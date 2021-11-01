U.S. markets close in 2 hours 30 minutes

  • S&P 500

    4,605.00
    -0.38 (-0.01%)
     

  • Dow 30

    35,862.36
    +42.80 (+0.12%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    15,545.78
    +47.39 (+0.31%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,355.40
    +58.20 (+2.53%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    84.15
    +0.58 (+0.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,794.70
    +10.80 (+0.61%)
     

  • Silver

    24.06
    +0.11 (+0.44%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1598
    +0.0036 (+0.31%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.5790
    +0.0220 (+1.41%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3654
    -0.0034 (-0.25%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    114.1000
    +0.1000 (+0.09%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    60,896.50
    -27.69 (-0.05%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,490.11
    +26.60 (+1.82%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,288.62
    +51.05 (+0.71%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,647.08
    +754.39 (+2.61%)
     

Blackbaud Transitions to a Remote-First Workforce Approach

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·4 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

New Approach Enables the Company to Focus on Hiring Talent and Growing Careers, Regardless of Location

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB), the world's leading cloud software company powering social good, has officially transitioned to a remote-first workforce approach. Operating remotely since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, Blackbaud has seen proven success with this approach and the company has committed to remaining remote-first moving forward.

Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)
Power your passion (PRNewsfoto/Blackbaud)

"Our dedicated employees have continued to deliver against our goals while working remotely since March 2020," said Mike Gianoni, president and CEO, Blackbaud. "The shift to a digital-first world continues to accelerate, and we're embracing that. We see this location-agnostic approach as the future of work for SaaS companies, and we're proud to lead the way."

"We are focusing on building a connected, engaged culture regardless of where our people are located," said Maggie Driscoll, chief people and culture officer, Blackbaud. "We've hired and promoted amazing talent around the world over the last 20 months. We continue to listen to our employees' feedback, learn and adjust to create the best experience for our people."

Highlights of Blackbaud's updated workforce approach include:

  • Growth in talent acquisition: Blackbaud has seen increased demand for its job openings. Applications for Blackbaud positions have increased more than 50% thus far in 2021. Roughly 80% of candidates have been hired in remote positions this year, improving the company's ability to acquire and retain the best talent, based on skills versus geography. In addition, Blackbaud has seen strong diversity in candidates, with an increase in applicants from backgrounds that are historically underrepresented in tech.

  • More opportunities for career growth: With a remote-first strategy, career progression is focused solely on performance and expertise. Over the past year, nearly 40% of Blackbaud employees have experienced career progression, whether applying for a new internal position or receiving a promotion.

  • Reduced environmental impact: With the majority of employees no longer commuting into an office, and by reducing office footprint, Blackbaud can make more progress toward becoming a zero-waste company and protecting the environment, which ties to the company's ESG commitment.

With this remote-first strategy, Blackbaud will opt for more flexible, on-demand office and team space, leveraging coworking options around the world, in addition to its headquarters office in Charleston, S.C. Blackbaud will use these spaces for customer meetings, employee gatherings and team building when it is safe to do so.

Blackbaud remains committed to investing in communities and philanthropic opportunities through its robust global social responsibility programs and by providing opportunities for employees to get involved in causes they care about, locally and virtually. Blackbaud will continue to develop innovative strategies that promote a connected workforce, while supporting overall health, wellbeing and flexibility.

To learn more about careers at Blackbaud, visit the Blackbaud Careers page. To learn more about Blackbaud's mission, vision and vital work, see the 2020 Blackbaud Social Responsibility Report.

About Blackbaud
Blackbaud (NASDAQ: BLKB) is the world's leading cloud software company powering social good. Serving the entire social good community—nonprofits, higher education institutions, K–12 schools, healthcare organizations, faith communities, arts and cultural organizations, foundations, companies and individual change agents—Blackbaud connects and empowers organizations to increase their impact through cloud software, services, expertise and data intelligence. The Blackbaud portfolio is tailored to the unique needs of vertical markets, with solutions for fundraising and CRM, marketing, advocacy, peer-to-peer fundraising, corporate social responsibility, school management, ticketing, grantmaking, financial management, payment processing and analytics. Serving the industry for four decades, Blackbaud is headquartered in Charleston, South Carolina, and has operations in the United States, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica and the United Kingdom. For more information, visit www.blackbaud.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn, Instagram and Facebook.

Media Inquiries
media@blackbaud.com

Forward-looking Statements
Except for historical information, all of the statements, expectations, and assumptions contained in this news release are forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties, including statements regarding expected benefits of products and product features. Although Blackbaud attempts to be accurate in making these forward-looking statements, it is possible that future circumstances might differ from the assumptions on which such statements are based. In addition, other important factors that could cause results to differ materially include the following: general economic risks; uncertainty regarding increased business and renewals from existing customers; continued success in sales growth; management of integration of acquired companies and other risks associated with acquisitions; risks associated with successful implementation of multiple integrated software products; the ability to attract and retain key personnel; risks associated with management of growth; lengthy sales and implementation cycles, particularly in larger organization; technological changes that make our products and services less competitive; and the other risk factors set forth from time to time in the SEC filings for Blackbaud, copies of which are available free of charge at the SEC's website at www.sec.gov or upon request from Blackbaud's investor relations department. All Blackbaud product names appearing herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of Blackbaud, Inc.

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackbaud-transitions-to-a-remote-first-workforce-approach-301413100.html

SOURCE Blackbaud, Inc.

Recommended Stories

  • 2 Best Biotech Stocks to Buy in November

    Biotech stocks appear to be poised for a strong showing in November for a host of reasons. Second, the latest earnings reports from top big pharma companies like Merck have been better than expected so far. Lastly, scores of drugmakers are slated to release key clinical and regulatory updates this month.

  • Great Resignation sets off 'vicious cycle': As more people quit, exhausted colleagues also head for the exit

    The record job quitting in the U.S. is burdening remaining employees with more work and prompting many of them to quit too

  • Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 10 Biggest Positions

    In this article, we discuss the 10 biggest positions in the Charlie Munger stock portfolio. If you want to skip our detailed analysis of these stocks, go directly to Charlie Munger Stock Portfolio: 5 Biggest Positions. Charlie Munger is a name in the finance world that is often associated with Warren Buffett, one of the […]

  • Is Amazon Stock a Buy?

    Amazon's (NASDAQ: AMZN) stock dipped after the e-commerce and cloud giant posted its third-quarter results on Oct. 28. Its total revenue rose 15% year over year to $110.8 billion, but missed analysts' estimates by $850 million.

  • 3 Top Stocks That'll Make You Richer in November (and Beyond)

    Although investing offers no guarantees, Wall Street has consistently shown that time is investors' greatest ally. The first top stock investors can confidently pile into in November is payment-processing kingpin Visa (NYSE: V). While it doesn't happen often, Visa's quarterly operating results failed to impress Wall Street.

  • 3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

    This week I see Digital World Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ: DWAC), Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ: ATVI), and Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ: HOOD) as vulnerable investments in the near term. My best call last week was for Digital World Acquisition to take a hit after soaring the week before. The special purpose acquisition company -- SPAC for short -- took off after partnering with Trump Media & Technology Group for the launch of the Truth Social platform.

  • 2 Growth Stocks That Could Deliver 1,000% Returns

    Thanks to the ongoing innovation revolutions in both the tech and healthcare sectors, shareholders have been enjoying historic returns on capital over the past decade. For example, the central nervous system disorder drug specialist Axsome Therapeutics, the cancer specialist Exelixis, and the electric car pioneer Tesla have all delivered tenfold returns for investors who bought these names at their low points. Which stocks might be the next Axsome, Exelixis, or Tesla from a growth standpoint?

  • Lucid Stock Almost as Valuable as Ford? Morgan Stanley Says ‘Sell’

    It’s not unusual for stocks to exhibit an apparent disconnect between share price and real-world performance, especially since 2021’s rise of the meme stock. While this appears a relatively new trend, you could argue Tesla - for all its increasing real-world success - is the original meme stock. King meme or not, Tesla’s status as the world’s most successful EV company is currently not up for discussion. However, Tesla needs to watch out. Lucid Group (LCID) is currently staking a claim to give i

  • Trick or Treat? 3 Beaten-Down Stocks That Could Soar After Halloween

    Many high-growth stocks often experience dips in their stock price. When this happens, it's hard for novice (or even experienced) investors to know whether the reduced stock price is a trick or a treat.

  • My 3 Stock Market Predictions for November

    Several factors unique to this time in our economy will create winners and losers in the stock market this month.

  • Why GameStop Stock Is Rising Today

    Shares of GameStop (NYSE: GME) were running 5.6% higher heading into noontime trading Monday despite the announcement the video game retailer's chief operating officer (COO) had quit just seven months after taking the job. The news was dumped on the market late Friday after the stock exchange had closed for the weekend. Companies strive for orderly executive transitions, and though a sudden departure of a chief executive officer or chief financial officer might be more worrisome, the loss of the COO isn't a minor transition.

  • Tiny U.S. Biotech Jumps 930% as It Picks Up Retail Attention

    (Bloomberg) -- A little known biotech company, ABVC BioPharma Inc., soared in U.S. premarket trading amid increasing chatter on trading social network StockTwits.Most Read from BloombergInto the Metaverse: Where Crypto, Gaming and Capitalism CollideCan a New Mayor Fix Seattle’s Downtown?The Terrifying Rise of Haunted TourismIn Minneapolis Election, the Future of Policing Is at StakeThe Best New Restaurants in Washington, Chosen by Top ChefsThe Fremont, California-based firm’s shares jumped as mu

  • What to Do After Maxing Out Your Roth IRA

    If you've already maxed out your Roth IRA this year but want to stash away more for retirement, here are five other places to put your money.

  • Were Hedge Funds Right About Roku, Inc. (ROKU)?

    Is Roku, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROKU) a good place to invest some of your money right now? We can gain invaluable insight to help us answer that question by studying the investment trends of top investors, who employ world-class Ivy League graduates, who are given immense resources and industry contacts to put their financial expertise to work. […]

  • 3 Dividend Stocks Worth Buying and Holding for at Least 3 Years

    When scanning the market for dividend stocks, investors are often faced with the compromise between a high yield and a reliable yield. Top-tier dividend stocks aren't sought after because they pay out the most. Here's why Honeywell (NYSE: HON), Kinder Morgan (NYSE: KMI), and Chevron (NYSE: CVX) are three dividend stocks worth buying and holding for at least three years.

  • Put these 10 stocks on your radar because they may rebound from recent tax-loss selling

    Professional investors tend to dump some of their losers by the end of October, creating greater value in some stocks.

  • CrowdStrike Stock Is Falling as Analyst Warns of More Competition

    BTIG Securities analyst Gray Powell cut his rating on the stock to Neutral from Buy, saying the company's rate of growth will likely slow down.

  • Bed Bath & Beyond and BuyBuyBaby merchandise is headed to Uber

    Uber Technologies Inc. announced Monday that it has partnered with Bed Bath & Beyond Inc. and its BuyBuy Baby banner to launch a new baby and kids selection of items on Uber and Uber Eats. Items from nearly 120 BuyBuy Baby stores and more than 750 Bed Bath & Beyond locations will be on the platform, including bath toys, diapers and more. "We are rebuilding our authority in the home and baby retail categories to appeal to new consumers, while strengthening relationships with our valued, long-stan

  • Is It Too Late to Buy Microsoft Stock?

    Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) began fiscal 2022 by beating earnings and revenue estimates. This sent its stock higher the following trading day, and Microsoft stock now sells at record highs, achieving a market capitalization of $2.5 trillion. This leaves Microsoft and Apple battling one another to claim the world's largest market cap.

  • Was The Smart Money Right About Western Digital Corporation (WDC)?

    Hedge funds and large money managers usually invest with a focus on the long-term horizon and, therefore, short-lived dips or bumps on the charts usually don’t make them change their opinion towards a company. This time it may be different. The coronavirus pandemic destroyed the high correlations among major industries and asset classes. We are […]