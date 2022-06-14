U.S. markets open in 44 minutes

  • S&P Futures

    3,769.75
    +19.25 (+0.51%)
     

  • Dow Futures

    30,626.00
    +99.00 (+0.32%)
     

  • Nasdaq Futures

    11,386.50
    +90.00 (+0.80%)
     

  • Russell 2000 Futures

    1,722.00
    +6.30 (+0.37%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    122.29
    +1.36 (+1.12%)
     

  • Gold

    1,822.40
    -9.40 (-0.51%)
     

  • Silver

    21.23
    -0.03 (-0.14%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0461
    +0.0050 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.3180
    -0.0480 (-1.43%)
     

  • Vix

    33.52
    +5.77 (+20.79%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2083
    -0.0052 (-0.43%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    134.4810
    +0.0750 (+0.06%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    22,331.29
    -1,743.38 (-7.24%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    473.22
    -68.66 (-12.67%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,176.41
    -29.40 (-0.41%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    26,629.86
    -357.54 (-1.32%)
     

Black Tusk Resources Inc. Geophysical Survey Completed on MoGold and Geophysical Survey Begins on PG Highway MoGold Project, Quebec

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·2 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • BTKRF

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / June 14, 2022 / Black Tusk Resources Inc. ("Black Tusk" or the "Company) (CSE:TUSK)(OTC PINK:BTKRF)(FRA:0NB) is pleased to announce that geophysical surveying is now completed on the MoGold property located north of Val d'Or, Quebec.

On the MoGold property TMC Geophysique completed deep-penetrating Pulse-EM (Time Domain Electromagnetic) surveying designed to test a four square kilometre area to cover zones targeted through geologic assessment and rock sampling. Rock samples returned significant values of copper, silver and zinc (See Black Tusk News Release dated 2022-03-07). The geology along the trend is interpreted to have potential for Volcanogenic Massive Sulphide (VMS) mineralization (see News Release dated 2022-03-07). The zone of interest also displays magnetic features derived from the Black Tusk 2021 surveys. TMC Geophysique is currently compiling the EM survey data and expects to soon provide maps and results.

Black Tusk's MoGold and PG Highway projects consist of adjoining claims covering a total area of 2,400 hectares. Black Tusk's geologic team, headed by Mathieu Piché based in Barraute (close to the properties), conducted reconnaissance level geological surveys with associated rock sampling over the two properties (see news release dated January 11, 2022).

The TMC Geophysique team is now mobilizing to undertake a second Pulse EM survey over Black Tusk's PG Highway claims where massive pyrite and pyrrhotite have been mapped at surface. The sulphide mineralization was discovered during the 2021 Black Tusk geologic reconnaissance. The strength of sulphide mineralization and the general geology suggest potential for hosting VMS deposition. The EM survey on PG Highway is estimated to be completed in the following week.

Black Tusk is preparing to test the best target areas on the MoGold and PG Highway properties by diamond drilling. The drilling could commence once all of the EM survey results have been mapped and reported by TMC, and the Black Tusk geologic team have evaluated all of the exploration work to date to determine priority locations and drill targets.

Black Tusk exploration programs undertaken in Quebec are supervised by Dr. Mathieu Piché, OGQ, with office located north of Val d'Or. He is also a Black Tusk company director.

Cautionary Statement

This press release contains forward-looking statements based on assumptions as of that date. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations; they are not guarantees of future performance. The Company cautions that all forward-looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Such factors include, among other things: risks and uncertainties relating to exploration and development; the ability of the Company to obtain additional financing; the Company's limited operating history; the need to comply with environmental and governmental regulations; fluctuations in the prices of commodities; operating hazards and risks; competition and other risks and uncertainties, including those described in the Company's Prospectus dated September 8, 2017 available on www.sedar.com. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions, and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions, and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.

On behalf of the Board of Directors

Richard Penn
CEO
(778) 384-8923

SOURCE: Black Tusk Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/705026/Black-Tusk-Resources-Inc-Geophysical-Survey-Completed-on-MoGold-and-Geophysical-Survey-Begins-on-PG-Highway-MoGold-Project-Quebec

Recommended Stories

  • Top Steel Stocks for Q3 2022

    The steel industry is part of the basic materials sector and consists of companies involved in steel production, mining, and related activities. Although steel historically has been a major U.S. industry, the number of steel mills that produce the metal has declined sharply in the past several decades due to foreign competition.

  • NICKEL CREEK PLATINUM ANNOUNCES CONFIRMATION OF THE CARBON ABSORBING CHARACTERISTICS OF BOTH THE TAILING AND WASTE ROCK ANTICIPATED AT THE NICKEL SHÄW WELLGREEN DEPOSIT

    Nickel Creek Platinum Corp. (TSX: NCP) ("Nickel Creek" or the "Company") is pleased to announce preliminary results from work being conducted on behalf of the Company by Dr. Gregory Dipple at CarbMinLab, University of British Columbia. This preliminary work indicates that samples taken from the Wellgreen deposit at Nickel Creek's Nickel Shäw Project contain key magnesium-rich minerals that are known to react quickly with carbon dioxide (CO2) in air, such as the mineral Brucite, indicating a sign

  • Deal-Hungry Miners Return to Toronto With EV Metals in Focus

    (Bloomberg) -- As the mining industry gathers in Toronto this week for one of its biggest annual events, the focus will be on two groups of metals: one that’s seeing soaring demand across the world, and another with almost no industrial utility.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Rocked by Recession Fears in Ugly Selloff: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Rece

  • Chile and Ecuador Restart Copper Talks After Long Impasse

    (Bloomberg) -- After a yearslong deadlock, Ecuador and Chile have resumed negotiations over a partnership to develop a major copper deposit just as demand for the wiring metal is set to surge in a nascent clean-energy transition.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk Gro

  • ELECTRIC ROYALTIES TO ACQUIRE 0.5% GROSS REVENUE ROYALTY ON ZONIA COPPER PROJECT IN ARIZONA

    Electric Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: ELEC) (OTCQB: ELECF) ("Electric Royalties" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the signing of a binding letter agreement with World Copper Ltd. (TSXV: WCU) (OTCQB: WCUFF) (FRA: 7LY0) ("World Copper") to acquire a 0.5% gross revenue royalty ("GRR") on the wholly owned Zonia Copper Oxide Project in Arizona, US (the "Zonia Project" or "Zonia") in exchange for C$1,550,000 cash and 2,000,000 common shares of the Company (the "Transaction"). The Company will also ha

  • Air France-KLM Vows to Grow After $2.4 Billion Rights Issue

    (Bloomberg) -- Air France-KLM vowed to expand low-cost and transatlantic flights after raising 2.26 billion euros ($2.4 billion) in a deeply discounted share sale to repay a chunk of the state aid that helped the carrier survive the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets

  • Bitcoin Price Plunges as Crypto Lender Celsius Halts Withdrawals

    The cryptocurrency’s slide since November has contributed to a roughly $2 trillion wipeout in the broader market.

  • IBD/TIPP: America's Most Accurate Pollster

    After proving to be America's most accurate national poll in the 2004, 2008, 2012 and 2016 presidential elections, results for 2020 show the IBD/TIPP poll has done it again.

  • Crypto crash gathers steam over weekend, bitcoin falls to 18-month low as inflation takes toll

    Bitcoin was trading just below $26,000 on Sunday as cryptocurrency investors continued to sell across the space following worse-than-expected inflation numbers.

  • Traders Supercharge Selloff on Bets for Supersized Fed Hikes

    (Bloomberg) -- “Sell everything but the dollar” is resounding across trading desks as investors reprice the risk that the Federal Reserve hikes interest rates more aggressively than previously thought. Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks Rocked by Recession Fears in Ugly Selloff: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius R

  • Binance US Faces Court Action for the Sale of LUNA and TerraUSD

    Binance US gets hit with a lawsuit today, with US investors claiming that the exchange illegally sold UST and LUNA to add further BNB price pressure.

  • 3 Beaten Down Stocks to Buy Now

    Nobody walks into a Best Buy and sees the 65-inch television they always wanted on sale at 50% off and questions the intrinsic value of the TV. Higher prices don't hurt Costco and may actually help the chain, which has seen its stock price drop by 16.85% over the past six months.

  • JetBlue Readies Integration Plan for Proposed Spirit Takeover

    (Bloomberg) -- JetBlue Airways Corp. has been working for months on plans to integrate Spirit Airlines Inc.’s operations should it win a takeover battle for the deep-discount carrier.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi BlowupBond Yields, Dollar Surge With Fed Bets as Recession Risk GrowsCrypto Debacle at Celsius Rattles Market Alr

  • Lumber Prices Are Falling With a Thud. Softer Housing Sales Are Hammering Demand.

    Inflation and rising mortgage costs are putting a dent in housing prices, which in turn is reducing lumber demand.

  • Fears of MicroStrategy Margin Call Mount as Bitcoin Slumps

    MicroStrategy the business-intelligence software maker that borrowed money to invest in Bitcoin as an inflation hedge, is facing a growing threat of a margin call as the cryptocurrency’s value continues to fall. Shares of MicroStrategy (ticker: MSTR) plummeted more than 25% on Monday and fell 0.6% in premarket trading. The company owns more than 129,200 Bitcoin tokens and said it would face a margin call – a demand from creditors for a bigger deposit to cover possible losses – if the cryptocurrency slips below $21,000.

  • Inflation Data Likely Push Fed to Consider 75 Basis-Point Hike

    (Bloomberg) -- The latest jumps in consumer prices and inflation expectations will probably spur Federal Reserve officials to consider the biggest interest-rate increase since 1994 when they meet this week, after Chair Jerome Powell previously signaled a smaller move was the likely outcome.Most Read from BloombergChina Alarms US With Private Warnings to Avoid Taiwan StraitStocks’ Pandemic Bull Run Ends With Recession Fear: Markets WrapCrypto Market Sinks Below $1 Trillion After Latest DeFi Blowu

  • Getting Divorced? What CPAs Say You Need to Know About Your Taxes

    Divorce can be emotionally difficult, but it can also be financially difficult too. Our tax experts share tax and financial strategies divorced couples should consider.

  • Bitcoin, crypto coins plummet in intensifying selloff

    Bitcoin lost 16.8% in the last 24 hours, coming in at $22,641 on Monday afternoon.

  • India’s developer community has a massive talent retention problem brewing

    Most techies who have started a new job this year or are considering getting one prioritise high pay and flexible work.

  • Twitter Stock Jumps As Elon Musk Sets Date For Town Hall Staff Meeting

    Elon Musk will meet with Twitter staff for the first time Thursday as the billionaire looks to smooth his $44 billion takeover path.