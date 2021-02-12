TSX Venture Exchange Stock Maintenance Bulletins
VANCOUVER,BC, Feb. 11, 2021 /CNW/ -
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
SOLUTION FINANCIAL INC. ("SFI")
BULLETIN TYPE: Declaration of Dividend
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
The Issuer has declared the following dividend:
Dividend per Common Share: $0.001
Payable Date: March 15, 2021
Record Date: March 1, 2021
Ex-dividend Date: February 26, 2021
________________________________________
NEX COMPANIES:
KR INVESTMENT LTD. ("KR.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders November 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (20) twenty old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday February 16, 2021, the common shares of KR Investment Ltd. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
1,135,625
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
KR.H
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
48265X304
(new)
________________________________________
MOUNT DAKOTA ENERGY CORP. ("MMO.H")
BULLETIN TYPE: Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by shareholders November 27, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a (10) ten old for (1) one new basis. The name of the Company has not been changed.
Effective at the opening Tuesday February 16, 2021, the common shares of Mount Dakota Energy Corp. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange on a consolidated basis. The Company is classified as an 'Oil & Gas Exploration/Development' company.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
Unlimited
shares with no par value of which
1,336,255
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow
nil
shares are subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Odyssey Trust Company
Trading Symbol:
MMO.H
(UNCHANGED)
CUSIP Number:
621178300
(new)
________________________________________
ALSET CAPITAL INC. ("KSUM.H")
[formerly ProSmart Enterprises Inc. ("PROS.H")]
BULLETIN TYPE: Name Change and Consolidation
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
NEX Company
Pursuant to a resolution passed by the directors on December 21, 2020, the Company has consolidated its capital on a 10 old for 1 new basis. The name of the Company has also been changed as detailed below.
Effective at the opening Tuesday, February 16, 2021, the common shares of Alset Capital Inc. will commence trading on TSX Venture Exchange, and the common shares of ProSmart Enterprises Inc. will be delisted. The Company is classified as an 'Investment Issuer'.
Post - Consolidation
Capitalization:
unlimited
shares with no par value of which
3,210,809
shares are issued and outstanding
Escrow:
nil
shares subject to escrow
Transfer Agent:
Computershare Trust Company of Canada
Trading Symbol:
KSUM.H
(new)
CUSIP Number:
02115L101
(new)
________________________________________
21/02/11 - TSX Venture Exchange Bulletins
TSX VENTURE COMPANIES
AIM5 VENTURES INC. ("AIME.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:15 a.m. PST, Feb 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
AUX RESOURCES CORPORATION ("AUX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 10:59 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Improper dissemination of news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BELMONT RESOURCES INC. ("BEA")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced December 15, 2020 and February 8, 2021:
Number of Shares:
2,922,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.07 per share
Warrants:
2,922,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 2,922,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.10 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company issued a news release on December 31, 2020 announcing the closing of the first tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release (i) announcing the closing of the second tranche of the private placement and setting out the expiry date of the hold period(s) or (ii) if the private placement does not close promptly. Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:55 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 8:50 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:33 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted
Single Stock Circuit Breaker; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
___________________________________________
BRAILLE ENERGY SYSTEMS INC. ("BES")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 9:38 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
BRIGADIER GOLD LIMITED ("BRG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Shares for Debt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's proposal to issue 454,545 shares at a deemed price of $0.22 per share to settle outstanding debt for $100,000.00.
Number of Creditors: 1 Creditor
The Company shall issue a news release when the shares are issued and the debt extinguished.
________________________________________
E36 CAPITAL CORP. ("ETSC.P")
BULLETIN TYPE: CPC-Filing Statement
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the Company's CPC Filing Statement dated February 9, 2020, for the purpose of filing on SEDAR.
______________________________________
EMERITA RESOURCES CORP. ("EMO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:00 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
GAMBIER GOLD CORP. ("GGAU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Amendment
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
AMENDMENT:
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange Bulletin dated December 30, 2020, the Exchange has accepted an amendment with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced October 9, 2020 and November 25, 2020:
Number of Shares:
2,073,080 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.15 per share
Warrants:
1,036,540 share purchase warrants to purchase 1,036,540 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.20 for a two-year period
Number of Placees:
12 placees
All other information remains unchanged.
________________________________________
GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 6:06 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
GOLDCORE RESOURCES LTD. ("GEM")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:15 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
JERICHO OIL CORPORATION ("JCO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing a Purchase Agreement dated January 22, 2021 between Jericho Oil Corporation and Hydrogen Technologies Inc. ("the Vendor"). Pursuant to the terms of the Agreement, the Company may acquire certain intellectual property, including intellectual property for a breakthrough high-temperature Dynamic Combustion Chamber (DCC) boiler. By way of consideration, the Company will issue 6,700,000 common shares at a deemed price of $0.45 per share.
Please refer to the Company's news release dated January 22, 2021 for further details.
________________________________________
ORO X MINING CORP. ("OROX")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Section 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP. ("ODV")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement as announced on a news release dated January 8, 2021:
Number of Securities:
1,515,731 common shares
Purchase Price:
$7.50 per common share
Warrants:
757,844 common share purchase warrants to purchase 757,844 shares
Warrants Exercise Price:
$10.00 per share until December 1, 2023
Number of Placees:
196 Placees
Insider / ProGroup Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
The Company has confirmed the closing of the Private Placement in a news release dated February 5, 2021.
OSISKO DÉVELOPPEMENT CORP. (« ODV »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 février 2021
Société du groupe 1 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de Croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de la documentation de la société en vertu d'un placement privé sans l'entremise d'un courtier tel qu'annoncé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 8 janvier 2021:
Nombre d'actions:
1 515 731 actions ordinaires
Prix :
7,50 $ par action ordinaire
Bons de souscription :
757 844 bons de souscription permettant de souscrire à 757 844 actions
Prix d'exercice des bons :
10,00 $ par action jusqu'au 1 décembre 2023
Nombre de souscripteurs:
196 souscripteurs
Participation d'initiés / Groupe Pro:
Aucune
Honoraire d'intermédiation:
Aucun
La société a confirmé la clôture du placement privé dans un communiqué de presse daté du 5 février 2021.
________________________________________
PERSONAS SOCIAL INCORPORATED ("PRSN")
BULLETIN TYPE: Warrant Term Extension
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has consented to the extension in the expiry date of the following warrants:
Private Placement:
# of Warrants:
21,670,670
Original Expiry Date of Warrants:
February 13, 2021
New Expiry Date of Warrants:
August 13, 2021
Exercise Price of Warrants:
$0.075
These warrants were issued pursuant to a private placement of 43,341,340 units with 21,670,670 share purchase warrants attached, which was accepted for filing by the Exchange effective on February 13, 2020.
_______________________________________
PRIME MERIDIAN RESOURCES CORP. ("PMR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced Dec 29, 2020:
Number of Shares:
19,978,435 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.05 per share
Warrants:
9,989,217 share purchase warrants to purchase 9,989,217 shares
Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Warrant Term to Expiry:
1 Year
Number of Placees:
72 Placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
Pro-Group=P
# of Shares
Aggregate Pro-Group Involvement [6 Placees]
P
1,560,000
Finder's Fee:
Haywood Securities Inc.
236,000 shares; 118,000 warrants
PI Financial
$13,600.00 cash
Leede Jones Gable Inc.
72,000 shares; 36,000 warrants
John Drake
$27,200.00 cash
Finder Warrant Initial Exercise Price:
$0.15
Finder Warrant Term to Expiry:
12 months
Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.
The above information is a summary only. Neither TMX Group Limited nor any of its affiliated companies guarantee the accuracy or completeness of the information contained in this document. Readers should consult the issuer's continuous disclosure record for complete details of the transaction.
________________________________________
ROKMASTER RESOURCES CORP. ("RKR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
SAINT JEAN CARBON INC. ("SJL")
BULLETIN TYPE: Remain Halted
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Further to the TSX Venture Exchange ('TSXV') Bulletin dated Feb. 05, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company will remain halted Pending Receipt and review of acceptable documentation regarding the Fundamental Acquisition pursuant to Listings Policy 5.6(d) of Exchange Policy 5.3
This regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange, pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
SEGO RESOURCES INC. ("SGZ")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement-Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 19, 2021:
Number of Shares:
7,200,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$0.035 per share
Warrants:
7,200,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 7,200,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$0.06 for a two year period
Number of Placees:
15 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Shares
J. Paul Stevenson
Y
170,000
FruchtExpress Grabber GmbH & Co KG
Y
3,000,000
Strashin Development Limited
Y
1,135,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
100,000
[1 placee]
Finder's Fee:
PI Financial Corp. $2,646 cash and 75,600 broker warrants payable.
Sightline Wealth Management $1,225 cash and 35,000 broker warrants payable.
Leede Jones Gable Inc. $980 cash and 28,000 broker warrants payable.
-Each broker warrant is exercisable at $0.035 into a Unit composed of one
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.9(e), the Company must issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement and setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s). The Company must also issue a news release if the private placement does not close promptly. [Note that in certain circumstances the Exchange may later extend the expiry date of the warrants, if they are less than the maximum permitted term.]
________________________________________
STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 5:41 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
STERLING METALS CORP. ("SAG")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
Effective at 7:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 12:48 p.m. PST, Feb. 10, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR") ("FLWR.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 9:45 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
THE FLOWR CORPORATION ("FLWR")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation pertaining to an Arrangement Agreement (the "Agreement"), dated October 19, 2020, between the Company and Terrace Global Inc. (the "Target"), whereby the Company has acquired all issued and outstanding shares of the Target.
Under the terms of the Agreement, the Company has agreed to acquire the Target by issuing 144,558,919 common shares, which represents 0.4973 of Company's common share in respect of each Target's common share that were issued and outstanding immediately prior to the completion of the acquisition. Additionally, the Company exchanged all Target's outstanding stock options and warrants into Company's stock options and warrants, which might result in the issuance of additional 611,777 common shares of the Company.
For more information, please refer to the Company's news releases dated October 20, 2020, December 14, 2020, December 16, 2020, December 24, 2020 and December 29, 2020.
________________________________________
UCORE RARE METALS INC. ("UCU")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement - Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced January 28, 2021:
Number of Shares:
6,700,000 shares
Purchase Price:
$1.00 per share
Warrants:
3,350,000 share purchase warrants to purchase 3,350,000 shares
Warrant Exercise Price:
$ 1.50 for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance, provided that, if over a period of 10 consecutive trading days between the date that is four months and a day from the date of issuance of the Warrants and the date that the Warrants would otherwise expire, the closing price of the Common Shares on the Exchange is equal to or greater than CAD$1.75, then the Company may, at its option, elect to accelerate the expiry of the Warrants by providing notice to the holders thereof within 10 calendar days following the end of such 10 consecutive trading day period, in which case the Warrants will expire 30 calendar days following the end of such 10 consecutive trading day period.
Number of Placees:
84 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
Name
Insider=Y /
# of Units
Concept Capital Management Ltd.
(Bernd Hogel)
Y
1,250,000
Aggregate Pro Group Involvement
P
870,000
[ 13 placees]
Finders' Fee:
Golden Capital Consulting – 52,710 Finder's Warrants
PI Financial Corp. – 10,950 Finder's Warrants
Echelon Wealth Partners Inc. – 72,000 Finder's Warrants
John Wilson – 65,700 Finder's Warrants
Gerhard Merkel – 57,000 Finder's Warrants
Canaccord Genuity Corp. – 17,400 Finder's Warrants
2200049 AB Ltd. (Greg Bealer) – 13,500 Finder's Warrants
Stormcrow Capital Limited – 16,800 Finder's Warrants
Each Finder Warrant is exercisable at a price of $1.00 per Unit until February 8,
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company issued a news release announcing the closing of the private placement on February 9, 2021 setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
________________________________________
VIOR INC. ("VIO")
BULLETIN TYPE: Property-Asset or Share Purchase Agreement
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing the documentation relating to an acquisition agreement (the "Agreement") dated January 13, 2021, between the Company and Sphinx Resources Ltd. (the "Vendor"), in connection with the acquisition of a 100% interest in a block of 18 claims covering 1,021 hectares (the "Property"), located south-east of Belleterre, in the province of Quebec.
The Company will have to pay $10,000 in cash and issue 100,000 common shares to the Vendor in order to acquire a 100% interest in the Property.
The Vendors will retain a 1% net smelter return royalty on any saleable production from the Property.
For further information, please refer to the Company's press release dated February 4, 2021.
_________________________________________
VIOR INC. (« VIO »)
TYPE DE BULLETIN: Convention d'achat de propriété d'actif ou d'actions
DATE DU BULLETIN: Le 11 février 2021
Société du groupe 2 de TSX Croissance
Bourse de croissance TSX a accepté le dépôt de documents relativement à une convention d'achat (la « convention ») datée du 13 janvier 2021, entre la société et Ressources Sphinx Ltée (le « vendeur »), concernant l'acquisition d'un intérêt de 100% dans un bloc de 18 claims couvrant 1 021 hectares (la « propriété ») situé au sud-est de Belleterre, dans la province du Québec.
La société devra effectuer un paiement en espèces de 10 000 $ et émettre 100 000 actions ordinaires au vendeur afin d'acquérir un intérêt de 100 % dans la propriété.
Le vendeur retiendra une redevance de 1% au titre du rendement net de fonderie sur toute production vendable de la propriété.
Pour plus d'information, veuillez-vous référer au communiqué de presse émis par la société le 4 février 2021.
___________________________________________
WEEDMD INC, ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Halt
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 6:03 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, trading in the shares of the Company was halted at the request of the Company, pending news; this regulatory halt is imposed by Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada, the Market Regulator of the Exchange pursuant to the provisions of Section 10.9(1) of the Universal Market Integrity Rules.
________________________________________
WEEDMD INC, ("WMD") ("WMD.DB") ("WMD.WT")
BULLETIN TYPE: Resume Trading
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 1 Company
Effective at 8:30 a.m. PST, Feb. 11, 2021, shares of the Company resumed trading, an announcement having been made.
________________________________________
WEST HIGH YIELD (W.H.Y.) RESOURCES LTD. ("WHY")
BULLETIN TYPE: Private Placement – Non-Brokered
BULLETIN DATE: February 11, 2021
TSX Venture Tier 2 Company
TSX Venture Exchange has accepted for filing documentation with respect to a Non-Brokered Private Placement announced November 23, 2020:
Number of Shares:
1,302,500 common share units ("Units"). Each Unit consists of one common
Purchase Price:
$0.20 per Unit
Warrants:
1,302,500 share purchase warrants to purchase 651,250 shares
Warrant Price:
$0.30 exercisable for a period of one year from the date of issuance
Number of Placees:
11 placees
Insider / Pro Group Participation:
None
Finder's Fee:
None
Pursuant to Corporate Finance Policy 4.1, Section 1.11(d), the Company shall issue a news release announcing the closing of the private placement setting out the expiry dates of the hold period(s).
_______________________________________
SOURCE TSX Venture Exchange
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2021/11/c2777.html