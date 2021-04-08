U.S. markets closed

  • S&P 500

    4,097.17
    +17.22 (+0.42%)
     

  • Dow 30

    33,503.57
    +57.31 (+0.17%)
     

  • Nasdaq

    13,829.31
    +140.47 (+1.03%)
     

  • Russell 2000

    2,242.60
    +19.54 (+0.88%)
     

  • Crude Oil

    59.77
    0.00 (0.00%)
     

  • Gold

    1,756.90
    +15.30 (+0.88%)
     

  • Silver

    25.52
    +0.28 (+1.10%)
     

  • EUR/USD

    1.1920
    +0.0047 (+0.39%)
     

  • 10-Yr Bond

    1.6320
    -0.0210 (-1.27%)
     

  • GBP/USD

    1.3733
    -0.0005 (-0.03%)
     

  • USD/JPY

    109.1900
    -0.6400 (-0.58%)
     

  • BTC-USD

    57,742.20
    +1,497.04 (+2.66%)
     

  • CMC Crypto 200

    1,217.77
    +27.08 (+2.27%)
     

  • FTSE 100

    6,942.22
    +56.90 (+0.83%)
     

  • Nikkei 225

    29,708.98
    -21.81 (-0.07%)
     

Blackhawk Bancorp Announces 2021 First Quarter Earnings

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
·23 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / April 8, 2021/ Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB) reported net income of $3.43 million for the quarter ended March 31, 2021, a 2% increase over the $3.35 million earned the previous quarter, and a 65% increase compared to the $2.07 million earned the first quarter of 2020. Fully diluted earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter was $1.02, an increase of $0.02 as compared to $1.00 for the quarter ended December 31, 2020 and an increase of $0.39, or 62%, as compared to $0.63 reported for the quarter ended March 31, 2020. The first quarter 2021 results produced a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 12.44% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.16%.

The increase in earnings compared to the most recent quarter included a $1.22 million decrease in the provision for loan losses and a $0.28 million increase in net interest income. These earnings gains were offset by a $0.66 million decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, a $0.43 million decrease in net gains from the sale of securities and a $0.39 million increase in operating expenses.

The increase in net income for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of the prior year reflects a $1.1 million increase in net interest income and a $1.7 million increase in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans. These increases were partially offset by a $1.22 million increase in operating expenses.

"We are extremely pleased with our first quarter results" said Todd James, the Company's Chairman and CEO. "While the uncertain path and speed of the post-pandemic recovery creates elevated risk, credit quality is holding up well and supports the reduction in provision expense. In addition, despite the decrease from the fourth quarter of 2020, mortgage banking activity remained strong, and exceeded our expectations for the first quarter."

Total assets of the company increased by $66 million, or 6%, to $1.2 billion as of March 31, 2021 compared to $1.1 billion as of December 31, 2020. Total gross loans increased by $32.4 million, or 5%, and total investment securities increased $27.1 million, or 8%, during the first three months of 2021. Total Deposits increased by $81.0 million, or 8%, to $1.1 billion compared to $987.3 million at the end of 2020.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income for the first quarter of 2021 totaled $9.72 million, an increase of $0.28 million, or 3%, compared to the fourth quarter of 2020, and up $1.10 million, or 13%, compared to the first quarter of last year. The net interest margin was 3.52% for the first quarter of 2021 as compared to 3.63% for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and 3.83% for the first quarter of the prior year.

The increase in net interest income compared to the first quarter of last year was due to an increase in average total earning assets, which increased by $220.8 million, or 24%, to $1.13 billion compared to $911.9 million the first quarter of 2020. The increase included a $56.9 million increase in average total loans, a $127.5 million increase in average investment securities and a $36.4 increase in interest bearing deposits at other financial institutions. The $56.9 million increase in average total loans includes $85.8 million in average Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans. During the first quarter of 2021 $0.79 million of PPP fees were recognized, resulting in a 4.77% annualized yield on average PPP loans for three months ended March 31, 2021. The PPP, pandemic-related stimulus payments and an overall influx of deposits drove a $204.5 million, or 24%, increase in total average deposits for the first quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter of last year. With the majority of this liquidity being deployed in the investment securities portfolio or held in interest-bearing deposit accounts at other financial institutions, the net interest margin dropped thirty-one basis points to 3.52% compared to 3.83% for the first quarter of the prior year. Further decreases in the net interest margin were mitigated by Blackhawk's ability to react quickly, lowering overall cost of interest-bearing liabilities by fifty basis points for the first quarter compared to the first quarter of last year.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The provision for loan losses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $0.50 million, as compared to $1.72 million for the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and $0.77 million for the first quarter of 2020. The decreased provision reflects an improved outlook, especially as it relates to pandemic related losses. Net charge-offs for the first quarter equaled $0.15 million.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $8.4 million as of March 31, 2021, as compared to $9.1 million as of December 31, 2020, and $13.4 million at March 31, 2020. At March 31, 2021, the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans equaled 1.17%, as compared to 1.34% at December 31, 2020, and 2.09% at March 31, 2020. The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.56% as of March 31, 2020, as compared to 1.59% at December 31, 2020, and 1.29% as of March 31, 2020. The ratio of the allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 133.0% as of March 31, 2021, as compared to 118.7% at December 31, 2020, and 61.4% at March 31, 2020.

While non-performing asset levels have decreased, management believes that there is still a high level of uncertainty as to the path and breadth of the economic recovery, elevating the risk of losses in future quarters. Many borrowers have taken advantage of PPP, other stimulus programs, and the loan modifications provided by Blackhawk, which has the potential to mask underlying issues. Management continues to work closely with borrowers to ensure credit issues are identified and addressed as early as possible, improving the overall probability of repayment.

Blackhawk has provided payment relief to borrowers negatively affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, including full payment deferrals, principal payment deferrals and other modifications providing payment relief since the beginning of the pandemic. While many of those customers have returned to normal payments, as of March 31, 2021 loans totaling $21.8 million are performing under the original or extended modified terms, including $10.3 million in hospitality and food service sectors.

Non-Interest Income and Operating Expenses

Non-interest income for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $5.03 million, a $0.93 million decrease compared to $5.97 million the prior quarter, and a $1.83 million increase over the $3.20 million recorded in the first quarter of 2020. The decrease compared to the fourth quarter of 2020 includes decreases of $0.66 million in net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, $0.09 million in deposit service charges and $0.43 million in net gains on sales of securities. The increase in non-interest income compared to the first quarter of 2020 is primarily due to a $1.72 million increase in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 totaled $9.71 million, increasing by $0.39 million, or 4%, compared to the quarter ended December 31, 2020, and increasing by $1.22 million, or 14%, compared to the first quarter of 2020. Other expense for the first quarter of 2021 included a $0.26 million penalty related to the prepayment of a Federal Home Loan Bank advance accounting for much of the increase compared to the most recent quarter. The increase compared to the first quarter of 2020 also included a $0.70 million increase in compensation expense, which was partially due to an increase in variable compensation related to mortgage loan production.

Outlook

The outlook for Blackhawk, like much of the banking industry, is clouded by uncertainty related to the COVID-19 pandemic crisis. Blackhawk believes there continues to be risk of elevated credit losses in future quarters as the economic impact of the crisis plays out, and will continue taking steps to increase revenue, implement government stimulus programs and work with credit customers to offset and mitigate losses to the extent possible. Management believes the Company's financial position is strong and it has ample resources to withstand a potentially severe and protracted recession. Blackhawk will continue to pursue creditworthy and profitable business and consumer relationships in its Wisconsin and Illinois markets, emphasizing the value of its personal attention and service that remains unmatched by larger competitors. In addition to organic growth opportunities, Blackhawk may also pursue growth through selective acquisitions. Ability to grow or maintain profitability may be affected by uncertain economic conditions, competitive pressures, changes in regulatory burden and the interest rate environment.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates eleven full-service banking centers and a dedicated commercial office, which are located in Rock County, Wisconsin and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, Lake, and Kane. The Company's footprint stretches along the I-90 corridor from Janesville, Wisconsin to Elgin, Illinois and into the Northwest collar counties of the Chicagoland area. The company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as acquisition-related expenses, nonrecurring securities gains and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Further information is available on the company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

MARCH 31, 2021 AND DECEMBER 31, 2020

(UNAUDITED)

March 31,

December 31,

Assets

2021

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$

15,108

$

12,012

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions

46,284

42,119

Total cash and cash equivalents

61,392

54,131

Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions

3,915

4,159

Equity securities at fair value

2,501

2,517

Securities available-for-sale

376,686

349,565

Loans held for sale

6,304

6,096

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

2,150

2,150

Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $11,116 and $10,764

at March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020, respectively

694,095

662,225

Premises and equipment, net

19,919

20,254

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

11,914

12,018

Mortgage servicing rights

3,746

3,409

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

11,213

11,126

Other assets

13,798

13,949

Total assets

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

321,830

$

268,866

Interest-bearing

746,367

718,388

Total deposits

1,068,197

987,254

Subordinated debentures and notes (including $1,031 at fair value at

March 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020)

5,155

5,155

Senior secured term note

12,445

12,833

Other borrowings

4,000

14,000

Other liabilities

7,138

10,602

Total liabilities

1,096,935

1,029,844

Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

3,464,917 and 3,435,348 shares issued as of March 31, 2021 and

December 31, 2020, respectively

35

35

Additional paid-in capital

35,267

35,062

Retained earnings

72,736

69,676

Treasury stock, 105,304 and 62,999 shares at cost as of March 31, 2021

and December 31, 2020, respectively

(2,130

)

(941

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

4,790

7,923

Total stockholders' equity

110,698

111,755

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

Three Months Ended March 31,

2021

2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

8,155

$

8,033

Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

1,721

1,505

Tax-exempt

384

323

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

41

162

Total interest income

10,301

10,023

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

415

1,177

Interest on subordinated debentures

41

53

Interest on senior secured term note

107

156

Interest on other borrowings

20

22

Total interest expense

583

1,408

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

9,718

8,615

Provision for loan losses

500

765

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,218

7,850

Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

690

897

Net gain on sale of loans

2,362

905

Net loan servicing income

369

110

Debit card interchange fees

1,027

832

Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale

-

99

Net other gains (losses)

42

-

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

87

85

Change in value of equity securities

(35

)

(70

)

Other

493

343

Total noninterest income

5,035

3,201

Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

5,734

5,035

Occupancy and equipment

1,182

1,083

Data processing

591

510

Debit card processing and issuance

425

397

Advertising and marketing

99

97

Amortization of core deposit intangible

104

115

Professional fees

390

367

Office Supplies

77

90

Telephone

141

150

Other

968

646

Total noninterest expenses

9,711

8,490

Income before income taxes

4,542

2,561

Provision for income taxes

1,112

487

Net income

$

3,430

$

2,074

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.02

$

0.63

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

1.02

0.63

Dividends Per Common Share

0.11

0.11

Net Interest Margin (1)

3.52

%

3.83

%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

65.53

%

71.89

%

Return on Assets

1.16

%

0.85

%

Return on Common Equity

12.44

%

8.31

%

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)

For the Quarter Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income:

Interest and fees on loans

$

8,155

$

8,079

$

8,671

$

8,658

$

8,033

Interest on available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

1,721

1,598

1,607

1,618

1,505

Tax-exempt

384

384

372

371

323

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

41

33

41

40

162

Total interest income

10,301

10,094

10,691

10,687

10,023

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

415

458

565

639

1,177

Interest on subordinated debentures

41

41

42

45

53

Interest on senior secured term note

107

113

119

111

156

Interest on other borrowings

20

40

47

19

22

Total interest expense

583

652

773

814

1,408

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

9,718

9,442

9,918

9,873

8,615

Provision for loan losses

500

1,715

2,615

2,505

765

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

9,218

7,727

7,303

7,368

7,850

Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

690

781

747

610

897

Net gain on sale of loans

2,362

3,572

3,412

3,192

905

Net loan servicing income

369

(177

)

26

(389

)

110

Debit card interchange fees

1,027

979

1,002

924

832

Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale

-

428

-

8

99

Net other gains (losses)

42

-

58

6

-

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

87

75

76

74

85

Other

458

310

344

425

273

Total noninterest income

5,035

5,968

5,665

4,850

3,201

Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

5,734

5,851

5,585

5,477

5,035

Occupancy and equipment

1,182

986

1,137

1,074

1,083

Data processing

591

683

629

561

510

Debit card processing and issuance

425

384

409

394

397

Advertising and marketing

99

75

87

38

97

Amortization of intangibles

104

107

107

107

115

Professional fees

390

373

386

405

367

Office Supplies

77

90

94

88

90

Telephone

141

140

138

149

150

Other

968

637

714

659

646

Total noninterest expenses

9,711

9,326

9,286

8,952

8,490

Income before income taxes

4,542

4,369

3,682

3,266

2,561

Provision for income taxes

1,112

1,021

819

704

487

Net income

$

3,430

$

3,348

$

2,863

$

2,562

$

2,074

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.02

$

1.00

$

0.86

$

0.77

$

0.63

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

1.02

1.00

0.86

0.77

0.63

Dividends Per Common Share

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

0.11

Net Interest Margin (1)

3.52

%

3.63

%

3.83

%

3.99

%

3.83

%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)

65.53

%

61.80

%

59.39

%

60.43

%

71.89

%

Return on Assets

1.16

%

1.20

%

1.03

%

0.96

%

0.85

%

Return on Common Equity

12.44

%

12.08

%

10.64

%

10.16

%

8.31

%

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(UNAUDITED)

As of

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$

15,108

$

12,012

$

17,403

$

14,527

$

15,240

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other

50,199

46,278

47,848

25,246

6,775

Securities

379,187

352,082

317,761

301,726

265,165

Net loans/leases

700,399

668,321

681,060

697,881

626,797

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

11,914

12,018

12,125

12,232

12,340

Other assets

50,826

50,888

50,105

49,485

50,688

Total assets

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599

$

1,126,302

$

1,101,097

$

977,005

Deposits

$

1,068,197

$

987,254

$

960,773

$

939,066

$

843,061

Subordinated debentures

5,155

5,155

5,155

5,155

5,155

Senior secured term note

12,445

12,833

13,222

13,611

14,000

Borrowings

4,000

14,000

29,000

29,000

10,000

Other liabilities

7,138

10,602

10,161

9,758

6,083

Stockholders' equity

110,698

111,755

107,991

104,507

98,706

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,207,633

$

1,141,599

$

1,126,302

$

1,101,097

$

977,005

ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Non-accrual loans

$

6,361

$

7,013

$

8,584

$

8,427

$

9,680

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

-

-

196

-

845

Troubled debt restructures - accruing

1,996

2,057

2,176

2,361

2,770

Total nonperforming loans

$

8,357

$

9,070

$

10,956

$

10,788

$

13,295

Other real estate owned

-

1

1

762

123

Total nonperforming assets

$

8,357

$

9,071

$

10,957

$

11,550

$

13,418

Total loans

$

711,515

$

679,085

$

691,003

$

707,983

$

634,957

Allowance for loan losses

$

11,116

$

10,764

$

9,943

$

10,102

$

8,160

$

700,399

$

668,321

$

681,060

$

697,881

$

626,797

Nonperforming Assets to total Assets

0.69

%

0.79

%

0.97

%

1.05

%

1.37

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

1.17

%

1.34

%

1.59

%

1.52

%

2.09

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.56

%

1.59

%

1.44

%

1.43

%

1.29

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

133.0

%

118.7

%

90.8

%

93.6

%

61.4

%

For the Quarter Ended

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE

2021

2020

2020

2020

2020

Beginning Balance

$

10,764

$

9,943

$

10,102

$

8,160

$

7,941

Provision

500

1,715

2,615

2,505

765

Loans charged off

582

1,334

2,892

639

633

Loan recoveries

434

440

118

76

87

Net charge-offs

148

894

2,774

563

546

Ending Balance

$

11,116

$

10,764

$

9,943

$

10,102

$

8,160


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)

(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

For the Quarter Ended

March 31, 2021

December 31, 2020

March 31, 2020

Average

Average

Average

Average

Average

Average

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest Earning Assets:

Interest-bearing deposits and other

$

74,108

$

41

0.22

%

$

30,058

$

32

0.43

%

$

37,668

$

162

1.74

%

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

320,740

1,721

2.18

%

285,167

1,598

2.23

%

204,526

1,505

2.96

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

52,122

384

3.83

%

51,902

384

3.78

%

40,876

323

4.09

%

Total Investment securities

372,862

2,105

2.41

%

337,069

1,982

2.47

%

245,402

1,828

3.15

%

Loans

685,654

8,155

4.82

%

678,335

8,079

4.74

%

628,802

8,033

5.14

%

Total Earning Assets

$

1,132,624

$

10,301

3.73

%

$

1,045,462

$

10,093

3.88

%

$

911,872

$

10,023

4.46

%

Allowance for loan losses

(11,075

)

(10,313

)

(8,015

)

Cash and due from banks

16,052

16,032

15,623

Other assets

58,706

58,663

58,984

Total Assets

$

1,196,307

$

1,109,844

$

978,464

Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

284,527

$

161

0.23

%

$

261,739

$

150

0.23

%

$

270,849

$

334

0.50

%

Savings and money market deposits

356,615

84

0.10

%

349,028

98

0.11

%

282,113

362

0.52

%

Time deposits

81,807

170

0.84

%

84,166

210

0.99

%

113,865

481

1.70

%

Total interest bearing deposits

722,949

415

0.23

%

694,933

458

0.26

%

666,827

1,177

0.71

%

Subordinated debentures and notes

5,155

41

3.23

%

5,155

41

3.19

%

5,155

53

4.15

%

Borrowings

26,369

127

1.96

%

30,186

152

2.01

%

24,601

178

2.91

%

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$

754,473

$

583

0.31

%

$

730,274

$

651

0.36

%

$

696,583

$

1,408

0.81

%

Interest Rate Spread

3.42

%

3.52

%

3.65

%

Noninterest checking accounts

322,667

261,182

174,607

Other liabilities

7,373

8,202

6,868

Total liabilities

1,084,513

999,658

878,058

Total Stockholders' equity

111,794

110,186

100,406

Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$

1,196,307

$

1,109,844

$

978,464

Net Interest Income/Margin

$

9,718

3.52

%

$

9,442

3.63

%

$

8,615

3.83

%

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.


Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO
tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO
mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

Phone: (608) 364-8911

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/639579/Blackhawk-Bancorp-Announces-2021-First-Quarter-Earnings

Recommended Stories

  • In Currencies, Europe’s Vaccine Trade Is Now Reversing

    (Bloomberg) -- Currency traders have reaped gains this year betting on the U.K.’s vaccine success and against Europe’s stumbles. Now that trade in going in reverse.The euro is on course for its best week against sterling since September, extending gains on Thursday to its highest level in over a month. Investors have been selling the pound on concerns relating to AstraZeneca Plc’s shot -- which the U.K. is heavily dependent on -- while the shared currency has been buoyed by projections the bloc will hit immunization targets earlier than expected.It comes after months of the U.K. currency outpacing that of its nearest neighbor, racking up multi-year records as traders bet Britain’s rapid inoculation program would leave the European Union in the dust.Now, investors risk getting left on the wrong side of the trade with leveraged funds’ long sterling bets close to their highest in a year, according to data from the Commodity Futures Trading Commission. Hedge funds closed bullish pound positions on Wednesday.“We are observing a reversal of the vaccination euphoria,” said Petr Krpata, a strategist at ING Groep NV. “It is also exaggerated by speculative positioning, with the pound being the biggest speculative long in the G-10 FX space.”After Brexit trade discussions were sealed at the end of last year, the focus for pound traders pivoted to the U.K.’s vaccine rollout, which quickly established a lead over the EU. Britain has given around three times as many doses as a proportion of its population compared to the EU, according to Bloomberg’s vaccine tracker, with the bloc’s effort being curtailed by disputes and delays.Now, the U.K. campaign is hitting new snags. Vaccination centers and pharmacies are facing a “significant reduction” in supply of doses during April, meaning that older people waiting for second doses will be prioritized over younger people getting their first shot.Meanwhile, U.K. medical regulators advised that under-30s should not receive the AstraZeneca vaccine in a “course correction” to the country’s rollout plan. The pound dropped on Wednesday as shorts in the euro-sterling pair were unwound, according to a Europe-based trader.“It looks like many positives are in the price of the pound by now and the currency is looking overvalued and overbought, especially versus the euro,” said Valentin Marinov, head of G-10 currency research at Credit Agricole in London. “Sterling is no longer the vaccine champion of G-10 and, more broadly, the slowing pace of the Covid vaccinations in the U.K. could ultimately delay the government’s plans to reopen the economy.”To be sure, April is historically a supportive month for the pound, driven in part by the new U.K. tax year and corporate dividend repatriation of overseas income. The U.K. government, meanwhile, is insisting it’s on track to reach its target of vaccinating all adults by the end of July. It began giving out Moderna Inc. shots on Wednesday.“Compared to the EU, the U.K. will emerge first from lockdown, gaining a head start in its economic recovery,” said Stuart Cole, chief macro strategist at Equiti Capital. “Indeed, in the U.K. the talk is very much of the potential strength of the recovery, while in the EU they are still working out how to distribute their pandemic recovery fund.”Read more: EU Recovery Fund Outlook Faces Shadow of Doubt From S&P, PictetBut after finally breaking the 0.85 level against the euro last week, the pound hit its weakest level in a month on Wednesday as new vaccine headlines hit. The euro-pound pair traded 0.3% higher on Thursday at 0.8669, the strongest reading for the shared currency since March 1.“We are now very much at the stage where a lot of the good news on the vaccine front is now priced,” said Ned Rumpeltin, European head of foreign exchange strategy at Toronto-Dominion Bank. “This has left sterling exposed to risks of a correction against some of its main trading partners, just as some of the other major economies are starting to close the jab gap.(Updates chart and prices throughout.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • A New York Stock Market Gets a Brexit Bounce From Europe

    (Bloomberg) -- The purveyors of U.S. penny stocks now have a booming business in blue chips -- European blue chips.While Brexit drove most London equities trading to platforms in Amsterdam, Frankfurt and Paris, some has migrated to New York’s OTC Markets Group, known primarily for owning the “pink sheets” where thousands of speculative U.S. stocks are bought and sold.Average daily trading in European Union companies on the platform increased 27% in January and 25% in February compared to December, according to OTC Markets. The jump has accompanied rising volumes from the frenzy in retail trading during the pandemic.“We’ve been the unexpected beneficiary” of Brexit, says Jason Paltrowitz, director of OTC Markets Group International Ltd. “We’re getting a look where we might not have gotten it before.”The increase in trading volumes in New York is another sign that Brexit is driving some business away from Europe entirely. New York-based derivatives trading venues have gained following Brexit from the EU’s decision to bar its banks from trading certain contracts on London platforms.Even before Brexit, the OTC Markets platform was used to trade shares in foreign companies, such as Siemens AG, BNP Paribas SA and EssilorLuxottica SA. They can have their shares “cross traded” on the platform without going through the rigorous process of going public in the U.S. and meeting the Securities and Exchange Commisssion’s disclosure requirements.OTC Markets is trying to entice more foreign companies, arguing that it’s an easier way for foreign firms to attract U.S. investors who can trade the shares during U.S. hours and in U.S. dollars.“We’re taking that data and absolutely using it as a springboard to increase our outreach to companies both in the U.K. and more broadly in western Europe,” Paltrowitz said.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • U.S. Building Boom Has Brazilian Group Looking to Cement Deals

    (Bloomberg) -- Brazilian conglomerate Votorantim SA is eying further expansion in U.S. cement and real-estate markets to tap a rebounding economy that may get an additional jolt from a massive infrastructure overhaul.Votorantim hasn’t lost its appetite for growth after forming a joint venture late last year with McInnis Cement Inc., a deal that also brought in institutional investor Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec as a partner.“This combination is a tremendous lever for our growth and more efficiency in the region,” Chief Executive Officer Joao Schmidt said in an interview.The closely held group, with operations ranging from mining to orange juice, is also looking to expand in other segments such as real estate, the executive said. The U.S. economy will expand 5.8% this year and 4% next year, according to analysts tracked by Bloomberg, as one of the world’s most successful vaccination programs opens up business and industry.A $2.25 trillion infrastructure spend proposed by U.S. President Joe Biden would further spur demand. “If it becomes effective, it will add earnings to existing expectations of U.S. growth this year,” Schmidt said.Last year, Votorantim posted a 43% jump in earnings before items from its cement segment, which accounts for more than half of the group’s operating profit. Its U.S. business was flat in dollar terms, while the weak real boosted the company’s result in Brazilian currency, Chief Financial Officer Sergio Malacrida said in the same interview.Health ProspectsEven in Brazil, where the economic recovery is being slowed by an escalation of Covid-19 cases, a rebound in construction that began mid-2020 is continuing, Malacrida said. Lower interest rates have pushed up property investments while lockdowns have boosted demand for larger apartments and houses, the CFO said.Votorantim has resumed a plan to diversify its commodities-heavy portfolio into less cyclical assets. The group has announced a 2 billion-real ($356 million) wind energy investment and has started a Brazilian real-estate initiative. While energy and sanitation are the drivers of diversification, Votorantim also sees opportunities in health, Schmidt said.Across the board, the investment grade-rated group is planning to boost capital expenditure by 34% this year after bringing down leverage to the lowest since 2008.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • Global Markets: Wall Street edges up, Treasury yields consolidate in advance of Fed minutes

    U.S. stocks were modestly higher, while Treasury yields pressed "pause" on Wednesday in anticipation of the afternoon release of the Federal Reserve's minutes, which investors will dissect for clues regarding the central bank's economic outlook. "The market is on hold until we get some indication from the Fed," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York. The U.S. Federal Reserve is expected to release the minutes from its most recent monetary policy meeting later on Wednesday, which will be parsed for any changes in its economic outlook and clues as to when it expects to tighten its accommodative stance.

  • AUD/USD and NZD/USD Fundamental Daily Forecast – Lower Treasury Yields Could Spark Upside Breakout

    A preliminary read of the ANZ Bank’s monthly survey for April showed headline confidence becoming more pessimistic.

  • Billionaire-Owned Lab Network to Raise $590 Million in Offering

    (Bloomberg) -- Diagnosticos da America SA, a health-care firm owned by Brazil’s billionaire Bueno family, is poised to raise at least 3.3 billion reais ($590 million) in a share sale.Dasa, as the firm is known, is set to sell stock at 58 reais apiece, according to people familiar with the matter. The firm had initially proposed a price range of 64.90 to 84.50 reais per share but was forced to reduce it to lure investors, said the people, who asked not to be named because the information isn’t public yet. The firm will use proceeds to finance a hospital acquisition spree it recently embarked on.Dasa didn’t immediately reply to a message seeking comment on the pricing.Dasa isn’t the only firm struggling to price a transaction in Brazil’s volatile market. More than half a dozen firms suspended initial public offerings in March, when offshore investors pulled about 4.6 billion reais out of local stocks amid the worsening pandemic and concerns about the economy.The Buenos are one of Brazil’s richest families. The clan’s late patriarch, Edson Bueno, and his ex-wife, Dulce Pugliese, bought the majority of the firm’s shares over the past decade, remaining business partners even after divorcing.Though Dasa remained publicly traded, a free float of about 2% of the shares made the stock prone to volatility and price distortions. On Tuesday, the shares closed at 144 reais each, well above what was proposed in the share sale.After Edson Bueno died in 2017, Dasa was split between Dulce, Edson’s daughter Camilla and her stepson, Pedro, who’s also the firm’s chief executive officer. Though Dasa is their main asset, the family’s fortune comes from a multibillion-dollar transaction completed almost a decade ago. Edson Bueno and Dulce agreed in 2012 to sell Amil, a health insurer they created, to UnitedHealth Group Inc. for about $4.9 billion.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • 2 “Strong Buy” Penny Stocks That Could See 100% Gains (Or More)

    In a recent review of the market’s current conditions, JPMorgan strategist Eduardo Lecubarri recaps his view that 2021 will see modest gains across stocks generally – but outperformance among the small/mid-cap sector. Lecubarri believes that investors can find opportunities for big upside among stocks in that class. Driving the general stocks gains, Lecubarri points to recent manufacturing PMI prints, which are at 15-year high levels, and the falling unemployment numbers – both data points indicate a firm foundation for economic recovery. With consumer confidence also rising, and relatively high savings, he sees a tailwind for the small/mid-cap as the year unfolds. A general trend of rising small-cap stocks should naturally impel analysts and investors to look at the ‘pennies,’ stocks that are priced below $5 per share. While not a sure indicator, low share price usually goes along with low market cap – but it also comes with the solid upside potential that Lecubarri mentions. However, before jumping right into an investment in a penny stock, Wall Street pros advise looking at the bigger picture and considering other factors beyond just the price tag. For some names that fall into this category, you really do get what you pay for, offering little in the way of long-term growth prospects thanks to weak fundamentals, recent headwinds or even large outstanding share counts. Taking the risk into consideration, we used TipRanks’ database to find two compelling penny stocks, as determined by Wall Street pros. Each has earned a “Strong Buy” consensus rating from the analyst community and brings massive growth prospects to the table. We’re talking about over 100% upside potential here. Biolase Technology (BIOL) We will start with Biolase Technology, a leader designer, producer, and innovator in dental laser technology. Lasers bring a host of benefits to dentists and their patients, including fewer aerosols and a gentler touch during procedures, and more comfortable healing afterwards. Biolase products are used in periodontal, endodontic, hygienic, and implant procedures; the company markets online directly to dental practices. Biolase put a positive spin on its recent 4Q20 earnings report. Even though the top line revenues of $8.52 million were down 16% year-over-year, the sequential quarterly gain was impressive, at 31%. The company benefited as dental clinics got back to work in the economic recovery of 2H20. Biolase reported two positive trends in sales in Q4, with 78% of sales coming from new customers and 40% going to dental specialists. Even better, the company provided Q1 revenue guidance for $7.5 - 8.0 million, up 60–70% yoy, and above consensus of $7.0 million. Currently going for $0.76 apiece, Biolase shares could see major gains, according to some analysts. Among the bulls is Maxim analyst Anthony Vendetti who noted that the company’s positives in Q4 are not just spin. "While the international market continues to lag the US in COVID recovery, BIOL delivered its second consecutive quarter of significant sequential revenue growth, driven by US sales to new customers, dental specialists, and Dental Service Organizations (DSOs). We are encouraged that dental specialists comprised 40% of the company’s US laser sales in 4Q20, and expect the company’s recent launch of both the Endo and Perio Academies to contribute to increased adoption by the ~5K endodontists and ~5K periodontists in the US. Moreover, BIOL has placed an increased emphasis on converting small DSOs (that can adopt BIOL’s technology more quickly), which we expect to bolster short-term revenue as the company makes progress converting larger DSOs, such as Heartland Dental (private)," the 5-star analyst opined. Vendetti summed up, "Based on the unique value proposition of BIOL’s products, its continued progress in penetrating DSOs, and its increasing traction with dental specialists, we reiterate our Buy rating.” Along with that Buy rating, the analyst sets a $2 price target that indicates 165% share growth ahead in 2021. (To watch Vendetti’s track record, click here) It appears the rest of the Street sees plenty of upside, too. Based on Buys only – 4, in fact – the analyst community rates BIOL a Strong Buy. The average price target hits $1.94, and implies potential upside of ~157% over the coming months. (See BIOL stock analysis on TipRanks) Fortress Biotech (FBIO) Fortress Bio is a pharmacological research firm with a wide-ranging pipeline of 28 drug candidates, in varying stages of development from preclinical to Phase 3 trials. In addition to the pipeline, Fortress has six approved drugs on the market for a variety of dermatological conditions including acne, skin fungal infections, and burns and other surface wounds. These medications are marketing by Journey Medical, Fortress’s partner company, and in 2020 netted revenues of $44.5 million. This compared well – up 28% – to the $34.9 million netted in 2019. Fortress ended 2020 with a sound cash position, holding $235 million cash and cash equivalents. This was up $15 million from Q3, and up 53% year-over-year. The company noted that these positive results came even as the COVID pandemic impacted both supply and sales. Looking ahead, Fortress expects to add two new approved prescription products to its lineup in 2021. In another program update, Fortress is partnering with Cyprium Therapeutics and Sentynl Therapeutics on CUTX-101. Both companies have signed onto a Development and Asset Purchase agreement for the drug candidate, a treatment for Menkes disease currently in Phase 3 clinical trials. The company reported positive clinical efficacy results last August, including medial survival in the early treatment cohort of 14.8 years, compared to 1.3 years for the untreated historical control cohort. In 2H21, Fortress will begin rolling submission of the NDA for CUTX-101. Covering this stock for B. Riley, 5-star analyst Mayank Mamtani notes the company’s fundamental soundness. "FBIO's differentiated business model, constituting of a diversified portfolio of marketed products and clinical-stage candidates, remains resilient amid challenges posed by C-19 pandemic, thereby setting up favorably in advance of numerous regulatory, clinical data and balance sheet inflection points anticipated over the next few quarters serving as opportunities to re-rate the stock," Mamtani wrote. To this end, Mamtani rates FBIO a Buy, and his $10 price target suggests it has room for ~100% upside in the next 12 months. (To watch Mamtani's track record, click here) Overall, Fortress Bio has 4 reviews on record, and all are to Buy, giving the stock a Strong Buy consensus rating. FBIO shares are priced at $4.48, and their $13 average price target implies a one-year upside of 190%. (See FBIO stock analysis on TipRanks) To find good ideas for penny stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

  • Jamie Dimon Says Regulatory Status of Cryptocurrencies Needs to Be ‘Dealt With’

    The JPMorgan CEO included cryptocurrency regulation among his chief concerns in his letter to shareholders.

  • Tesla’s Elon Musk Weighs In on the Global Chip Shortage in One Tweet

    Musk thanked suppliers in a Thursday tweet for supplying the company with critical parts. Investors, and traders, should take note.

  • Stimulus checks sent to 156M Americans, including Social Security beneficiaries and 'plus up' COVID payments

    The IRS has issued more than 156 million stimulus payments under President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. Here's how to check your payment status.

  • Euro zone business activity returns to growth in March - PMI

    Euro zone business activity returned to growth last month, underpinned by a record expansion in the manufacturing sector, according to a survey on Wednesday that showed the service industry was coping with new lockdowns better than expected. As Europe battles a third wave of coronavirus infections, governments have re-imposed restrictions on citizens and forced swathes of the dominant services industry to remain closed. But IHS Markit's Services Purchasing Managers' Index (PMI) rose to 49.6 in March from February's 45.7, much higher than a flash estimate of 48.8 and only just shy of the 50 mark that separates growth from contraction.

  • The biggest ‘inflation scare’ in 40 years is coming — what stock-market investors need to know

    It's unclear whether inflation will see a lasting comeback, but a booming, stimulus-fed economy rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic seems all but certain to send some near-term inflationary shock waves through financial markets in the months to come.

  • Expecting another refund after the IRS calculates the $10,200 unemployment tax break? You might want to do more than just wait

    Before sitting back and letting the IRS do the work, experts say some people should at least consider filing an amended return.

  • Stocks Rise After Fed Minutes as Volume Dwindles: Markets Wrap

    (Bloomberg) -- Stocks rose with the dollar and Treasuries were mixed after the Federal Reserve refrained from signaling it will make any changes to its bond-buying program any time soon.Volume on U.S. exchanges hit a new low for 2021, remaining under 10 billion shares. Despite the slow trading, the S&P 500 climbed to another record. A rally in giants such as Apple Inc. and Google’s parent Alphabet Inc. pushed the Nasdaq 100 higher. Benchmark 10-year yields were still below 1.7%.Traders sifted through the minutes from the latest Fed meeting, which indicated there would likely be “some time” before conditions are met for scaling back the asset-purchase program. Officials cited high uncertainty in the growth outlook, in line with an “accommodative” stance. They said the recent surge in Treasury yields reflected improved economic prospects. While Wall Street has been worried about inflation, policy makers saw those risks as balanced.“The rate side is still somewhat front and center, and probably the biggest risk to what is going on with equity valuations,” said Mark Heppenstall, chief investment officer at Penn Mutual Asset Management. “Clearly, there’s been a repricing of inflation expectations higher this year, and at times, the stock market has struggled with it. I would say that’s to me the biggest risk at this point -- that inflation readings start to come in to the point where the Fed potentially has to alter their plans.”Read: Fed Prepared to Tweak IOER Between Meetings to Maintain ControlRates are going higher for the “next several months, just like they have over the previous several months,” Jim Bianco, president of Bianco Research, said on a Bloomberg Television interview.If yields are going up because the economy is reopening and massive real growth is expected, that “won’t bother the economy or the stock market,” Bianco said. “But if interest rates are going up because of inflation,” which is a loss of purchasing power, “that’s a problem for the economy and the stock market, and we’re going to continue to have that debate.”Some key events to watch this week:The 2021 Spring Meetings of the IMF and the World Bank Group take place virtually. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell takes part in a panel about the global economy on Thursday.Japan releases its balance of payments numbers Thursday.China’s consumer and producer prices data are due Friday.These are some of the main moves in markets:StocksThe S&P 500 gained 0.1% as of 4 p.m. New York time.The Stoxx Europe 600 Index decreased 0.2%.The MSCI Asia Pacific Index fell 0.2%.CurrenciesThe Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index climbed 0.2%.The euro declined 0.1% to $1.187.The Japanese yen weakened 0.1% to 109.84 per dollar.BondsThe yield on two-year Treasuries fell less than one basis point to 0.15%.The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose two basis points to 1.68%.The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose four basis points to 2.36%.CommoditiesWest Texas Intermediate crude rose 0.5% to $59.65 a barrel.Gold fell 0.4% to $1,736.73 an ounce.For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.

  • GM Launched Its Long-Awaited Electric Truck. Why It Didn’t Have a Choice.

    Trucks are a big business for GM and the company would never leave the territory to EV startups such as Lordstown Motors, Rivian, or Tesla.

  • Cloud Software Stocks Should Prosper, Says BofA. Here Are Its 6 Favorite Picks.

    Analyst Brad Sills launched coverage on a slew of companies in the group, laying out a bull case for many of them.

  • Price of Gold Fundamental Daily Forecast – May Need to Pullback into $1712.00 – $1711.90 to Attract New Buyers

    The key report on Wednesday that could drive the price action late in the session is the Federal Reserve minutes from its last meeting on March 17.

  • Top execs leave troubled refinery in U.S. Virgin Islands: letter

    The finance chief and two other top executives at Limetree Bay Ventures, operator of a long-stalled Caribbean oil refinery, are stepping down, according to an internal letter reviewed by Reuters. The 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery in St. Croix recently halted processing after a mishap, according to people familiar with the matter. It has run more than $1 billion over its original budget and well behind a plan to begin processing in late 2019.

  • Fixing the credit Catch-22: How Biden wants to make credit scores fairer

    A chance conversation with a customer ended up saving Vincent Lipford, a self-employed barber in Memphis, Tennessee, more than $20,000. The 51-year-old single father was stuck in a subprime auto loan with a 25% annualized interest rate because he lacked the credit history that would allow him to obtain financing from traditional lenders. When Donald Hall, regional vice president at the Hope Credit Union, strolled in one Saturday for his weekly haircut, he was alarmed to learn about Lipford's situation.

  • Shell to Make First Profit From Oil Output Since Pandemic

    (Bloomberg) -- Royal Dutch Shell Plc said it expects to make the first profit from pumping oil since the start of the pandemic.Shell’s upstream unit, which largely handles the exploration and production of crude, was able to capture “the upside from the current commodity price environment” in the first quarter, according to a statement Wednesday.While earnings from natural gas, refining and chemicals helped Shell post an overall profit last year, its core business reported consistent losses after energy prices plunged due to Covid-19. The return to profit in the upstream is another signal that the industry is recovering from the historic slump.The turn of fortune isn’t limited to Shell. European peer BP Plc on Tuesday said that it had achieved its target of reducing net debt to $35 billion a year earlier than expected, a threshold at which it can restart share buybacks.Shell’s B shares rose 0.7% to 1,365.40 pence as of 12:02 p.m. in London. They’re 8.4% higher this year.While the industry is recovering, it still has some way to go before it has fully healed.Despite Chief Executive Officer Ben van Beurden saying Shell was on the “right side” of moves in the market for liquefied natural gas in January -- when prices rose to record highs -- first-quarter trading and optimization results in its integrated gas unit will be “significantly below average.”The company’s guidance on cash flow was disappointing, said RBC analyst Biraj Borkhataria.Shell said working capital will increase as a result of higher commodity prices, which will affect cash flow in its integrated gas, upstream and chemical units. In the fourth quarter, the Anglo-Dutch major was unable to cover spending and its dividend with free cash flow, even as oil prices continued their recovery from historic lows.“Operationally, the business appears to be performing below expectations,” Borkhataria said. This is a probably a short-term issue and “we do not think it materially alters the investment case into 2021,” he said.Performance at the division that refines and markets fuels, which was profitable for most of 2020, improved slightly compared with the fourth quarter, Shell said. Oil trading results will be average.The severe winter storms in Texas, which crippled the state’s infrastructure and shut down a swath of oil and gas fields, will have an adverse impact on adjusted earnings of about $200 million, Shell said. It will report first-quarter results on April 29.Lobby, SustainabilityIn a separate statement, the company said that it wouldn’t walk away from any trade associations, including the influential American Petroleum Institute, despite some difference on climate policies. The lobby group’s board voted last month to endorse putting a price on CO2 emissions, a decision Shell says it was closely involved with.French rival Total SE left the API earlier this year, criticizing in particular the group’s support for candidates in the last U.S. elections who backed leaving the Paris climate agreement.Shell also published its annual sustainability report on Wednesday. It reiterated its carbon foot print declined last year as a result of the pandemic-induced demand drop and asset sales. The company has promised to slash greenhouse gas emissions over the next three decades and has linked the pay of more than 16,500 staff to a target of reducing the carbon intensity of its products by 6% to 8% by 2023.(Updates with comments on lobby groups, sustainability from the 13th paragraph.)For more articles like this, please visit us at bloomberg.comSubscribe now to stay ahead with the most trusted business news source.©2021 Bloomberg L.P.