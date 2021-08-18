U.S. markets closed

BlackBerry Statement on Our Public Notice Today Regarding Older Versions of QNX Operating System

·2 min read
In this article:
WATERLOO, ON, Aug. 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The safety and security of our customers and the public is BlackBerry's top priority. BlackBerry issued a public advisory today identifying an integer overflow issue with multiple Real Time Operating Systems (RTOS) from multiple vendors, including older versions of the QNX RTOS.

BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)
BlackBerry Logo Black (PRNewsfoto/Blackberry Limited)

BlackBerry is aware of this matter and can confirm that it does not impact current or recent versions of the QNX RTOS, but rather versions dating from 2012 and earlier.

All potentially affected customers have been notified. BlackBerry has made software patches available to resolve the matter. Additionally, BlackBerry is providing 24/7 support to customers as required. At this time no customers have indicated that they have been impacted.

Keeping our software secure is imperative to BlackBerry and the company takes its critical role in other companies embedded software supply chains with the utmost seriousness.

BlackBerry is assisting relevant Government agencies and other industry groups. For further details please consult today's public advisory.

About BlackBerry
BlackBerry (NYSE: BB; TSX: BB) provides intelligent security software and services to enterprises and governments around the world. The company secures more than 500M endpoints including over 195M vehicles. Based in Waterloo, Ontario, the company leverages AI and machine learning to deliver innovative solutions in the areas of cybersecurity, safety and data privacy solutions, and is a leader in the areas of endpoint security, endpoint management, encryption, and embedded systems. BlackBerry's vision is clear - to secure a connected future you can trust.

BlackBerry. Intelligent Security. Everywhere.

For more information, visit BlackBerry.com and follow @BlackBerry.

Trademarks, including but not limited to BLACKBERRY and EMBLEM Design are the trademarks or registered trademarks of BlackBerry Limited, and the exclusive rights to such trademarks are expressly reserved. All other trademarks are the property of their respective owners. BlackBerry is not responsible for any third-party products or services.

Media Contact:

BlackBerry Media Relations

+1 (519) 597-7273

mediarelations@BlackBerry.com

Cision
Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackberry-statement-on-our-public-notice-today-regarding-older-versions-of-qnx-operating-system-301357487.html

SOURCE BlackBerry Limited

