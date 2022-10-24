U.S. markets closed

Blackhawk Bancorp Earns $3.49 Million in Third Quarter 2022; Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
·26 min read
Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB), (the "Company") the parent company of Blackhawk Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.49 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a modest increase compared to $3.48 million earned in the preceding quarter, and an 8% increase compared to the $3.22 million earned during the third quarter of 2021. Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for the current quarter was $1.21, the same as the preceding quarter, and a $0.08, or 7%, increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The third quarter of 2022 results yielded a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 16.73% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.02%.

Earnings were essentially flat compared to the most recent quarter despite a $1.10 million, or 10% increase in net interest income. The preceding quarter included two non-recurring items, a negative provision of $1.50 million and a $1.27 million charge related to announced branch closures, which contributed a net $230,000 to second quarter pre-tax net income, partially offsetting the third quarter increase in net interest income. In addition, excluding the charge for announced branch closures, operating expenses increased by $707,000 led primarily by increases in salaries and benefits expense and debit card processing expense.

The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of the prior year, included a $1.87 million, or 19%, increase in net interest income. This earnings growth was partially offset by a $1.17 million decrease in income from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and a $373,000, or 4%, increase in operating expenses.

"Our net interest income generation during the third quarter was strong, reflecting the loan growth achieved over the last several quarters. The net interest margin was also boosted by the current rate environment, which has essentially offset the lost revenue from the slowdown in mortgage lending," said Todd James, Chairman and CEO. "Net loan growth during the third quarter slowed compared to the last several quarters reflecting the pay-off of a significant loan relationship upon the sale of our customer's company. Despite the uncertainty in the market, we continue to see opportunities to grow the loan portfolio and have potential for additional margin expansion in the current rate environment."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended September 30, 2022)

  • Net income was $3.49 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $3.22 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Net interest margin was 3.63%, compared to 3.31% in the preceding quarter and 3.11% in the third quarter a year ago.

  • Annualized return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 0.96% in the third quarter of 2021.

  • Annualized return on average equity was 16.73%, compared to 12.57% in the third quarter a year ago.

  • Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, average total loans increased $153.5 million, or 25% to $779.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $626.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

  • Total deposits grew by $94.1 million to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.17 billion a year earlier.

  • Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.14% at quarter end.

  • Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.36% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.74% a year ago.

  • On September 23, 2022, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, marking the 33rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $11.64 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.10 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $1.87 million, or 19%, compared to the third quarter of the prior year. The benefit to net interest income from the recognition of PPP loan fees decreased to $53,000 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $280,000 the preceding quarter and $850,000 in the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, only $33,000 of net deferred PPP fee income remains to be recognized in future periods.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.63% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 3.11% for the third quarter of 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased by 47 basis points to 3.98% and the cost of deposits increased by 14 basis points to 0.26% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.51% and 0.12%, respectively, for the most recent quarter ended June 30, 2022. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets and cost of total deposits increased by 64 basis points and 12 basis points, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Average total loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $780.9 million, a $28.1 million, or 4%, increase over the most recent quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a $105.8 million, or 16%, increase compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Average deposits totaled $1.24 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.1 million, or less than 1%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and an increase of $52.8 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $2.19 million, or 7%, to $31.84 million compared to $29.65 million for the first nine months of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, the company's net interest margin was 3.36%, compared to 3.32% for the same period in the prior year. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased by seven basis points to 3.61% for the first nine months of 2022, compared to 3.54% the first nine months of 2021. The cost of deposits increased by one basis point to 0.12% compared to 0.11% for the first nine months of 2021. The growth in net interest income and net interest margin reflects the $62.8 million increase in average total loans to $749.7 million compared to $686.9 million for the first nine months of 2021.

The benefit to net interest income from recognition of PPP fees was $930,000 for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $3.28 million for the first nine months of 2021. Net interest income for both the quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 benefited from the repricing of variable rate loans and investments due to the increase in short term rates by the Federal Reserve Bank.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $100,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This compares to a negative provision of $1.5 million the most recent quarter, and no provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ending September 30, 2022 the Company recorded a negative provision of $1.4 million, compared to a $500,000 provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2021.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $5.0 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $6.0 million as of June 30, 2022, and $9.8 million at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans equaled 0.64%, as compared to 0.78% at June 30, 2022, and 1.46% at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.22% at June 30, 2022, and 1.68% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 179.0% at September 30, 2022, compared to 157.3% at June 30, 2022, and 114.5% at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Operating Expenses

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, totaled $3.74 million, a $79,000 decrease compared to $3.82 million the prior quarter and a $1.02 million decrease from the $4.76 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021. The net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans decreased $200,000 and service charges on deposit accounts increased $55,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022. The decline in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.17 million decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, which was partially offset by a $236,000 increase in deposit service fees.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $11.48 million, a $3.29 million decrease compared to the $14.76 million for the same period in the prior year. The net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgages decreased by $3.33 million. This was partially offset by a $764,000 increase in deposit service fees during the same period.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, totaled $10.69 million, a decrease of $563,000, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $373,000, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the most recent quarter was due to the previous quarter including a $1.27 million charge related to announced branch closures. Excluding the branch closure charge recognized in the second quarter, total operating expenses for the third quarter increased by $707,000 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase includes a $356,000 increase in salaries and benefits, which is primarily attributable to increased cost of medical benefits, and a $133,000 increase in debit card processing expenses due to the mass re-issuance of cards to adopt new requirements and touchless functionality.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $32.12 million, a $2.34 million, or 8%, increase compared to the same period in 2021. The increase includes a $1.10 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as a $1.27 million one-time charge relating to the announced branch closures. Excluding the one-time charge related to the announced branch closures, total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $1.1 million, or 4%, compared to the first nine months of 2021.

Excluding the one-time charge related to the announced branch closures, the efficiency ratio was 69.04% for the third quarter of 2022. This compared to 68.96% for the preceding quarter and 70.70% for the third quarter a year ago.

Capital

Tangible book value per share was $21.01 at September 30, 2022, compared to $23.91 at June 30, 2022 and $31.17 at September 30, 2021. The decrease in tangible book value per share during the current quarter was primarily due to a $6.23 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $33.62 at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.20 and $3.98 compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates ten full-service banking centers located in Rock County, Wisconsin, and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, and Kane. The Company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as acquisition-related expenses, securities gains and losses and other non-recurring gains or losses and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Further information is available on the Company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.
Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO
tjames@blackhawkbank.com
Phone: (608) 364-8911

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO
mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021
(UNAUDITED)


September 30,

December 31,

Assets

2022

2021


(Dollars in thousands, except


share and per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$

18,618

$

10,846

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions

58,651

55,720

Total cash and cash equivalents

77,269

66,566


Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions

1,465

2,161

Equity securities at fair value

3,432

2,553

Securities available-for-sale

448,766

504,341

Loans held for sale

2,849

2,585

Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost

1,705

2,150

Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $8,902 and $11,125

at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively

767,430

696,292

Premises and equipment, net

19,025

20,778

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

11,369

11,628

Mortgage servicing rights

4,065

3,833

Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

11,682

11,440

Other assets

31,324

16,911

Total assets

$

1,380,381

$

1,341,238


Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


Liabilities

Deposits:

Noninterest-bearing

$

377,877

$

380,601

Interest-bearing

885,306

816,440

Total deposits

1,263,183

1,197,041

Subordinated debentures and notes, net of issuance costs (including $1,031

at fair value at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021)

19,841

19,775

Senior secured term note

10,111

11,278

Other borrowings

5,000

5,000

Other liabilities

10,568

6,985

Total liabilities

1,308,703

1,240,079


Stockholders' equity

Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized;

3,510,970 and 3,479,069 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and

December 31, 2021, respectively

35

35

Additional paid-in capital

36,565

35,890

Retained earnings

90,535

81,987

Treasury stock, 640,216 and 630,991 shares at cost as of September 30, 2022

and December 31, 2021, respectively

(19,265

)

(18,952

)

Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss)

(36,192

)

2,199

Total stockholders' equity

71,678

101,159

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,380,381

$

1,341,238


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021


(Dollars in thousands, except per share data)

Interest Income:






Interest and fees on loans

$

9,306

$

8,366

$

7,808

$

7,876

$

8,180

Interest on available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

2,913

2,364

2,068

1,960

1,830

Tax-exempt

372

369

365

369

419

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

184

72

24

33

61

Total interest income

12,775

11,171

10,265

10,238

10,490

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

815

375

322

319

421

Interest on subordinated debentures

196

186

195

196

195

Interest on senior secured term note

89

45

91

98

103

Interest on other borrowings

32

24

-

-

-

Total interest expense

1,132

630

608

613

719

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

11,643

10,541

9,657

9,625

9,771

Provision for loan losses

100

(1,500

)

-

-

-

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

11,543

12,041

9,657

9,625

9,771


Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

1,023

968

913

901

787

Net gain on sale of loans

868

1,063

1,146

1,865

2,147

Net loan servicing income

203

209

402

186

90

Debit card interchange fees

1,177

1,165

1,079

1,168

1,146

Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale

-

(20

)

-

-

-

Net other gains (losses)

-

11

(4

)

5

52

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

78

77

86

77

78

Other

392

347

296

317

457

Total noninterest income

3,741

3,820

3,918

4,519

4,757


Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

6,422

6,066

6,222

6,403

6,118

Occupancy and equipment

1,176

1,132

1,212

1,109

1,273

Data processing

705

681

708

694

689

Debit card processing and issuance

661

528

513

533

489

Advertising and marketing

138

140

108

115

141

Amortization of intangibles

88

88

96

95

96

Professional fees

417

392

389

436

434

Office Supplies

96

97

86

127

74

Telephone

136

146

140

143

139

Other

852

1,984

697

850

865

Total noninterest expenses

10,691

11,254

10,171

10,505

10,318

Income before income taxes

4,593

4,607

3,404

3,639

4,210

Provision for income taxes

1,107

1,129

785

728

988

Net income

$

3,486

$

3,478

$

2,619

$

2,911

$

3,222


Key Ratios


Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

1.21

$

1.21

$

0.92

$

1.02

$

1.13

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

1.21

1.21

0.92

1.02

1.13

Dividends Per Common Share

0.12

0.12

0.12

0.11

0.11


Book Value Per Common Share

24.97

27.89

30.59

35.50

35.29

Tangible Book Value Per Share

21.01

23.91

26.58

31.41

31.17

Tangible Book Value Excluding AOCI Per Share

33.62

32.42

31.27

30.64

29.64

Number of Shares Outstanding

2,870,754

2,875,430

2,873,528

2,848,078

2,848,078

Average Number of Shares Outstanding

2,872,232

2,874,254

2,864,082

2,848,109

2,848,109


Net Interest Margin (1)

3.63

%

3.31

%

3.13

%

3.12

%

3.11

%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)(3)

69.04

%

68.96

%

74.35

%

73.75

%

70.70

%

Return on Assets

1.02

%

1.02

%

0.80

%

0.89

%

0.96

%

Return on Common Equity

16.73

%

16.75

%

10.82

%

11.41

%

12.57

%

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(3)The efficiency ratio excludes the one‐time charge totaling $1.27 million related to the previously announced branch closures.

(UNAUDITED)

As of


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021



(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)

Cash and due from banks

$

18,618

$

15,682

$

13,413

$

10,846

$

16,536

Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other

60,116

12,990

42,103

57,882

104,722

Securities

452,198

472,977

484,420

506,894

472,472

Net loans/leases

770,279

765,979

716,456

698,877

658,323

Goodwill and core deposit intangible

11,369

11,453

11,536

11,628

11,723

Other assets

67,801

63,109

62,715

55,428

54,218

Total assets

$

1,380,381

$

1,342,190

$

1,330,643

$

1,341,555

$

1,317,994


Deposits

$

1,263,183

$

1,220,667

$

1,199,627

$

1,197,041

$

1,169,085

Subordinated debentures

19,841

19,827

19,812

20,155

20,155

Senior secured term note

10,111

10,500

10,889

11,278

11,667

Borrowings

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

5,000

Other liabilities

10,568

5,998

7,414

6,985

11,585

Stockholders' equity

71,678

80,198

87,901

101,096

100,502

Total liabilities and stockholders' equity

$

1,380,381

$

1,342,190

$

1,330,643

$

1,341,555

$

1,317,994



ASSET QUALITY DATA

(Amounts in thousands)

September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,


2022

2022

2022

2021

2021


Non-accrual loans

$

3,254

$

4,125

$

4,983

$

5,430

$

7,827

Accruing loans past due 90 days or more

-

-

-

-

-

Troubled debt restructures - accruing

1,720

1,910

1,802

1,843

1,975

Total nonperforming loans

$

4,974

$

6,035

$

6,785

$

7,273

$

9,802

Other real estate owned

-

-

75

24

-

Total nonperforming assets

$

4,974

$

6,035

$

6,860

$

7,297

$

9,802


Total loans

$

779,181

$

775,474

$

727,451

$

710,002

$

669,547

Allowance for loan losses

8,902

9,495

10,995

11,125

11,224

Loans, less allowance for loan losses

$

770,279

$

765,979

$

716,456

$

698,877

$

658,323

Nonperforming Assets to total Assets

0.36

%

0.45

%

0.52

%

0.54

%

0.74

%

Nonperforming loans to total loans

0.64

%

0.78

%

0.93

%

1.02

%

1.46

%

Allowance for loan losses to total loans

1.14

%

1.22

%

1.51

%

1.57

%

1.68

%

Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans

179.0

%

157.3

%

162.0

%

153.0

%

114.5

%




For the Quarter Ended


September 30,

June 30,

March 31,

December 31,

September 30,

ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE

2022

2022

2022

2021

2021


Beginning Balance

$

9,495

$

10,995

$

11,125

$

11,224

$

11,229

Provision

100

(1,500

)

-

-

-

Loans charged off

758

95

214

181

103

Loan recoveries

65

95

84

82

98

Net charge-offs

693

-

130

99

5

Ending Balance

$

8,902

$

9,495

$

10,995

$

11,125

$

11,224


BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(UNAUDITED)


Nine months ended September 30,


2022

2021


(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)




Interest Income:



Interest and fees on loans

$

25,480

$

24,956

Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities:

Taxable

7,345

5,309

Tax-exempt

1,105

1,182

Interest on deposits in other financial institutions

281

150

Total interest income

34,211

31,597

Interest Expense:

Interest on deposits

1,513

1,258

Interest on subordinated debentures

577

353

Interest on senior secured term note

224

313

Interest on other borrowings

56

21

Total interest expense

2,370

1,945

Net interest income before provision for loan losses

31,841

29,652

Provision for loan losses

(1,400

)

500

Net interest income after provision for loan losses

33,241

29,152


Noninterest Income:

Service charges on deposits accounts

2,904

2,140

Net gain on sale of loans

3,077

6,726

Net loan servicing income

814

495

Debit card interchange fees

3,421

3,392

Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale

(20

)

-

Net other gains (losses)

7

101

Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance

242

237

Change in value of equity securities

(193

)

(12

)

Other

1,227

1,685

Total noninterest income

11,479

14,764


Noninterest Expenses:

Salaries and employee benefits

18,710

17,605

Occupancy and equipment

3,521

3,547

Data processing

2,094

1,921

Debit card processing and issuance

1,702

1,417

Advertising and marketing

385

310

Amortization of core deposit intangible

273

294

Professional fees

1,198

1,224

Office Supplies

279

244

Telephone

422

425

Other

3,532

2,785

Total noninterest expenses

32,116

29,772

Income before income taxes

12,604

14,144

Provision for income taxes

3,021

3,437

Net income

$

9,583

$

10,707


Key Ratios


Basic Earnings Per Common Share

$

3.34

$

3.45

Diluted Earnings Per Common Share

3.34

3.45

Dividends Per Common Share

0.36

0.33


Net Interest Margin (1)

3.36

%

3.32

%

Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)(3)

70.68

%

67.01

%

Return on Assets

0.95

%

1.13

%

Return on Common Equity

14.55

%

13.49

%

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.

(3)The efficiency ratio excludes the one‐time charge totaling $1.27 million related to the previously announced branch closures.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates

(Dollars in thousands - unaudited)










(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1)

For the Quarter Ended


September 30, 2022

June 30, 2022

September 30, 2021


Average


Average

Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest Earning Assets:










Interest-bearing deposits and other

$

30,655

$

184

2.39

%

$

50,333

$

72

0.58

%

$

119,991

$

61

0.20

%

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

417,110

2,913

2.77

%

432,659

2,364

2.19

%

413,853

1,830

1.75

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

54,353

372

3.46

%

54,184

369

3.48

%

52,663

420

4.05

%

Total Investment securities

471,463

3,285

2.85

%

486,843

2,733

2.33

%

466,516

2,250

2.01

%

Loans

780,878

9,306

4.73

%

752,785

8,366

4.46

%

675,070

8,180

4.81

%


Total Earning Assets

$

1,282,996

$

12,775

3.98

%

$

1,289,961

$

11,171

3.51

%

$

1,261,577

$

10,491

3.34

%

Allowance for loan losses

(9,120

)

(10,618

)

(11,229

)

Cash and due from banks

15,331

14,900

16,821

Other assets

71,882

70,202

61,274


Total Assets

$

1,361,089

$

1,364,445

$

1,328,443


Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

359,146

$

451

0.50

%

$

316,829

$

175

0.22

%

$

300,935

$

180

%

Savings and money market deposits

419,116

177

0.17

%

426,585

75

0.07

%

423,894

109

0.10

%

Time deposits

82,736

187

0.90

%

77,287

125

0.65

%

76,682

133

0.69

%

Total interest bearing deposits

860,998

815

0.38

%

820,701

375

0.18

%

801,511

422

0.21

%

Subordinated debentures and notes

19,834

196

3.93

%

19,820

186

3.77

%

20,155

195

3.83

%

Borrowings

16,492

121

2.90

%

22,143

69

1.25

%

16,670

103

2.45

%


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$

897,324

$

1,132

0.50

%

$

862,664

$

630

0.29

%

$

838,336

$

720

0.34

%


Interest Rate Spread

3.48

%

3.22

%

3.00

%


Noninterest checking accounts

374,336

412,508

381,046

Other liabilities

6,742

5,965

7,381

Total liabilities

1,278,402

1,281,137

1,226,763

Total Stockholders' equity

82,687

83,308

101,680

Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$

1,361,089

$

1,364,445

$

1,328,443


Net Interest Income/Margin

$

11,643

3.63

%

$

10,541

3.31

%

$

9,771

3.11

%


(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES
AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates





(Amounts in thousands)







(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1)

For the Nine Months Ended


September 30, 2022

September 30, 2021


Average


Average

Average


Average


Balance

Interest

Rate

Balance

Interest

Rate

Interest Earning Assets:







Interest-bearing deposits and other

$

43,019

$

281

0.87

%

$

99,997

$

150

0.20

%

Investment securities:

Taxable investment securities

432,689

7,345

2.27

%

366,982

5,309

1.93

%

Tax-exempt investment securities

54,121

1,105

3.48

%

52,329

1,182

3.87

%

Total Investment securities

486,810

8,450

2.40

%

419,311

6,491

2.18

%

Loans

749,685

25,480

4.54

%

686,905

24,956

4.86

%


Total Earning Assets

$

1,279,514

$

34,211

3.61

%

$

1,206,213

$

31,597

3.54

%

Allowance for loan losses

(10,284

)

(11,176

)

Cash and due from banks

15,064

16,668

Other assets

69,447

59,861


Total Assets

$

1,353,741

$

1,271,566


Interest Bearing Liabilities:

Interest bearing checking accounts

$

330,152

$

765

0.31

%

$

296,196

$

521

0.23

%

Savings and money market deposits

423,135

321

0.10

%

392,575

290

0.10

%

Time deposits

79,278

427

0.72

%

78,529

447

0.76

%

Total interest bearing deposits

832,565

1,513

0.24

%

767,300

1,258

0.22

%

Subordinated debentures

19,896

577

3.88

%

12,847

353

3.67

%

Borrowings

18,237

280

2.06

%

19,811

334

2.25

%


Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities

$

870,698

$

2,370

0.36

%

$

799,958

$

1,945

0.32

%


Interest Rate Spread

3.25

%

3.22

%


Noninterest checking accounts

388,404

358,500

Other liabilities

6,591

7,012

Total liabilities

1,265,693

1,165,470

Total Stockholders' equity

88,048

106,096

Total Liabilities and

Stockholders' Equity

$

1,353,741

$

1,271,566


Net Interest Income/Margin

$

31,841

3.36

%

$

29,652

3.32

%


(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/722087/Blackhawk-Bancorp-Earns-349-Million-in-Third-Quarter-2022-Highlighted-by-Net-Interest-Margin-Expansion

