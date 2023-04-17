BlackGold Natural Resources Limited (Catalist:41H) Might Not Be As Mispriced As It Looks After Plunging 33%

Unfortunately for some shareholders, the BlackGold Natural Resources Limited (Catalist:41H) share price has dived 33% in the last thirty days, prolonging recent pain. The recent drop completes a disastrous twelve months for shareholders, who are sitting on a 69% loss during that time.

In spite of the heavy fall in price, it's still not a stretch to say that BlackGold Natural Resources' price-to-sales (or "P/S") ratio of 0.3x right now seems quite "middle-of-the-road" compared to the Oil and Gas industry in Singapore, where the median P/S ratio is around 0.4x. While this might not raise any eyebrows, if the P/S ratio is not justified investors could be missing out on a potential opportunity or ignoring looming disappointment.

How Has BlackGold Natural Resources Performed Recently?

As an illustration, revenue has deteriorated at BlackGold Natural Resources over the last year, which is not ideal at all. Perhaps investors believe the recent revenue performance is enough to keep in line with the industry, which is keeping the P/S from dropping off. If not, then existing shareholders may be a little nervous about the viability of the share price.

How Is BlackGold Natural Resources' Revenue Growth Trending?

The only time you'd be comfortable seeing a P/S like BlackGold Natural Resources' is when the company's growth is tracking the industry closely.

Retrospectively, the last year delivered a frustrating 11% decrease to the company's top line. However, a few very strong years before that means that it was still able to grow revenue by an impressive 51% in total over the last three years. Although it's been a bumpy ride, it's still fair to say the revenue growth recently has been more than adequate for the company.

Weighing the recent medium-term upward revenue trajectory against the broader industry's one-year forecast for contraction of 10% shows it's a great look while it lasts.

With this information, we find it odd that BlackGold Natural Resources is trading at a fairly similar P/S to the industry. Apparently some shareholders believe the recent performance is at its limits and have been accepting lower selling prices.

The Bottom Line On BlackGold Natural Resources' P/S

With its share price dropping off a cliff, the P/S for BlackGold Natural Resources looks to be in line with the rest of the Oil and Gas industry. We'd say the price-to-sales ratio's power isn't primarily as a valuation instrument but rather to gauge current investor sentiment and future expectations.

As mentioned previously, BlackGold Natural Resources currently trades on a P/S on par with the wider industry, but this is lower than expected considering its recent three-year revenue growth is beating forecasts for a struggling industry. When we see a history of positive growth in a struggling industry, but only an average P/S, we assume potential risks are what might be placing pressure on the P/S ratio. Without the guidance of analysts, perhaps shareholders are feeling uncertain over whether the revenue performance can continue amidst a declining industry outlook. At least the risk of a price drop looks to be subdued, but investors seem to think future revenue could see some volatility.

