Black Swan Graphene Announces Launch of Scoping Study for Large Scale Production Facility

·3 min read

TORONTO, Nov. 21, 2022 /CNW/ - Black Swan Graphene Inc. ("Black Swan" or the "Company") (TSXV: SWAN) (OTCQB: BSWGF) is pleased to announce the launch of an initial large scale production engineering study (the "Scoping Study") in partnership with Halyard Inc., a Toronto based Engineering firm ("Halyard").

Black Swan Graphene Inc Logo (CNW Group/Black Swan Graphene Inc)

The Scoping Study will provide an initial evaluation of the project, including processing plant specifications as well as mechanical, civil, structural, and electrical designs. Capital and operating cost estimates will also be established and fed into a financial analysis for Black Swan's contemplated large scale production facility in Quebec, Canada, where the Company aims to leverage the province's low-cost renewable hydroelectricity as well as the emergence of a world class graphite industry as a raw material source.

Michael Edwards, Chief Operating Officer of Black Swan, commented: "This marks an important step for Black Swan as we transition toward a much larger production scale of our graphene products and look to service volume driven sectors, notably the concrete and polymer industries."

Halyard Inc.

Halyard is a Toronto based, carbon neutral engineering firm typically serving the mineral processing, material handling, infrastructure, and water treatment industries. The firm provides depth of personnel, including multidisciplinary engineers, project managers, designers, and project support experts to deliver innovative and sustainable engineering designs.

Halyard's key qualifications include depth of expertise with significant experience producing all levels of studies and executing both greenfield and complex brownfield projects; the ability to deliver fast-track execution schedules with a significant and successful record of project delivery; an extensive small scale and fast track modular plant design and implementation; as well as a strong commitment to environmental sustainability and prioritization of effective low-impact solutions.

About Black Swan Graphene Inc.

Black Swan Graphene Inc. is focused on the large-scale production and commercialization of patented high-performance and low-cost graphene products aimed at several industrial sectors, including concrete, polymers, Li-ion batteries, and others, which are expected to require large volumes of graphene. Black Swan aims to leverage the low cost and green hydroelectricity of the province of Québec as well as the proximity of the eventual graphite production sites of the province in order to establish a fully integrated supply chain, reduce overall costs, and accelerate the deployment of graphene usage. Black Swan's graphene processing technology was developed by Thomas Swan & Co. Ltd ("Thomas Swan") over the last decade. Thomas Swan is a United Kingdom-based global chemicals manufacturer, with a century-long track record and has been at the forefront of graphene innovation.

For more information, please visit: www.blackswangraphene.com

Black Swan Graphene Inc. on behalf of the Board of Directors

Simon Marcotte, CFA, President & Chief Executive Office

Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Information

The information contained herein contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking statements relate to information that is based on assumptions of management, forecasts of future results, and estimates of amounts not yet determinable. Any statements that express predictions, expectations, beliefs, plans, projections, objectives, assumptions or future events or performance are not statements of historical fact and may be "forward-looking statements." Forward-looking statements are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties which could cause actual events or results to differ from those reflected in the forward-looking statements, including, without limitation: risks related to the TSXV listing, risk related to the failure to obtain adequate financing on a timely basis and on acceptable terms; risks related to the outcome of legal proceedings; political and regulatory risks associated with the industry; risks related to the maintenance of stock exchange listings; risks related to environmental regulation and liability; the potential for delays in development activities or the completion of feasibility studies; the uncertainty of profitability; risks related to the inherent uncertainty of production and cost estimates and the potential for unexpected costs and expenses; results of a scoping and feasibility studies, and the possibility that future results will not be consistent with the Company's expectations; risks related to commodity prices fluctuations; and other risks and uncertainties related to the Company's prospects, properties and business detailed elsewhere in the Company's disclosure record. Should one or more of these risks and uncertainties materialize, or should underlying assumptions prove incorrect, actual results may vary materially from those described in forward-looking statements. Investors are cautioned against attributing undue certainty to forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are made as of the date hereof and the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances, except in accordance with applicable securities laws. Actual events or results could differ materially from the Company's expectations or projections.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/black-swan-graphene-announces-launch-of-scoping-study-for-large-scale-production-facility-301683425.html

SOURCE Black Swan Graphene Inc

