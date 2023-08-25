Long-established in the Software industry, BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) has enjoyed a stellar reputation. It has recently witnessed a surge of 16.93%, juxtaposed with a three-month change of -13.42%. However, fresh insights from the GuruFocus Score Rating hint at potential headwinds. Notably, its diminished rankings in financial strength, growth, and valuation suggest that the company might not live up to its historical performance. Join us as we dive deep into these pivotal metrics to unravel the evolving narrative of BlackBerry Ltd.

BlackBerry Ltd's Road Ahead: Unraveling the Factors Limiting Growth

What Is the GF Score?

The GF Score is a stock performance ranking system developed by GuruFocus using five aspects of valuation, which has been found to be closely correlated to the long-term performances of stocks by backtesting from 2006 to 2021. The stocks with a higher GF Score generally generate higher returns than those with a lower GF Score. Therefore, when picking stocks, investors should invest in companies with high GF Scores. The GF Score ranges from 0 to 100, with 100 as the highest rank.

Based on the above method, GuruFocus assigned BlackBerry Ltd the GF Score of 65 out of 100, which signals poor future outperformance potential.

Understanding BlackBerry Ltd Business

BlackBerry, once known for being the world's largest smartphone manufacturer, is now exclusively a software provider with a stated goal of end-to-end secure communication for enterprises. The firm provides endpoint management and protection to enterprises, specializing in regulated industries like government, as well as embedded software to the automotive, medical, and industrial markets. With a market cap of $3.04 billion and sales of $861 million, the company's operating margin stands at -17.83%, indicating challenges in profitability.

Financial Strength Breakdown

BlackBerry Ltd's financial strength indicators present some concerning insights about the company's balance sheet health. The company's interest coverage ratio of 0 positions it worse than 0% of 1554 companies in the Software industry. This ratio highlights potential challenges the company might face when handling its interest expenses on outstanding debt. Furthermore, the company's Altman Z-Score is just -0.38, which is below the distress zone of 1.81. This suggests that the company may face financial distress over the next few years.

Profitability Breakdown

BlackBerry Ltd's low Profitability rank can also raise warning signals. The company's Operating Margin has declined over the past five years, as shown by the following data: 2019: -7.30; 2020: -17.60; 2021: -10.97; 2022: -29.81; 2023: -34.15. Additionally, BlackBerry Ltd's Gross Margin has also declined over the past five years, underscoring the company's struggles to convert its revenue into profits.

Growth Prospects

A lack of significant growth is another area where BlackBerry Ltd seems to falter. The company's revenue has declined by -15 per year over the past three years, which underperforms worse than 87.04% of 2392 companies in the Software industry. Stagnating revenues may pose concerns in a fast-evolving market. Lastly, BlackBerry Ltd predictability rank is just one star out of five, adding to investor uncertainty regarding revenue and earnings consistency.

Next Steps

Given BlackBerry Ltd's financial strength, profitability, and growth metrics, the GuruFocus Score Rating highlights the firm's unparalleled position for potential underperformance. While the company has a rich history and a strong reputation, its current financial indicators suggest that it may struggle to maintain its past performance. Investors should consider these factors when making investment decisions.

