Ontario Lottery and Gaming Corporation - EVENING LOTTERY WINNING NUMBERS - March 16, 2021
TORONTO, March 16, 2021 /CNW/ -
Tuesday 16/03/2021
POKER LOTTO
Winning Hand: A-H, 7-C, 10-C, K-S, Q-S.
Legend:
C = CLUB,
H = HEART,
S = SPADE,
D = DIAMOND
J = JACK,
Q = QUEEN,
K = KING,
A = ACE
MEGADICE LOTTO:
5, 6, 9, 12, 36 & 37 Bonus 34.
PICK-2: 6 6
PICK-3: 9 7 2
PICK-4: 2 3 2 5
ENCORE: 8665388
DAILY KENO
1, 4, 6, 9, 10, 11, 13, 14, 21, 25,
27, 30, 33, 42, 43, 50, 59, 63, 64, 67.
MidDay lottery winning numbers
PICK-2: 9 3
PICK-3: 8 6 4
PICK-4: 6 2 0 5
ENCORE: 0797044
DAILY KENO
3, 5, 9, 15, 16, 28, 32, 33, 34, 36,
37, 48, 49, 54, 59, 61, 63, 64, 65, 66.
WHEEL OF FORTUNE® LOTTO Results
CATEGORY:
DEER
FISHING
FOREST
LACROSSE
NORTH
WINTER
© 2021 Califon Productions, Inc. "Wheel of Fortune" is a registered trademark of Califon Productions, Inc. All rights reserved.
SOURCE OLG Winners
View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2021/17/c2707.html