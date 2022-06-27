U.S. markets closed

BlackRock joins Wall Street firms in covering employees' abortion travel costs: Internal memo

Alexandra Semenova
·Reporter
·1 min read
BlackRock (BLK), the world’s largest asset manager, is the latest to join a growing list of Wall Street firms in responding to the Supreme Court's decision Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade.

The company told employees Monday evening in an internal memo obtained by Yahoo Finance that it will cover travel expenses for U.S. employees seeking abortion services.

“Through company-sponsored health insurance, we have long provided reproductive health care services, including coverage for birth control and abortion or miscarriage care,” BlackRock Global Head of Human resources Manish Mehta wrote in an email to staff.

“Effective July 1, our health plan will reimburse for necessary travel expenses incurred for reproductive services, as we do for other specialized care, such as transplants, cancer treatment, and joint replacement.”

(This post is breaking. Please check back for updates.)

Alexandra Semenova is a reporter for Yahoo Finance. Follow her on Twitter @alexandraandnyc

