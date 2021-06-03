BlackBerry is Reddit's latest meme stock

Following wild successes with GameStop and AMC earlier this year, Reddit speculators have turned to BlackBerry for their latest run on the stock market . The share price was up around seven percent on Thursday afternoon, following gains of 32 percent and 15 percent over the last two sessions.

The BlackBerry price hasn't quite hit the heights of a short squeeze back in January, when it reached $28.77, but it has still more than doubled since the start of the year. Trading volume has shot up dramatically as well, from less than 5 million shares on May 24th to more than 346 million on Wednesday.

The r/wallstreetbets subreddit , where the AMC and GameStop pumps largely originated, is full of threads about BlackBerry at the minute. One redditor cited their rewarding experience of working on the BlackBerry factory line as their reason for investing. BlackBerry has shifted its focus to enterprise software and services in recent years, after fading as a smartphone powerhouse.