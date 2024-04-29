Blackford from Armstrong awarded scholarship

Apr. 29—ARMSTRONG — A Lake Land College student from Armstrong is among the 2024 Illinois Farm Bureau scholarship recipients.

Kaylee Blackford of Vermilion County and an Animal Science major at Lake Land College in Mattoon, has been named an Illinois Collegiate Farm Bureau Scholar, with an award of $1,000.

The charitable arm of the Illinois Farm Bureau, the IAA Foundation, is awarding $151,501 to 89 students pursuing degrees in agriculture-related fields. Students are selected based on their activities and leadership, their community involvement, professional career goals and their overall commitment to success.

"Each year we are proud to support and encourage students who represent agriculture's strong and vibrant future," said Jennifer Smith, the IAA Foundation development manager. "The scholarship program acknowledges hard-working students and offers financial support so they can pursue their dreams and land careers in agriculture. IAA Foundation continues to grow and diversify the scholarship program through generous farm gifts and contributions from individuals, farm families, Illinois Farm Bureau members and others who support the agriculture industry."

David Mock of Galva is the Illinois Farm Bureau Legacy of Leadership Scholarship recipient and receives a $7,500 scholarship for the honor. IAA Foundation Distinguished Scholars Eric Wisely of Oakdale, Alex Jagers of Princeton and Justin Huff of Savoy each will receive a $5,000 award. Other scholarships being presented range in value from $1,000 to $3,001.

Annually, Illinois Farm Bureau and county farm bureaus combine to award more than $1 million in scholarship support.

For more information on the IAA Foundation scholarship program, how to establish a scholarship, or to donate to a scholarship fund, visit the IAA Foundation's website at www.iaafoundation.org or call 309-557-2232.