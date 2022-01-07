U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,677.03
    -19.02 (-0.41%)
     

  • Dow 30

    36,231.66
    -4.81 (-0.01%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    14,935.90
    -144.96 (-0.96%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,179.81
    -26.56 (-1.20%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    78.94
    -0.52 (-0.65%)
     

  • Gold

    1,795.40
    +6.20 (+0.35%)
     

  • Silver

    22.34
    +0.15 (+0.70%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1362
    +0.0063 (+0.56%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.7710
    +0.0380 (+2.19%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3598
    +0.0063 (+0.47%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    115.5490
    -0.2910 (-0.25%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    41,914.67
    -1,318.71 (-3.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,048.98
    +6.10 (+0.59%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,485.28
    +34.91 (+0.47%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,478.56
    -9.31 (-0.03%)
     

Black Americans only major group to see higher unemployment rates in December

Brian Cheung
·Reporter
·3 min read

The headline unemployment rate in the United States fell to 3.9% in December, but not all demographic groups are seeing the decline.

The Bureau of Labor Statistics on Friday reported that the Black unemployment rate rose month-over-month, from 6.5% to 7.1%. No other racial or ethic group measured by the BLS saw unemployment rates increase in December.

The statistic raises concerns that the recovery may not be hitting all groups equally, despite the positive aggregate numbers.

“The report, in terms of jobs, continues to show an economy that is recovering. We still have a ways to go,” said Bill Rodgers, director of the Institute for Economic Equity at the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.

The increase in Black unemployment appears to be concentrated among Black women, where the unemployment rate jumped from 4.9% to 6.2%.

An increasing unemployment rate could be due to a number of factors beyond simple job losses. 

Because it only counts the “unemployed” as those without a job but actively searching for a job, a higher unemployment rate could also be the result of discouraged people out of work deciding they would like to begin job searching again.

The BLS reported that the number of Black women employed in December remained steady at about 9.8 million, on a seasonally adjusted basis. It was the “unemployed” figure that increased, from 500,000 in November to 651,000 in December. 

Those figures propelled a higher participation rate among Black women — from 60.3% in November to 61.1% in December. In other words, the labor force of Black women (either working or available to work) appeared to increase. 

The impact of extra unemployment insurance is not likely to have been a large factor in December's figures because the federal program expired in September.

Why the disparate impact?

Still, a larger pool of prospective workers is only half the battle; employers actually have to hire them.

And even with an elevated 10.6 million job openings, questions remain about how labor market disparities particularly disadvantage Black women. The Economic Policy Institute has noted that the demographic is disproportionately represented in lower-wage, higher-contact industries like leisure and hospitality that tend to be more sensitive to waves of the virus.

EPI adds that the Black community is also experiencing higher rates of COVID-19 hospitalization and death, leading to many situations where women in the household take on the responsibilities of unpaid care work.

“These compounding factors during the pandemic imply a higher demand on Black women in caring for sick relatives and other household work on top of being put at greater risk themselves,” EPI’s State Economic Analyst Marokey Sawo wrote in December.

Month-to-month jobs data can be noisy, especially with the high turnover and churn happening in the labor market. Another BLS dataset shows American workers currently have the power to shop and bargain for better jobs, leading to a record-high 4.5 million quits.

The churn means that snapshots of the labor market, like those from the monthly reports, may or may not be perfectly representative of what’s happening at large to the pool of labor.

Still, the trend in Black unemployment verifies that the recovery is not even.

“An economic recovery is not complete unless everyone recovers, so there’s still work to do,” wrote Department of Labor Chief Economist Janelle Jones.

Brian Cheung is a reporter covering the Fed, economics, and banking for Yahoo Finance. You can follow him on Twitter @bcheungz.

Follow Yahoo Finance on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, Flipboard, LinkedIn, YouTube, and reddit

Recommended Stories

  • December jobs report: Payrolls rise by 199,000 as unemployment rate falls to 3.9%

    The U.S. Labor Department posted its latest monthly jobs report Friday morning.

  • Health care is ‘prime’ for investment amid inflation: Portfolio manager

    Markets have gotten off to a rocky start following hawkish Fed minutes signalling the possibility of rate hikes coming sooner than expected in an effort to curb surging inflation. According to Dakota Wealth Management senior portfolio manager Robert Pavlik, however, the healthcare sector may present opportunities for investment in light of the current inflationary environment.

  • This week in Bidenomics: Bubbles start to deflate

    The Fed's pivot from easing to tightening will be the most powerful economic force of 2022.

  • Investors need to fear both 'dysfunctional' US, 'uninvestable' China

    The occasion of the first anniversary of the Jan. 6 riot on Capitol Hill provides a chance to explore something that’s been on my mind for at least a couple of years.

  • Is Square Stock A Buy Amid Rebranding To Block And Afterpay Acquisition?

    Square stock bulls focus on its Cash App and the Afterpay acquisition as its merchant business rebounds from Covid-19.

  • Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Hanging By A Thread — Here's The Trade

    Bitcoin and ethereum have been under pressure lately. Here is the key level to hold, otherwise more selling pressure may ensue.

  • Stock, Bond Market’s Worst Start in Decade Revives 60/40 Doubt

    (Bloomberg) -- A joint drop in equities and bonds is hitting exchange-traded fund investors with the worst start of a year in a decade.Most Read from BloombergWHO Downplays Threat of Covid-19 Variant Found in FranceU.S. Logs Record 1 Million Virus Cases With Data DelayBiggest Tech Selling in a Decade as Rate Rout Spooks Hedge FundsOmicron Cases Are Hitting Highs, But New Data Put End in SightHawkish Fed Sparks Tech Rout, Treasury Selloff: Markets WrapInvestors who subscribe to the moderate-risk

  • Is Roblox Stock A Buy Right Now After Reporting Key November Metrics?

    Roblox stock is one of the hottest metaverse stocks, soaring more than 40% after its latest earnings report. Is RBLX stock a buy right now?

  • Cryptocurrency crime in 2021 hits all-time high in value - Chainalysis

    Cryptocurrency-linked crime surged to a record high last year in terms of value, with illegal addresses receiving $14 billion in digital currencies, up 79% from $7.8 billion in 2020, according to a blog from blockchain analysis firm Chainalysis released on Thursday. As of early 2022, Chainalysis said illicit addresses already hold over $10 billion worth of cryptocurrencies, with the majority of this held by wallets associated with crypto theft. That said, illicit activities' share of total crypto transaction volume remained low at just 0.15% in 2021.

  • Toyota previews a mysterious GT3-spec race car concept

    Toyota will unveil a race car concept called GR GT3 and an evolution of the GR Yaris at the 2022 Tokyo Auto Salon.

  • Cathie Wood Complex Jolted After Rising Yields Hammer Tech Bets

    (Bloomberg) -- A new year tech selloff has hammered every single U.S. ETF led by star manager Cathie Wood -- while whipsawing controversial trades tied to her famous firm. All nine exchange-traded funds from ARK Investment Management slumped on Wednesday as a hawkish signal from Federal Reserve policy makers stoked bond yields and triggered a rout in expensive technology names -- from Tesla Inc. to Roku Inc. -- beloved by the Wall Street firm. Those ETF declines were magnified in a suite of Euro

  • Bitcoin Could Hit $100,000, Says Goldman Sachs

    Zach Pandl, Goldman Sachs co-head of global FX and EM strategy, says the price of Bitcoin could hit $100,000. Jon Erlichman and Alix Steel discuss the bold call.

  • Mortgage Rates Surge. It’s Just the Beginning.

    As rates rise in 2022, economists expect home prices to continue to grow, though at a slower pace than in 2021.

  • Shopify's Quant Downgrade Is In Sync With the Technicals

    A large red candle below the 40-week moving average line is a dramatic-looking-can't-ignore-it sell signal.

  • Biden takes aim at GOP for 'talking down' economic recovery

    President Biden on Friday sharpened his attacks against Republicans on the economy, accusing them of “talking down” the economic recovery as he lauded the decline in unemployment and job growth during his first year in office.

  • 3 Reasons to Buy This Dividend King

    One stock that was lifted as a result of the financial market boom in 2021 was the Dividend King Procter & Gamble (NYSE: PG), which has raised its payout annually for 65 straight years. After generating 7% year-over-year revenue growth to $76.1 billion in its last fiscal year ending June 30 and 11% non-GAAP (adjusted) diluted earnings per share (EPS) growth to $5.66, Procter & Gamble (P&G) got off to a solid start in its new fiscal year. P&G reported $20.34 billion in net sales during its first quarter, which represents a 5.3% growth rate against the year-ago period.

  • U.S. Supreme Court conservatives lean against Biden business vaccine policy

    Conservative U.S. Supreme Court justices on Friday questioned the legality of President Joe Biden's pandemic-related vaccine-or-testing mandate for large businesses but appeared more receptive to his administration's vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities at a time of surging COVID-19 cases. The court's nine justices, who are all vaccinated, heard more than 3-1/2 hours of arguments in two cases that test presidential powers to combat a raging public health crisis that already has killed roughly 835,000 Americans. The conservative justices, who hold a 6-3 majority, signaled sympathy toward arguments by the state of Ohio and a business group that the federal workplace safety agency that issued the rule affecting businesses with at least 100 workers - a policy requiring vaccines or weekly COVID-19 tests for more than 80 million employees - overstepped its legal authority.

  • Microsoft and Alphabet Are Set for Worst Week Since the Start of the Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Alphabet Inc. fell on Friday, with the Google parent extending a drop that has resulted in its worst weekly performance since the start of the Covid-19 pandemic.Most Read from BloombergU.S. Is Open as Canada Shuts Down. The Difference? Their Health Care SystemsGhislaine Maxwell Juror Who Could Upend Conviction Works for Carlyle GroupCitigroup Confronts Vaccine Holdouts in No Jab, No Job MandateOmicron Study in South Africa Points to End of Acute Pandemic PhaseChina Tests Thousands

  • Stock market news live updates: Stocks end in red, Nasdaq closes out worst week since Feb. 2021

    Stocks edged lower Friday morning as investors digested a key report on the U.S. labor market recovery at the end of a volatile week. The S&P 500, Dow and Nasdaq declined.

  • Why Short-Term Sentiment Is Driving the Bitcoin Price

    What is driving the bitcoin price? Head of Market Insights at Genesis Global Trading Noelle Acheson joins "All About Bitcoin" to explain the narratives in the markets. Bitcoin is behaving like a risk asset. "That is no longer a surprise by part of the story," she says. Plus, why it's important to differentiate bitcoin's long term and short term movements.