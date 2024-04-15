Blackbaud Inc CFO & Exec VP of Finance & Administration Anthony Boor Sells 10,000 Shares

Anthony Boor, the Chief Financial Officer & Executive Vice President of Finance & Administration of Blackbaud Inc (NASDAQ:BLKB), has sold 10,000 shares of the company on April 15, 2024, according to a recent SEC filing. The transaction was executed at an average price of $79.15 per share, resulting in a total value of $791,500.

Blackbaud Inc is a software company that provides cloud software solutions and services for organizations in the philanthropic community, including nonprofits, foundations, corporations, education institutions, healthcare institutions, and other charitable giving entities. The company's solutions include fundraising, website management, CRM, analytics, financial management, ticketing, and education administration.

Over the past year, Anthony Boor has sold a total of 20,000 shares of Blackbaud Inc and has not made any share purchases. The insider transaction history for Blackbaud Inc reveals a pattern of 24 insider sells and no insider buys over the past year.

Shares of Blackbaud Inc were trading at $79.15 on the day of the insider's recent sale, giving the company a market capitalization of $4.231 billion. The price-earnings ratio stands at 2,637.67, significantly above both the industry median of 26.63 and the company's historical median price-earnings ratio.

The stock's price-to-GF-Value ratio is 1.1, indicating that Blackbaud Inc is Fairly Valued according to the GF Value estimate. The GF Value is calculated based on historical trading multiples, a GuruFocus adjustment factor, and future business performance estimates provided by Morningstar analysts.

The insider trend image above reflects the recent selling activity within the company.

The GF Value image provides an intrinsic value estimate that suggests the current stock price is in line with the company's fair value.

This article, generated by GuruFocus, is designed to provide general insights and is not tailored financial advice. Our commentary is rooted in historical data and analyst projections, utilizing an impartial methodology, and is not intended to serve as specific investment guidance. It does not formulate a recommendation to purchase or divest any stock and does not consider individual investment objectives or financial circumstances. Our objective is to deliver long-term, fundamental data-driven analysis. Be aware that our analysis might not incorporate the most recent, price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative information. GuruFocus holds no position in the stocks mentioned herein.

This article first appeared on GuruFocus.

