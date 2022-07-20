Black Sheep Tequila Wins Best Tequila in the World & Double Gold at 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Black Sheep Tequila Dominates in Finals vs Lebron's & Jordan's Celebrity Brands — Black Sheep Wins Best Overall Tequila in World

NASHVILLE, Tenn., July 19, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Sheep Tequila is honored with extraordinary wins at the 2022 San Francisco World Spirits Competition (SFWSC). The SFWSC honored Black Sheep Tequila with the Overall Best Tequila in the World and Best of Class medal, a Double Gold medal for its award-winning Best Anejo, and Silver for its Blanco, Reposado and Extra Anejo. Black Sheep is an authentic, 100% natural "organic" tequila made exclusively from fully mature Highland Blue Weber Agave in Jalisco, Mexico. Due to its character, complexity and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have called Black Sheep the "World's Finest Tequila."

The entire team at Black Sheep was extremely honored and humbled by this award. It has been 20+ years of hard work and dedication receiving this award, founder and COO Jason Charles explained. "My priority has always been delivering on our promise to create an exceptional tasting product, and receiving this award proves that we have done just that. The response we've received from consumers to our tequila has been incredible and humbling."

This year's blind tasting competition was the largest iteration ever with more than 5,000 different kinds of alcoholic brands competing. Black Sheep tequila controls the process from the farm to bottle, enabling superior quality and consistency and providing a trusted and memorable luxury brand for new and unsuspecting "Tequila" drinkers. The founding partner and Master Distiller is a fourth-generation tequila farmer, adding the land, the plants, and the process.

CEO and partner Mark Bailey explains," The product speaks for itself. Rather than having a single person or celebrity endorse our product, our Identity Ventures team is an intricate part of our marketing plan, not just another celebrity name. We have hundreds of ambassadors with tens of millions of followers across all walks of life, many that are friends that ALL love tequila."

About San Francisco World Spirits Competition

Founded in 2000, the San Francisco World Spirits Competition is one of the oldest and most reputable competitions of its kind. Every year, esteemed Tasting Alliance judges from around the world come together to engage in the blind tasting process that ensures every entry is judged fairly. The judges of the San Francisco World Spirits Competition are seasoned experts of their industry, each with a well-defined story and trusted palate.

About Black Sheep Tequila

In 2000, a group of old friends decided to have a reunion in Arandas, Mexico. After sharing stories of family, work and laughter, we made a discovery — we are Black Sheep. Doing things our own way and thinking outside the box, paired with a shared passion of the land, we developed a goal to create the purest agave tequila. Due to its complexity, character, and incredibly smooth taste, tequila experts around the globe have recognized Black Sheep as the "World's Finest Handcrafted Tequila."

For spirits connoisseurs that crave a taste for something new yet extraordinarily steeped in tradition, Black Sheep Tequila is produced entirely from the organic labor-intensive, additive-free, centuries-old, hands-on process. Sourced from only the highest-quality 100 percent Weber Blue Agave, each tequila — The Blanco, The Reposado, The Anejo, The Extra Anejo (Barrel Aged 7 Years and Barrel Aged 15 Years) — are all traditionally handcrafted to create the perfect balance of flavors.

Learn more at www.blacksheeptequila.com.

For press or other inquiries, please contact info@blacksheeptequila.com.

