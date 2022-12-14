U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    3,995.32
    -24.33 (-0.61%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,966.35
    -142.29 (-0.42%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    11,170.89
    -85.93 (-0.76%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    1,820.45
    -11.91 (-0.65%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    77.42
    +2.03 (+2.69%)
     

  • Gold

    1,818.80
    -6.70 (-0.37%)
     

  • Silver

    24.17
    +0.18 (+0.75%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.0687
    +0.0051 (+0.48%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    3.5030
    +0.0020 (+0.06%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.2426
    +0.0056 (+0.46%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    135.4300
    -0.0290 (-0.02%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    17,854.57
    +101.50 (+0.57%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    416.39
    -0.52 (-0.13%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    7,495.93
    -6.96 (-0.09%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    28,156.21
    +201.36 (+0.72%)
     

BlackBerry to Host Investor Q&A at CES 2023

·2 min read

WATERLOO, ON, Dec. 14, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today confirmed it will host an interactive Q&A with management regarding its exciting announcements and demonstrations at CES 2023.  Investors will have the opportunity to hear more and ask questions about the key developments for BlackBerry QNX and BlackBerry IVY™ to be showcased at the booth.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)
BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

Who:
Mattias Eriksson, President, BlackBerry IoT
John Wall, SVP, Head of BlackBerry QNX
Vito Giallorenzo, SVP, Chief Operating Officer IoT and Head of Corporate Development
Tim Foote, VP, Investor Relations

Date/Time:  Friday, January 6, 2023, at 1:00pm PT

Hybrid in-person and virtual interactive Q&A

Register here for the webcast. A replay will be available on the BlackBerry.com/Investors website.

BlackBerry's full suite of automotive offerings will be demonstrated at the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) from January 5 – 8, 2023, at the Las Vegas Convention Center.  Visit BlackBerry at Booth #4025 in the West Hall.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world.  The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 215M vehicles.  Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems.  BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere. 

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Investor Contact:
BlackBerry Investor Relations
+1 (519) 888-7465
investorrelations@blackberry.com

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@blackBerry.com

 

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-to-host-investor-qa-at-ces-2023-301703465.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

Recommended Stories

  • Roku and Disney Have More to Lose Than They Think

    Roku (NASDAQ: ROKU) and Walt Disney (NYSE: DIS) are squaring off in a battle of revenue sharing and who knows what else this month. The first public shots were fired late last week when Disney+ launched an ad-supported streaming plan at a discount to the original service that's free of commercial interruptions on Thursday. The problem here is that you can't stream the new Disney+ format with ads on Roku's operating system.

  • Why Microsoft Stock Popped on Wednesday

    SpaceX wants to bring satellite internet to the world. Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT), too, wants a seat at the satellite internet table, and this morning, it announced a new partnership with satellite communications company ViaSat (NASDAQ: VSAT). Microsoft stock is up 2.2% on the news, and ViaSat stock is up 2.5%, as of 11:50 a.m. ET.

  • Forget the iPhone. Apple Stock Doesn't Need It.

    Apple's iPhone 14 launch did not leave much to be desired. Investors still shouldn't be worried.

  • Oracle's Killing It in the Cloud, but Free Cash Flow Is Suffering

    Despite a tough macroeconomic backdrop, software giant Oracle (NYSE: ORCL) produced solid quarterly results when it reported on Monday. Oracle is a small player in the IaaS market, but it's expanding faster than the market leaders. Amazon's AWS grew by 28% at constant currency in the most recent quarter; Microsoft's Azure grew by 42%; and Alphabet's Google Cloud grew by 38%.

  • Microsoft Needs to Play Activision Out

    One irony of Microsoft battle to acquire  Activision Blizzard is that the deal’s fate may hang on the company’s ability to convince regulators—and now judges—that it has moved beyond the Xbox. Microsoft was a latecomer to the videogame scene, having launched the first Xbox console in late 2001—years after Sony Group and Nintendo had established strong businesses with their own videogame devices. Fears about what Microsoft might do with “Call of Duty” now hang over the company’s proposed acquisition of Activision Blizzard, owner and publisher of the franchise.

  • iPhone update: Apple releases iOS 16.2 with major new security changes

    New settings allow data to be fully protected from view of Apple or anyone else

  • US, UK Embargo Limit Alibaba And Other Chinese Tech Firm's Access To British Chip Designer Arm

    Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE: BABA) lost access to some of the most advanced chip designs after British chip designer Arm Ltd gave in to the U.S. and U.K. chip embargo against China. Softbank Group Corp (OTC: SFTBF) (OTC: SFTBY) owned chipmaker concluded that the countries would not approve the sale of its latest Neoverse V series due to its high performance, the Financial Times reports. The move impacts Alibaba’s T-Head chip unit and other Chinese groups. Neoverse V falls under Wassenaar

  • Nokia (NOK) Extends BT Partnership With 5-Year Deal for AVA

    Nokia (NOK) will offer its AVA Analytics software to BT for real-time insights and ad-hoc reporting to enable intelligent and automated decision-making process.

  • Battered FTX's CEO Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested, Elon Musk's SpaceX Mammoth Valuation Of $140B, China Weighs Over $143B In Semiconductor Push: Top Stories Tuesday, Dec. 13

    Benzinga Sam Bankman-Fried Arrested In The Bahamas Disgraced crypto mogul Sam Bankman-Fried was arrested in the Bahamas on Monday following the receipt of formal notification from the U.S. Bahamian authorities said that the U.S. is likely to request his extradition. "The Bahamas and the United States have a shared interest in holding accountable all individuals with FTX who may have betrayed the public trust and broken the law," Phillip Davis, Prime Minister of The Bahamas, said in a statement.

  • The tech industry’s poor performance will bleed into 2023

    The tech industry's troubles will follow it into the new year.

  • Is Apple About to Eat PayPal's Lunch?

    Apple's (NASDAQ: AAPL) payment service, Apple Pay, saw a 52% year-over-year increase in adoption during November, according to data from Salesforce cited by Deutsche Bank analyst Bryan Keane. Apple is rapidly taking market share, and its fintech aspirations could stymie the growth of its rivals. The data show a surprising story for Apple Pay adoption.

  • How Long Can Broadcom's Sizzling Revenue Growth Last? Here's What Investors Need to Know

    Shares of Broadcom (NASDAQ: AVGO) have been an incredible investment over the last decade, handily beating both the market overall and the high-growth semiconductor industry. Total return (which includes dividends paid) sits at over 1,900%.

  • Apple Finally Discloses Resolving iPhone's Zero Day Vulnerability

    Apple Inc (NASDAQ: AAPL) fixed a zero-day security vulnerability via an iPhone software update released two weeks ago. Apple released the update, iOS 16.1.2, on November 30 and rolled it out to all supported iPhones, including iPhone 8 and later, with unspecified “important security updates.” Apple said the update fixed a flaw in WebKit, the browser engine that powers Safari and other apps, which, if exploited, could allow malicious code to run on the person’s device, TechCrunch reports. Also Re

  • Apple's Biggest Weakness Is Being Exposed

    Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) is clamping down on the apps available on its App Store, potentially cutting off disruptive technology in the process. Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) recently saw this firsthand, and it highlights how devices with blockchain technology and security engrained could be a disruptive force on Apple's smartphone dominance.

  • Apple to allow outside app stores and other changes in major transformation of how iPhone works, report claims

    Apple is planning to significantly transform how the iPhone works as part of sweeping new rules, according to a report. The company will allow alternative app stores on its iPhones and iPads in Europe, so that it can comply with competition law that it has previously objected to. Opening up to outside app stores could present a major threat to Apple‘s fast-growing services business, but rivals would first have to surmount the hurdle of convincing consumers to leave the security and simplicity of using Apple‘s own store.

  • Apple to support third-party app stores on iOS devices

    Yahoo Finance's Dan Howley discusses reports that Apple will soon support third-party app stores on its iOS devices.

  • Chart of the Day: This Stock's Future Is Looking Pretty Secure

    We suggest adding this portfolio holding as its chart looks like it's going in the right 'lane.'

  • Apple plans to allow third-party app stores on its devices

    Yahoo Finance tech editor Dan Howley details how Apple is considering to allow third-party app stores on its devices, while the tech company plans changes to comply with the new E.U. tech bill.

  • Amazon Devices Chief Pledges Big Alexa Bets Despite Job Cuts

    (Bloomberg) -- Amazon.com Inc.’s devices chief said the company remains committed to building out the Alexa ecosystem despite job cuts in the once fast-growing division. Most Read from BloombergApple to Allow Outside App Stores in Overhaul Spurred by EU LawsIn 60 Seconds Before CPI Hit, Heavy Trading Drove Mystery RallyPowell Says Fed Still Has a ‘Ways to Go’ After Half-Point HikeMusk Loses World’s Richest Title to Arnault With Tesla UnwindingIs Putin Finally Getting Smart About His Ukraine Disa

  • Meta Aborts Division Meant For Satellite And Drone Experiments

    Meta Platforms, Inc (NASDAQ: META) stealthily reabsorbed the resources of its "Connectivity" division. For nearly a decade, the division was the home of former Facebook's experimental internet and telecoms efforts, from satellites (exploded) to drones (crashed) to apps (disputed) and other more traditional infrastructure (appreciated and ongoing), TechCrunch reports. Meta looked to divide Connectivity's remaining staff and projects between its Infrastructure and Central Products divisions. Also