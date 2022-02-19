U.S. markets closed

Black Seed Oil Market - 37% of the growth to originate from APAC| Health Benefits Of Black Seed Oil to Boost Growth | 17,000+ Technavio Reports

·6 min read

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The black seed oil market potential growth difference is expected to grow by USD 20.27 million from 2020 to 2025, as per the latest market outlook report from Technavio. The report identifies the market to witness an accelerating growth momentum progressing at a CAGR of 1.83%. 37% of the market's growth will originate from APAC during the forecast period. China and India are the key markets for black seed oil in APAC. However, market growth in this region will be slower than the growth of the market in other regions.

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Black Seed Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025
Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Black Seed Oil Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

For more insights on the YOY and CAGR Growth rate, Download Free Sample Report

Black Seed Oil Market: Health Benefits of Black Seed Oil to drive growth
There has been an increase in the consumption of black seed oil due to the associated health benefits. Black seed oil aids in reducing high blood pressure, minimizing high cholesterol, improving rheumatoid arthritis symptoms, decreasing asthma symptoms, and subsiding upset stomach pains. Consumers are increasingly becoming conscious of their health, and they have started opting for "better-for-you" food ingredients that are healthy and safe to consume. Furthermore, black seed oil can be consumed in either capsule or liquid form. Thus, the health benefits of black seed oil are expected to drive the growth of the market in focus during the forecast period.

Unlock insights on the drivers and challenges as you View Report Outlook

Black Seed Oil Market: Revenue-Generating Segment Analysis
This market outlook report segments the black seed oil market by Product (Liquid and CS and P) and Geography (APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA). The liquid segment held the largest black seed oil market share in 2020 and will continue to account for the largest market share during the forecast period. Black seed oil in liquid form is available in the market in variants such as pure liquid, viscous serum, and liquid extracts. Amazing Herbs Nutraceuticals Inc (Amazing Herbs), Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH (Henry Lamotte), Hab Shifa, Organika Health Products Inc. Black seed oil in liquid form is a spicy oil that is used predominantly in culinary applications and salad dressings. Furthermore, being a rich source of omega-6 fatty acid named linoleic acid, black seed oil in liquid form is widely used in the preparation of numerous curries, soups, bakery products, sauces, marinades, and others.

The APAC region led the black seed oil market in 2020, followed by Europe, North America, South America, and MEA respectively. During the forecast period, the APAC region is expected to register the highest incremental growth due to factors such as improved growing methods and increased cultivating acreage for the plant. China and India are projected to contribute significantly to the growth of the market in APAC during the forecast period. The growing use of black seed oil in the nutraceutical and pharmaceutical industries is predicted to boost market revenue. Increasing consumption of functional meals enriched with natural ingredients, such as curries, soups, sauces, and bakery items, is predicted to drive the demand for black seed oil in the region throughout the forecast period.

Download Sample Report to get additional insights on each contributing segment.

Key Queries Addressed

  • CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

  • Detailed information on factors that will drive black seed oil market growth during the next five years

  • Precise estimation of the black seed oil market size and its contribution to the parent market

  • Accurate predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

  • The growth of the black seed oil industry across APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

  • A thorough analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

  • Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of black seed oil market vendors

Related Reports:

Basil Seeds Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Packaged Chia Seeds Market by Application and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Black Seed Oil Market Scope

Report Coverage

Details

Page number

120

Base year

2020

Forecast period

2021-2025

Growth momentum & CAGR

Accelerate at a CAGR of 1.83%

Market growth 2021-2025

$ 20.27 million

Market structure

Fragmented

YoY growth (%)

1.09

Regional analysis

APAC, Europe, North America, South America, and MEA

Performing market contribution

APAC at 37%

Key consumer countries

China, US, India, UK, and Canada

Competitive landscape

Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope

Companies profiled

Amazing Herbs, Farouk Systems Inc., Hab Shifa, Hakeem Herbals Ltd., Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH, INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd., Life Extension Foundation Buyers Club Inc., Organika Health Products Inc., Sabinsa Corp., and Swanson Health Products Inc.

Market Dynamics

Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID-19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for the forecast period,

Customization purview

If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Key Topics Covered

Executive Summary

  • Market Overview

Market Landscape

  • Market ecosystem

  • Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

  • Market definition

  • Market segment analysis

  • Market size 2020

  • Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

  • Five forces summary

  • Bargaining power of buyers

  • Bargaining power of suppliers

  • Threat of new entrants

  • Threat of substitutes

  • Threat of rivalry

  • Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

  • Market segments

  • Comparison by Product

  • Liquid - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • CS and P - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Market opportunity by Product

Customer landscape

  • Overview

Geographic Landscape

  • Geographic segmentation

  • Geographic comparison

  • APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

  • Key leading countries

  • Market opportunity by geography

  • Market drivers

  • Market challenges

  • Market trends

Vendor Landscape

  • Overview

  • Landscape disruption

  • Competitive landscape

Vendor Analysis

  • Vendors covered

  • Market positioning of vendors

  • Amazing Herbs

  • Farouk Systems Inc.

  • Hab Shifa

  • Hakeem Herbals Ltd.

  • Henry Lamotte Oils GmbH

  • INLIFE Pharma Pvt. Ltd.

  • Life Extension Foundation Buyers Club Inc.

  • Organika Health Products Inc.

  • Sabinsa Corp.

  • Swanson Health Products Inc.

Appendix

  • Scope of the report

  • Currency conversion rates for US$

  • Research methodology

  • List of abbreviations

About Technavio
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions.

With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contacts
Technavio Research
Jesse Maida
Media & Marketing Executive
US: +1 844 364 1100
UK: +44 203 893 3200
Email: media@technavio.com
Website: www.technavio.com/

Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Technavio (PRNewsfoto/Technavio)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-seed-oil-market---37-of-the-growth-to-originate-from-apac-health-benefits-of-black-seed-oil-to-boost-growth--17-000-technavio-reports-301483774.html

SOURCE Technavio

