, 2022, Mapping My Future. The event is dedicated to helping members build strong relationships with other product leaders, fine-tune their skills, and gain invaluable career lessons from some of the most prominent Black leaders in product and technology from around the country. Mapping My Future’s programming will include speaking events and relationship-building activities throughout the San Francisco and Oakland areas – featuring speakers from companies like Meta, Google, LinkedIn, Intuit YouTube and Netflix.

“Over the Juneteenth weekend, we are thrilled to bring together a group of Black product managers and technology talent, helping them cultivate new skills and building a thriving community,” said Brittany Bankston, president and co-founder of BPM and Product Lead at MainStreet. “BPM is dedicated to creating a future where more Black professionals can advance their careers, ultimately reshaping the industry to create more representation for Black technologists and pathways to leadership roles. The Mapping My Future event is an important milestone toward achieving that goal.”

Mapping My Future’s speaker lineup includes a keynote from Meta Chief Product Officer Chris Cox, one of Facebook’s first 15 software engineers who was instrumental in designing and building the first versions of the site. Cox will speak to attendees about his own journey, share important lessons about product leadership, and express the importance of allyship in the technology industry.

Other industry speakers include:

  • Erin Teague, Director & Global Head of Sports, Film, and TV Product Management, YouTube

  • Ime Archibong, Head of New Product Experimentation, Meta

  • Elliot Robinson, Partner and co-founder of the growth investment practice at Bessemer Venture Partners

  • DeVaris Brown, CEO and co-founder, Meroxa

  • Maryanna Quigless, Director of Product Management, Meta

  • Ken Norton, Executive Coach, Bring the Donuts

  • Laura Teclemarium, Product Management Leader, Netflix

  • Howard Ekundayo, Director of Engineering, Netflix

  • Okalo Khena, Director of Product Management, Google

  • Kevin Weil, President of Product and Business, Planet

  • Anna Bofa, CEO and founder of Curiti

In addition to high caliber discussions from BPM’s expert speakers, the conference will offer opportunities for networking alongside product managers from across industries, including a brunch sponsored by LinkedIn, a cocktail reception sponsored by Twitch, and a Juneteenth celebration sponsored by Google. Panels and roundtables on topics like “Creating Influence and Credibility” and “PM to the C-Suite” will educate attendees on important topical content during the two-day event. The event is sponsored by organizations including Meta, LinkedIn, Google, and Intuit.

Registration is open to BPM members and non-members alike. To learn more about the event and sign up, visit: https://www.blackproductmanagers.com/conference-2022.

About Black Product Managers
Black Product Managers (BPM) was founded in 2017 as the first nationwide network for Black professionals working in product. Today, the organization has grown into a community of over 2000 Black technologists from some of the technology industry’s most prominent companies – with the goal of reaching every Black PM across the globe. On a mission to help Black product managers advance their careers and become product leaders, BPM is reshaping the tech industry to create more representation and leverage across product management at scale.

Contact:
LaunchSquad
cschillings@launchsquad.com


