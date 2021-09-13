U.S. markets open in 26 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    4,487.25
    +29.00 (+0.65%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    34,821.00
    +214.00 (+0.62%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    15,532.50
    +91.00 (+0.59%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    2,245.00
    +17.20 (+0.77%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    70.60
    +0.88 (+1.26%)
     

  • Gold

    1,788.00
    -4.10 (-0.23%)
     

  • Silver

    23.47
    -0.43 (-1.82%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1788
    -0.0028 (-0.24%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.3280
    -0.0130 (-0.97%)
     

  • Vix

    19.01
    +0.21 (+1.12%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3834
    -0.0004 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    110.0610
    +0.1510 (+0.14%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    44,696.39
    -1,331.49 (-2.89%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,137.42
    -68.33 (-5.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,081.39
    +52.19 (+0.74%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    30,447.37
    +65.53 (+0.22%)
     

Black Soldier Fly (BSF) Market is Expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.7% During the Forecast Period of 2021 to 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd.
·9 min read

Black Soldier Fly Market by Product (Protein Meals, Biofertilizers {Frass}, Chitin/ Chitosan, Others {Cocoons, Pupa}), Application (Animal Feed, Agriculture, Pet Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Biofuel), and Geography– Global Forecast to 2030

London, Sept. 13, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The latest research report titled “Black Soldier Fly Market by Product (Protein Meals, Biofertilizers {Frass}, Chitin/ Chitosan, Others {Cocoons, Pupa}), Application (Animal Feed, Agriculture, Pet Food, Pharmaceutical, Cosmetic, Biofuel), and Geography– Global Forecast to 2030”, published by Meticulous Research®, the Black Soldier Fly (BSF) Market is expected to reach $3.4 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 34.7% during the forecast period of 2021 to 2030. The growth of this market is mainly attributed to the growing global demand for animal products, growing aquaculture industry, increasing demand from the animal feed industry for alternative proteins, and increasing government approvals of insect meal in livestock feed.

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5074

Over the recent years, there has been a significant increase in the demand for high-quality meat in emerging economies, such as Southeast Asia, the Middle East & Africa, and Latin America, mainly attributed to the population growth in Asia and Africa and increasing urbanization. According to FAO, the global meat production is projected to expand to around 48 metric tons by 2025, predominantly in developing countries, accounting for approximately 73% of the total production. Thus, to fulfill this demand, meat producers are continuously focusing on improving the meat's production and quality with the help of high-quality protein-containing feed.

Moreover, according to the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO), from 2017, the global demand for fish and shellfish is expected to reach almost 180 million tons by 2025. However, dried and powdered fish feed such as anchovy, used for aquaculture, is becoming insufficient. According to FAO, 1.2 to 1.6 million tons of raw materials for fish feed will be required in 2025 as an alternative to fish meal. Owing to this opportunity, the small but growing insect farming sector has captured major attention, investments, and strategic developments in developed countries by some heavyweights in the animal feed business.

For instance, Europe-based insect protein producer, Protix, opened its first commercial black soldier fly larvae plant in the Netherlands and planned to break ground on a second facility in upcoming years with Buhler's USD 50 million aid. Moreover, Canada-based insect protein firm, Enterra, planned to expand the commercial-scale facilities in North America by 2023, with the financings from Calgary-based Avrio Capital and U.K.-based Wheat Sheaf.

Thus, growing expansion, investment, and strategic development in the developed economies offer a great business opportunity for BSF stakeholders.

Impact of COVID-19 on the Black Soldier Fly Market

The COVID-19 pandemic significantly impacted public health and all stages of the supply chain and various industries. This global impact of COVID-19 was also seen on the black soldier fly market in 2020.

According to the health officials from WHO, the COVID-19 might have originated in the bats. In contrast, others say the virus was transmitted to humans in Wuhan, China, at a wet market, where animals like bats, snakes, rabbits, and birds are illegally sold. So, the fear and delusion of coronavirus transmission from the animals and the use of animal-based products have hit hard the consumption of animal proteins. The global export for chicken, beef, pork meat trade has been reduced due to the emerging threats from the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic. This trend has plummeted the demand for animal-based products, including black soldier flies.

Speak to our Analysts to Understand the Impact of COVID-19 on Your Business: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/speak-to-analyst/cp_id=5074

Furthermore, as the U.S. government implemented stay-at-home orders, many farmers resorted to panic-buying of animal feed in anticipation of potential shortages. Several concerns, such as truck shortages, reduced deliveries, and employees contracting COVID-19, compelled farmers to stock their animal feed supplies. In addition, truncated air freight capacity, port congestion, roadblocks, and logistic disruptions in Southeast Asia are expected to escalate as stricter measures are implemented by governments. The consumption of fish, poultry, pork, and beef is expected to decline in Southeast Asian economies through the second quarter. Thus, the decline in fish consumption, poultry, pork, and beef is expected to decrease the demand for black soldier flies in the market.

Due to the risk of animal feed, suppliers are slowing their production or closing altogether. Farmers are concerned they may need to slow or stop slaughterhouse operations and keep their animals for longer due to lower demand, requiring them to use more feed than usual. Even delivery trucks are difficult to procure. These factors have led to livestock farms building up two-week supplies of feed when normally they might only keep enough for one or two days. However, in some regions, lockdowns have been announced to control the coronavirus pandemic, impacting the movement of vehicles carrying livestock, feed, and feed ingredients. For example, Purina Animal Nutrition LLC, which uses black soldier fly as a feed ingredient, slightly increased its livestock business sales. In addition, Cargill had seen its global feed sales volume grow by 10% or more in March 2020.

Key Findings in the Black Soldier Fly Market Study:

Based on product type, in terms of value and volume, BSF protein meal is expected to witness a rapid growth of the global black soldier fly market during 2021-2030. The fast growth of this segment is majorly attributed to the growing demand for alternative protein meals from animal feed manufacturers, increased fish meal and soy meal prices, and government support and approval for an insect meal. Moreover, some fish feeding trials have successfully demonstrated the BSF meal as a better substitute for fish meal in aquafeeds. For instance, a Science Direct Journal study showed that total replacement of fish meal with black soldier fly larvae meal in diets of salmon fish is possible without a negative impact on growth performance, feed utilization, nutrient digestibility, liver traits, or the sensory quality of fillet which is one of the major factor driving the demand for BSF meal in the market.

Quick Buy – BSF Market Research Report: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/Checkout/94980430

Based on the application, the animal feed segment is expected to command the largest share of the overall black soldier fly market in 2021. The large share of this market is mainly attributed to the growing world population and the rapidly increasing demand for meat products. Also, the adoption of an alternative source of protein such as insects for animal feed offers an opportunity for the growth of this segment.

Geographically, Europe is expected to witness rapid growth during the forecast period. The rapid growth of this region is mainly attributed to the high demand for protein-rich animal feed; large supply of waste, including pre-consumer food waste from agriculture and food and beverage sectors; government approval for BSF products to be used in animal feed and pet food; and presence of supportive policies for BSF farming.

Key Players

The report includes a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the key strategic developments over the past four years (2018–2021). The key players operating in the global black soldier fly market report are AgriProtein (A Part of Insect Technology Group) (England), Protix B.V. (Netherlands), Enterra Feed Corporation (Canada), InnovaFeed (France), EnviroFlight LLC (U.S.), Bioflytech (Spain), Entobel Holding PTE. Ltd. (Singapore), Entofood (Malaysia), Sfly (France), Hexafly (Ireland), F4F (Chile), Nutrition Technologies Group (Malaysia), nextProtein (France), and Protenga Pte Ltd (Singapore), among others.

To gain more insights into the market with a detailed table of content and figures, click here: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/black-soldier-fly-market-5074

Scope of the Report:

Black Soldier Fly Market, by Product Type

  • Protein Meal

  • Biofertilizers (Frass)

  • Whole Dried Larvae

  • Larvae Oil

  • Others (Live, Larvae, Adult, Cocoon, & Pupa)

Black Soldier Fly Market, by Application

  • Animal Feed

  • Agriculture

  • Pet Food

  • Others

Black Soldier Fly Market, by Geography

  • North America

    • U.S.

    • Canada

  • Europe

    • The Netherlands

    • France

    • U.K.

    • Germany

    • Finland

    • Denmark

    • Belgium

    • Rest of Europe (RoE)

  • Asia-Pacific (APAC)

    • China

    • South Korea

    • Japan

    • Malaysia

    • Vietnam

    • Thailand

    • Rest of Asia-Pacific (RoAPAC)

  • Latin America

  • Middle East and Africa

Download Free Sample Report Now @ https://www.meticulousresearch.com/download-sample-report/cp_id=5074

Amidst this crisis, Meticulous Research® is continuously assessing the impact of COVID-19 pandemic on various sub-markets and enables global organizations to strategize for the post-COVID-19 world and sustain their growth. Let us know if you would like to assess the impact of COVID-19 on any industry here- https://www.meticulousresearch.com/custom-research

Related Reports:

Edible Insects Market by Product (Whole Insect, Insect Powder, Insect Meal, Insect Oil) Insect Type (Crickets, Black Soldier Fly, Mealworms), Application (Animal Feed, Protein Bar and Shakes, Bakery, Confectionery, Beverages) - Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/edible-insects-market-5156

Alternative Protein Market by Stage/Type (Emerging Alternative Protein, Adolescent Alternative Protein, Matured Alternative Protein), Application (Plant-Based Products, Insect Based Products, Microbial Products) -Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/114/alternative-protein-market-2027

Protein Ingredients Market by Type (Animal Protein, Plant Protein, Insect Protein, Microbial Protein), Form (Dry, Liquid), and Application (Food & Beverage, Animal Feed, Nutritional Supplements, Pharmaceuticals, Cosmetics)—Global Forecast to 2027

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/protein-ingredients-market-5173

Plant-Based Protein Market by Type (Soy Protein, Wheat Protein, Pea Protein, Potato Protein, Rice Protein, Corn Protein) and Application (Foods and Beverage, Animal Feed, Nutrition and Health Supplements, Pharmaceuticals) - Global Forecast to 2025

https://www.meticulousresearch.com/product/plant-based-protein-market-5031

About Meticulous Research®

Meticulous Research® was founded in 2010 and incorporated as Meticulous Market Research Pvt. Ltd. in 2013 as a private limited company under the Companies Act, 1956. Since its incorporation, the company has become the leading provider of premium market intelligence in North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa.

The name of our company defines our services, strengths, and values. Since the inception, we have only thrived to research, analyze, and present the critical market data with great attention to details. With the meticulous primary and secondary research techniques, we have built strong capabilities in data collection, interpretation, and analysis of data including qualitative and quantitative research with the finest team of analysts. We design our meticulously analyzed intelligent and value-driven syndicate market research reports, custom studies, quick turnaround research, and consulting solutions to address business challenges of sustainable growth.

Contact:
Mr. Khushal Bombe
Meticulous Market Research Inc.
1267 Willis St, Ste 200 Redding,
California, 96001, U.S.
USA: +1-646-781-8004
Europe : +44-203-868-8738
APAC: +91 744-7780008
Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com
Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/
Connect with us on LinkedIn- https://www.linkedin.com/company/meticulous-research
Content Source: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/pressrelease/269/black-soldier-fly-market-2030

CONTACT: Mr. Khushal Bombe Meticulous Research® Direct Lines: +1-646-781-8004 (North America) Email- sales@meticulousresearch.com Visit Our Website: https://www.meticulousresearch.com/ Meticulous Research® Blog: https://meticulousblog.org/


Recommended Stories

  • Men Need Not Apply to World’s Largest E-Scooter Factory

    (Bloomberg) -- Ola Electric Mobility Pvt’s new electric-scooter factory aims to build 10 million two-wheelers annually, or 15% of the world’s e-scooters by 2022, in an operation run and managed entirely by women.Led by Bhavish Aggarwal, the e-mobility business is a follow-up to ride-hailing startup Ola, which is expected to make its debut on public markets next year. The vision for his newest venture is to provide the world “clean mobility, a carbon-negative footprint, and an inclusive workforce

  • China Vows to Consolidate the Bloated Electric Vehicle Industry

    (Bloomberg) -- China has vowed to consolidate the country’s electric vehicle industry after a decade-long nurturing of the sector led to the emergence of too many players, some of which are barely viable.“Looking forward, EV companies should grow bigger and stronger. We have too many EV firms on the market right now,” Xiao Yaqing, the minister for industry and information technology, said at a press conference in Beijing on Monday.“The firms are mostly small and scattered,” he said. “The role of

  • Exxon’s Big Bet On Guyana Is Starting To Pay Off

    ExxonMobil announced yet another high-quality oil recovery in Guyana’s Stabroek Block, another sign that the small South-American country is poised to become a significant player in the global market

  • 3 Stocks to Buy With Dividends Yielding More Than 6%

    Companies that generate more cash than they know what to do with often give it back to shareholders through dividends. Think of it as a reward just for being a committed investor in a given company. A dividend yield is the percentage of the stock's current share price that the dividend amounts to over the course of a year.

  • Winter weather could send oil to $100 per barrel, Bank of America analysts say

    The rally in crude oil futures has stalled since June, but could resume again and even hit $100 depending how cold it gets

  • Two Ways To Play The 107% Rally In Natural Gas

    While the oil sector has dominated headlines after staging an incredible recovery, natural gas is quietly working its way into the commodity elite, posting 107% year to date gains

  • Investors Score Big On Five Companies Making $1 Billion A Day

    Warren Buffett may have panic sold some stocks — but he's still on top of the S&P 500 in at least one way: Sheer profitability.

  • 5 key questions to ask yourself about financial preparations for retirement

    When your assumptions about how much you'll have (and spend) in retirement are off base, it can cause anxiety and lead to serious belt-tightening.

  • Some businesses welcome Biden's vaccination mandate while others worry about the costs, effects on worker shortages

    Many larger firms welcome the directive, while smaller businesses with about 100 employees worry about its effect on labor shortages.

  • Volkswagen's China partners bristle as carmaker lavishes love on new venture

    Volkswagen is in talks to tighten its grip on a majority-owned joint venture in China, sparking tensions with the German automaker's other Chinese partners who fear they could be sidelined, sources familiar with the matter said. The world's second-biggest carmaker secured a controlling 75% stake in a venture with China's JAC in 2020 after Beijing relaxed rules that had previously barred foreign firms from owning majority stakes in local auto companies. Volkswagen, which took control of one of JAC's plants in the eastern city of Hefei last year, is now in talks to buy another as part of a big expansion in electric vehicles (EV), three sources with knowledge of the matter said.

  • This Tech Stock Could Turn $10,000 Into $30,000 in 5 Years

    Since going public last September, Unity Software (NYSE: U) has already been a rewarding investment. Its business plays into several key trends -- video games, augment and virtual reality, and artificial intelligence -- and I believe the stock price could easily triple in the next five years. For instance, game developers use the Unity engine to render characters and virtual worlds in real-time, bringing their creative visions to life.

  • Record-Breaking Energy Prices Could Soar Even Higher In Europe

    Electricity prices and energy commodity prices are soaring in Europe, and prices could continue to rise as storage levels remain below par just ahead of the winter season

  • Block Vectura takeover, Philip Morris investors urged

    The UK’s largest lung disease charity has urged shareholders to block a big tobacco takeover of drug maker Vectura ahead of a deadline on Wednesday.

  • Rolls-Royce and Babcock sell stakes in Airtanker Holdings

    Engineering firm Rolls Royce said it will sell its 23.1% shareholding for £189m while defence contractor Babcock is offloading its 15.4% stake for £126m.

  • Oil prices climb as crude rally predicted for autumn

    The investment bank said that crude was likely to lead an upward movement in commodities due to a strong demand and growing scarcity of supply.

  • Epic Files Appeal After Loss to Apple in App Store Case

    (Bloomberg) -- Epic Games Inc. filed a notice of appeal Sunday following a judge’s decision in its antitrust lawsuit against Apple Inc. U.S. District Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers mostly sided with Apple, rejecting Epic’s claims that the iPhone maker is a monopoly. She also didn’t rule that Apple needs to restore Fortnite, Epic’s hit game at the center of the lawsuit, to the App Store or Epic’s Apple developer account. She also rejected the need for third-party App Stores and didn’t force Apple t

  • How Amazon Would Be Affected by California’s Warehouse Quotas Bill

    Supporters say, if enacted, the law would allow regulators to assess whether Amazon employees have sufficient time for breaks, or if performance goals are affecting the health and safety of workers in other ways.

  • India's Jet Airways to resume domestic operations in first quarter of 2022

    Once India's biggest private carrier, Jet stopped flying in April 2019 after running out of cash, owing billions to lenders and leaving thousands without jobs. The defunct airline had said in June that the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a resolution plan submitted by a consortium of London-based Kalrock Capital and UAE-based businessman Murari Lal Jalan. The bankruptcy court's go-ahead came several months after Jet's creditors had given their approval in October last year to the resolution plan submitted by the consortium.

  • China Tech Watchdog Warns Internet Firms Against Blocking Rivals

    (Bloomberg) -- China’s top technology regulator warned internet firms on Monday against blocking links to rival services, reaffirming Beijing’s order for online giants from Tencent Holdings Ltd. to ByteDance Ltd. to dismantle walls around their platforms.The Ministry of Industry and Information Technology has summoned executives from the country’s online platforms to emphasize the need to stop shutting out each other’s services, ministry spokesman Zhao Zhiguo told reporters in Beijing. Companies

  • Here's 1 High-Yield Dividend Stock You Can Trust

    JPMorgan Chase has outperformed its banking peers for years and rewarded investors with a solid dividend.