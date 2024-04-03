BlackBerry Ltd (BB) Beats Non-GAAP Earnings Expectations in Q4 FY24

Revenue: Q4 revenue reached $173 million, surpassing the estimated $151.1157 million.

Net Income: Reported a GAAP net loss of $56 million, compared to an estimated net loss of $17.502 million.

Earnings Per Share (EPS): Non-GAAP EPS was $0.03, exceeding the estimated EPS of -$0.02.

Cash Flow: Operating cash usage improved significantly, decreasing by 52% sequentially to $15 million.

Gross Margin: Increased to 75% for both non-GAAP and GAAP measurements.

On April 3, 2024, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) released its 8-K filing, announcing the financial results for the fourth quarter and full fiscal year ended February 29, 2024. The company, which has transitioned from a smartphone manufacturer to a software provider, focuses on secure communication for enterprises and offers endpoint management and protection, particularly in regulated industries. BlackBerry's software also powers automotive, medical, and industrial embedded systems.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) reported a solid performance in the fourth quarter, with total company revenue of $173 million, a significant increase from the estimated $151.1157 million. The IoT division achieved a record revenue quarter of $66 million, a 25% year-over-year increase, and reported a QNX royalty backlog of $815 million. The Cybersecurity division also showed signs of stabilization with a 3% sequential increase in ARR to $280 million.

Despite the challenges faced, including industry delays in automotive software development programs, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has made notable strides in its financial achievements. The company's gross margin increased to 75%, and it reported a non-GAAP operating profit of $16 million. The non-GAAP EPS of $0.03 beat expectations, contrasting with the estimated loss of $0.02 per share.

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) also highlighted its commitment to profitability and cash flow improvement. The company reduced its operating cash usage by more than half sequentially this quarter, with expectations to be cash flow and adjusted EBITDA positive for FY25. This focus on financial health is particularly important for a software company, where consistent revenue and cost management are key drivers of success.

CEO John J. Giamatteo commented on the results:

BlackBerry delivered a solid finish to the fiscal year, setting a number of new records in the process. Despite industry delays to automotive software development programs, our IoT division delivered its strongest ever quarter for revenue, as well as its best year for adding new QNX royalty backlog from design wins that resulted in 27% year-over-year growth to approximately $815 million, said John J. Giamatteo, CEO, BlackBerry. We also took small, but important steps forward for the Cybersecurity division, with ARR stabilizing and even increasing by 3% sequentially. At a Corporate level, we are making good progress with efforts to both separate the divisions and drive towards profitability, and operating cash usage more than halved sequentially this quarter.

Looking ahead, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) provided guidance for the first quarter and full fiscal year 2025, projecting total revenue between $586 - $616 million and adjusted EBITDA to be breakeven to +$10 million.

In conclusion, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has demonstrated resilience and adaptability in a challenging market. With its strategic focus on the IoT and Cybersecurity divisions, the company is well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for secure communication and endpoint management solutions. As BlackBerry continues to execute its business strategy and streamline operations, investors and stakeholders can anticipate further developments and potential growth in the coming fiscal year.

