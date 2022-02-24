U.S. markets close in 2 hours 19 minutes

Blackbaud to Participate in March 2022 Investor Events

1 min read
CHARLESTON, S.C., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, today announced its upcoming participation in two investor events.

  • March 2, 2022: Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, to participate in one-on-one meetings and a group investor meeting hosted virtually by Stifel.

  • March 8–9, 2022: Steve Hufford, director, Investor Relations, to participate in one-on-one meetings at the Raymond James 43rd Annual Institutional Investor Conference in Orlando, Florida.

Additional information regarding upcoming events and recent company results can be found at investor.blackbaud.com.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility (CSR) and environmental, social and governance (ESG), school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for more than four decades, Blackbaud is a remote-first company headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, with operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Blackbaud Investor Contact
Steve Hufford
Director, Investor Relations
IR@blackbaud.com

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-to-participate-in-march-2022-investor-events-301489906.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

