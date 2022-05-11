U.S. markets open in 51 minutes

BlackBerry Releases Inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance Report

·3 min read
  • BB

BlackBerry outlines ESG strategy, accomplishments, and agenda, and advances the United Nations Global Goals

WATERLOO, ON, May 11, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- BlackBerry Limited (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) today announced the release of its inaugural Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) report. The report outlines BlackBerry's ESG strategy, accomplishments, and agenda, and how the company is advancing the United Nations 17 Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs).

BlackBerry outlines ESG strategy, accomplishments, and agenda, and advances the United Nations Global Goals
BlackBerry outlines ESG strategy, accomplishments, and agenda, and advances the United Nations Global Goals

Aligning the company's expertise to address the technology industry's most critical environmental, social, and economic impacts, BlackBerry's ESG strategy focuses on three key areas:

  • Climate change, which is a defining issue of our time, and poses an increasing threat to national and global security. BlackBerry has achieved carbon neutrality and is continuing to act on climate change.

  • Water security, which is challenging the world's population, across issues such as clean water access, extreme flooding, and the cybersecurity of water systems. BlackBerry has developed a first-of-its-kind flood risk and clean water monitoring solution, as one of its initiatives to help tackle water security.

  • Equality, which is a basic human right, has regressed during the COVID-19 pandemic, and could add trillions of dollars to global GDP. BlackBerry has increased the diversity of its Board of Directors to 56%, based on gender and race, and is partnering to help advance social equality.

"The role of businesses in global sustainability, and ESG in business resiliency, has never been more important than it is today," said John Chen, Executive Chairman & CEO, BlackBerry. "As the world contends with rising social and economic inequality, and consequential events such as the COVID-19 pandemic, disrupted supply chains, extreme weather, the war in Ukraine, an unprecedented level of cyberthreats, and much more, BlackBerry is proud to do our part to serve our stakeholders through our investments in global sustainability. Our ESG strategy is embedded in our corporate strategy, and we are committed to making ongoing investments."

"BlackBerry is proud to release our inaugural ESG report," said Neelam Sandhu, Senior Vice President Sustainability & Chief Elite Customer Success Officer, BlackBerry. "We are committed to creating long-term stakeholder value by taking meaningful action against the world's most pressing sustainability issues, as well as their uneven impacts. BlackBerry has always operated with a higher purpose, and we will continue to ensure our business practices and our platform enable a safe and livable world today and in the future."

Read BlackBerry's FY22 ESG report at BlackBerry.com/ESG.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint management, endpoint security, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:
BlackBerry Media Relations
+1 (519) 597-7273
mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)
BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)
Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-releases-inaugural-environmental-social-and-governance-report-301544751.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

