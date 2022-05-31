Black Square Capital

Hong Kong, May 31, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Black Square Capital Limited is pleased to announce the graduation of 4 outstanding employees that have brought skill, insight and invaluable knowledge over recent years.

As a firm that values promotion from within, Black Square Capital Limited has recently appointed three exceptional individuals to critical roles. Ian Kelly, the Managing Partner of Client Relations, said, “We are confident the roles they will be taking on will catapult Black Square to a higher level of client service, satisfaction, and an overall increase in investment returns.”

David Cheney is taking the reigns of Vice President of Mergers and Acquisitions in our South East Asia and Pacific division. David started at Fidelity, where he gained knowledge in UITs and Mutual Fund Securities. He progressed his knowledge and gained his stockbroker’s license as he worked for Goldman Sachs for the next 16 years. At Goldman, he made his way to the top of the pyramid by honing and utilising his numerable skills to become one of their most valued employees. David spent the last seven years in the Merger and Acquisitions Division of Goldman Sachs. After being under the tutelage of some of the best in the industry, his skills have become second to none.

Alexander Chang is appointed to Vice President of Investor Relations in our North East division. Alexander was previously an investment banking representative for Barclays Capital and a private financier. He brings a total amount of knowledge in international finance and private equity deals. Alexander’s bright personality and positive attitude are a hand to glove fit for his newly appointed position. He has the innate ability to assist with essential questions, requests and decisions on both institutional and individual clientele levels.

Both David and Alexander were highly sought after and subsequently headhunted by Black Square Capital Limited during their business inception. These highly skilled individuals have gone above and beyond to prove themselves as worthy of their earned positions.

Story continues

The last of our most recent appointments are Thomas Stalmach and Nicholas Hooper.

Thomas will be leading the role of Vice President of Risk Management and Corporate Securities. Thomas joined us in 2020 and has impressed us repeatedly. He is a 19-year veteran of Goldman Sachs, where he operated in multiple financial instruments. Thomas’s knowledge of the corporate environment and options strategies is unparalleled, and we are fortunate to have him.

Nicholas will be taking on a key role as Vice President of Global Research and Analysis. His acquired skills, over the last 11 years, working for Rothschild and Co. in both the USA and UK markets give him a distinct advantage in this field. Nicholas’s impeccable work diligence, determination and drive have made him a coveted and desired individual. Over the last year, he has proven himself to be a worthy successor to this important piece of Black Square Capital’s financial puzzle.

Kai Zhao, the Senior Managing Partner of Black Square Capital, said, “The insight and work ethic brought to the table from these individuals is prolific. We are supremely confident that their combined talents will expand the breadth of our firm’s overall knowledge and skillsets. These veterans of Wall Street have worked in various areas of finance. They attain the ability to bring Black Square to even higher levels of understanding in local and international finance.”

Since the beginning of the year, these top executives have joined a slew of others hired and promoted in the firm’s Private Banking and Wealth Planning divisions, dramatically boosting the number of essential specialists serving the mass affluent, high-net-worth, and ultra-high-net-worth segments.

About Black Square Capital Limited – Black Square Capital Limited promotions include market leaders and senior wealth advisors who will provide integrated and comprehensive wealth management services to high-net-worth individuals and families, entrepreneurs, business owners, and foundations endowments in their respective regions. In this role, these individuals will collaborate closely with clients to fulfil their immediate requirements while also planning for their long-term goals.

Black Square Capital Limited offers a diverse variety of financial services and investment solutions tailored to meet each individual’s financial goals. The company has established working relationships with individuals and companies to create and execute robust plans with proven results for its clients. The company is dedicated to making a positive impact on your financial future, which they do by putting the needs of their clients first.

CONTACT: CONTACT: Jia Li Huang (International press officer) Company name: Black Square Capital Limited Contact name: Jia Li Huang (International press officer) Company address: Unit A, 25/F., One Island South, 2 Heung Yip Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong Website URL: www.blacksquarecapitalltd.com email: info (at) blacksquarecapitalltd.com Phone: +852 3018 3020



