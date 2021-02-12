TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins

VANCOUVER,BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES



SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")

BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

The Issuer has declared the following dividend:

Dividend per Common Share: $0.001

Payable Date: March 15, 2021

Record Date: March 1, 2021

Ex-dividend Date: February 26, 2021

________________________________________

NEX COMPANIES:



KR INVESTMENT LTD. ("KR.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders November 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday February 16, 2021, the common shares of KR Investment Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration' company.

Post - Consolidation



Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,135,625 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: KR.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 48265X304 (new)

________________________________________

MOUNT DAKOTA ENERGY CORP. ("MMO.H")

BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders November 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.

Effective at the opening Tuesday February 16, 2021, the common shares of Mount Dakota Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: Unlimited shares with no par value of which

1,336,255 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow nil shares are subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Odyssey Trust Company Trading Symbol: MMO.H (UNCHANGED) CUSIP Number: 621178300 (new)

________________________________________

ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")

[formerly ProSmart Enterprises Inc. ("PROS.H")]

BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

NEX Company

Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.

Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 16, 2021, the common shares of Alset Capital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ProSmart Enterprises Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Investment Issuer'.

Post - Consolidation

Capitalization: unlimited shares with no par value of which

3,210,809 shares are issued and outstanding Escrow: nil shares subject to escrow



Transfer Agent: Computershare Trust Company of Canada Trading Symbol: KSUM.H (new) CUSIP Number: 02115L101 (new)

________________________________________

21/02/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins

TSX VENTURE COMPANIES

AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Feb 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("AUX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 10:59 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020 and February 8, 2021:

Number of Shares: 2,922,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.07 per share



Warrants: 2,922,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,922,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.10 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 11 placees

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release (i) announcing the closing of the second tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s) or (ii) if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 8:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:33 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted

Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

___________________________________________

BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 9:38 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 454,545 shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.00.

Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor

The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.

________________________________________

E36 CAPITAL CORP. ("ETSC.P")

BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 9, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.

______________________________________

EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

AMENDMENT:

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 30, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2020 and November 25, 2020:

Number of Shares: 2,073,080 shares



Purchase Price: $0.15 per share



Warrants: 1,036,540 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,036,540 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.20 for a two-year period



Number of Placees: 12 placees

All other information remains unchanged.

________________________________________

GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 6:06 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

JERICHO OIL CORPORATION ("JCO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated January 22, 2021 between Jericho Oil Corporation and Hydrogen Technologies Inc. ("the Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire certain intellectual property, including intellectual property for a breakthrough high-temperature Dynamic Combustion Chamber (DCC) boiler. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 6,700,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45 per share.

Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 22, 2021 for further details.

________________________________________

ORO X MINING CORP. ("OROX")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated January 8, 2021:

Number of Securities: 1,515,731 common shares



Purchase Price: $7.50 per common share



Warrants: 757,844 common share purchase warrants to purchase 757,844 shares



Warrants Exercise Price: $10.00 per share until December 1, 2023



Number of Placees: 196 Placees



Insider / ProGroup Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 5, 2021.

OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 février 2021

Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 janvier 2021:

Nombre d'actions: 1 515 731 actions ordinaires



Prix : 7,50 $ par action ordinaire



Bons de souscription : 757 844 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 757 844 actions



Prix d'exercice des bons : 10,00 $ par action jusqu'au 1 décembre 2023



Nombre de souscripteurs: 196 souscripteurs



Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro: Aucune



Honoraire d'intermédiation: Aucun

La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 février 2021.

________________________________________

PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")

BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:

Private Placement:





# of Warrants: 21,670,670



Original Expiry Date of Warrants: February 13, 2021



New Expiry Date of Warrants: August 13, 2021



Exercise Price of Warrants: $0.075

These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 43,341,340 units with 21,670,670 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on February 13, 2020.

_______________________________________

PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 29, 2020:

Number of Shares: 19,978,435 shares



Purchase Price: $0.05 per share



Warrants: 9,989,217 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,989,217 shares



Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15



Warrant Term to Expiry: 1 Year



Number of Placees: 72 Placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y / Pro-Group=P # of Shares Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees] P 1,560,000 Finder's Fee:



Haywood Securities Inc. 236,000 shares; 118,000 warrants PI Financial $13,600.00 cash Leede Jones Gable Inc. 72,000 shares; 36,000 warrants John Drake $27,200.00 cash







Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price: $0.15

Finder Warrant Term to Expiry: 12 months







Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.



The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.

________________________________________

ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")

BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3

This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2021:

Number of Shares: 7,200,000 shares



Purchase Price: $0.035 per share



Warrants: 7,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,200,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $0.06 for a two year period



Number of Placees: 15 placees





Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Shares





J. Paul Stevenson Y 170,000 FruchtExpress Grabber GmbH & Co KG Y 3,000,000 Strashin Development Limited Y 1,135,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 100,000 [1 placee]







Finder's Fee: PI Financial Corp. $2,646 cash and 75,600 broker warrants payable.

Sightline Wealth Management $1,225 cash and 35,000 broker warrants payable.

Leede Jones Gable Inc. $980 cash and 28,000 broker warrants payable.

-Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.035 into a Unit composed of one

common share and one share purchase. Each Unit warrant is exercisable at

$0.06 for two years from closing.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]

________________________________________

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 12:48 p.m. PST, Feb. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Arrangement Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 19, 2020, between the Company and Terrace Global Inc. (the "Target"), whereby the Company has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of the Target.

Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 144,558,919 common shares, which represents 0.4973 of Company's common share in respect of each Target's common share that were issued and outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition. Additionally, the Company exchanged all Target's outstanding stock options and warrants into Company's stock options and warrants, which might result in the issuance of additional 611,777 common shares of the Company.

For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 20, 2020, December 14, 2020, December 16, 2020, December 24, 2020 and December 29, 2020.

________________________________________

UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021:

Number of Shares: 6,700,000 shares



Purchase Price: $1.00 per share



Warrants: 3,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,350,000 shares



Warrant Exercise Price: $ 1.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance, provided that, if over a period of 10 consecutive trading days between the date that is four months and a day from the date of issuance of the Warrants and the date that the Warrants would otherwise expire, the closing price of the Common Shares on the Exchange is equal to or greater than CAD$1.75, then the Company may, at its option, elect to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by providing notice to the holders thereof within 10 calendar days following the end of such 10 consecutive trading day period, in which case the Warrants will expire 30 calendar days following the end of such 10 consecutive trading day period.



Number of Placees: 84 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation:









Name Insider=Y /

ProGroup=P # of Units





Concept Capital Management Ltd.



(Bernd Hogel) Y 1,250,000 Aggregate Pro Group Involvement P 870,000 [ 13 placees]



Finders' Fee: Golden Capital Consulting – 52,710 Finder's Warrants

PI Financial Corp. – 10,950 Finder's Warrants

Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – 72,000 Finder's Warrants

John Wilson – 65,700 Finder's Warrants

Gerhard Merkel – 57,000 Finder's Warrants

Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 17,400 Finder's Warrants

2200049 AB Ltd. (Greg Bealer) – 13,500 Finder's Warrants

Stormcrow Capital Limited – 16,800 Finder's Warrants

Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.00 per Unit until February 8,

2024, subject to the acceleration provision with respect to the warrants issued

pursuant to the Private Placement.

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 9, 2021 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

________________________________________

VIOR INC. ("VIO")

BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 13, 2021, between the Company and Sphinx Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a block of 18 claims covering 1,021 hectares (the "Property"), located south-east of Belleterre, in the province of Quebec.

The Company will have to pay $10,000 in cash and issue 100,000 common shares to the Vendor in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.

The Vendors will retain a 1% net smelter return royalty on any saleable production from the Property.

For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 4, 2021.

_________________________________________

VIOR INC. (« VIO »)

TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions

DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 février 2021

Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance

Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 13 janvier 2021, entre la société et Ressources Sphinx Ltée (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans un bloc de 18 claims couvrant 1 021 hectares (la « propriété ») situé au sud-est de Belleterre, dans la province du Québec.

La société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 10 000 $ et émettre 100 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété.

Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 1% au titre du rendement net de fonderie sur toute production vendable de la propriété.

Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 février 2021.

___________________________________________

WEEDMD INC, ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Halt

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.

________________________________________

WEEDMD INC, ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT")

BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 1 Company

Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.

________________________________________

WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")

BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered

BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021

TSX Venture Tier 2 Company

TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2020:

Number of Shares: 1,302,500 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common

share and one common share purchase warrant.



Purchase Price: $0.20 per Unit



Warrants: 1,302,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 651,250 shares



Warrant Price: $0.30 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance



Number of Placees: 11 placees



Insider / Pro Group Participation: None



Finder's Fee: None

Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company shall issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).

_______________________________________

SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange

Cision

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/11/c2777.html