Blackhawk Bancorp Earns $3.49 Million in Third Quarter 2022; Highlighted by Net Interest Margin Expansion

BELOIT, WI / ACCESSWIRE / October 24, 2022 / Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. (OTCQX:BHWB), (the "Company") the parent company of Blackhawk Bank (the "Bank"), today reported net income of $3.49 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, a modest increase compared to $3.48 million earned in the preceding quarter, and an 8% increase compared to the $3.22 million earned during the third quarter of 2021. Diluted Earnings per Share (EPS) for the current quarter was $1.21, the same as the preceding quarter, and a $0.08, or 7%, increase compared to the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The third quarter of 2022 results yielded a Return on Average Equity (ROAE) of 16.73% and a Return on Average Assets (ROAA) of 1.02%.

Earnings were essentially flat compared to the most recent quarter despite a $1.10 million, or 10% increase in net interest income. The preceding quarter included two non-recurring items, a negative provision of $1.50 million and a $1.27 million charge related to announced branch closures, which contributed a net $230,000 to second quarter pre-tax net income, partially offsetting the third quarter increase in net interest income. In addition, excluding the charge for announced branch closures, operating expenses increased by $707,000 led primarily by increases in salaries and benefits expense and debit card processing expense.

The increase in net income for the third quarter of 2022, compared to the third quarter of the prior year, included a $1.87 million, or 19%, increase in net interest income. This earnings growth was partially offset by a $1.17 million decrease in income from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans and a $373,000, or 4%, increase in operating expenses.

"Our net interest income generation during the third quarter was strong, reflecting the loan growth achieved over the last several quarters. The net interest margin was also boosted by the current rate environment, which has essentially offset the lost revenue from the slowdown in mortgage lending," said Todd James, Chairman and CEO. "Net loan growth during the third quarter slowed compared to the last several quarters reflecting the pay-off of a significant loan relationship upon the sale of our customer's company. Despite the uncertainty in the market, we continue to see opportunities to grow the loan portfolio and have potential for additional margin expansion in the current rate environment."

Third Quarter 2022 Financial Highlights (at or for the three months ended September 30, 2022)

Net income was $3.49 million, or $1.21 per diluted share, compared to $3.22 million, or $1.13 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest margin was 3.63%, compared to 3.31% in the preceding quarter and 3.11% in the third quarter a year ago.

Annualized return on average assets was 1.02%, compared to 0.96% in the third quarter of 2021.

Annualized return on average equity was 16.73%, compared to 12.57% in the third quarter a year ago.

Excluding Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) loans, average total loans increased $153.5 million, or 25% to $779.7 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, compared to $626.2 million for the third quarter of 2021.

Total deposits grew by $94.1 million to $1.26 billion at September 30, 2022 compared to $1.17 billion a year earlier.

Allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.14% at quarter end.

Nonperforming assets to total assets was 0.36% at September 30, 2022 compared to 0.74% a year ago.

On September 23, 2022, the Company paid a quarterly cash dividend of $0.12 per share, marking the 33rd consecutive quarterly cash dividend paid.

Net Interest Income

Net interest income totaled $11.64 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.10 million, or 11%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $1.87 million, or 19%, compared to the third quarter of the prior year. The benefit to net interest income from the recognition of PPP loan fees decreased to $53,000 for the third quarter of 2022 compared to $280,000 the preceding quarter and $850,000 in the third quarter of 2021. As of September 30, 2022, only $33,000 of net deferred PPP fee income remains to be recognized in future periods.

The Company's net interest margin was 3.63% for the third quarter of 2022, compared to 3.31% for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and 3.11% for the third quarter of 2021. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased by 47 basis points to 3.98% and the cost of deposits increased by 14 basis points to 0.26% for the third quarter of 2022, as compared to 3.51% and 0.12%, respectively, for the most recent quarter ended June 30, 2022. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets and cost of total deposits increased by 64 basis points and 12 basis points, respectively, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Average total loans for the quarter ended September 30, 2022 were $780.9 million, a $28.1 million, or 4%, increase over the most recent quarter ended June 30, 2022 and a $105.8 million, or 16%, increase compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Average deposits totaled $1.24 billion for the third quarter of 2022, an increase of $2.1 million, or less than 1%, compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and an increase of $52.8 million, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021.

Net interest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $2.19 million, or 7%, to $31.84 million compared to $29.65 million for the first nine months of 2021. For the first nine months of 2022, the company's net interest margin was 3.36%, compared to 3.32% for the same period in the prior year. The tax-equivalent yield on earning assets increased by seven basis points to 3.61% for the first nine months of 2022, compared to 3.54% the first nine months of 2021. The cost of deposits increased by one basis point to 0.12% compared to 0.11% for the first nine months of 2021. The growth in net interest income and net interest margin reflects the $62.8 million increase in average total loans to $749.7 million compared to $686.9 million for the first nine months of 2021.

The benefit to net interest income from recognition of PPP fees was $930,000 for the first nine months of 2022, compared to $3.28 million for the first nine months of 2021. Net interest income for both the quarter and the nine months ended September 30, 2022 benefited from the repricing of variable rate loans and investments due to the increase in short term rates by the Federal Reserve Bank.

Provision for Loan Losses and Asset Quality

The Company recorded a provision for loan losses of $100,000 for the quarter ended September 30, 2022. This compares to a negative provision of $1.5 million the most recent quarter, and no provision for loan losses for the third quarter of 2021. For the nine months ending September 30, 2022 the Company recorded a negative provision of $1.4 million, compared to a $500,000 provision for loan losses for the first nine months of 2021.

Total nonperforming assets, which include troubled debt restructures performing in accordance with their modified terms, equaled $5.0 million as of September 30, 2022, as compared to $6.0 million as of June 30, 2022, and $9.8 million at September 30, 2021. At September 30, 2022, the ratio of nonperforming loans to total loans equaled 0.64%, as compared to 0.78% at June 30, 2022, and 1.46% at September 30, 2021.

The allowance for loan losses to total loans was 1.14% at September 30, 2022, compared to 1.22% at June 30, 2022, and 1.68% at September 30, 2021. The allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans increased to 179.0% at September 30, 2022, compared to 157.3% at June 30, 2022, and 114.5% at September 30, 2021.

Noninterest Income and Operating Expenses

Noninterest income for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, totaled $3.74 million, a $79,000 decrease compared to $3.82 million the prior quarter and a $1.02 million decrease from the $4.76 million recorded in the third quarter of 2021. The net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans decreased $200,000 and service charges on deposit accounts increased $55,000 compared to the second quarter of 2022. The decline in noninterest income compared to the third quarter of 2021 was primarily due to a $1.17 million decrease in revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgage loans, which was partially offset by a $236,000 increase in deposit service fees.

Noninterest income for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $11.48 million, a $3.29 million decrease compared to the $14.76 million for the same period in the prior year. The net revenue from the sale and servicing of mortgages decreased by $3.33 million. This was partially offset by a $764,000 increase in deposit service fees during the same period.

Operating expenses for the quarter ended September 30, 2022, totaled $10.69 million, a decrease of $563,000, or 5%, compared to the second quarter of 2022, and an increase of $373,000, or 4%, compared to the third quarter of 2021. The decrease compared to the most recent quarter was due to the previous quarter including a $1.27 million charge related to announced branch closures. Excluding the branch closure charge recognized in the second quarter, total operating expenses for the third quarter increased by $707,000 compared to the quarter ended June 30, 2022. This increase includes a $356,000 increase in salaries and benefits, which is primarily attributable to increased cost of medical benefits, and a $133,000 increase in debit card processing expenses due to the mass re-issuance of cards to adopt new requirements and touchless functionality.

Operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 totaled $32.12 million, a $2.34 million, or 8%, increase compared to the same period in 2021. The increase includes a $1.10 million increase in salaries and employee benefits as well as a $1.27 million one-time charge relating to the announced branch closures. Excluding the one-time charge related to the announced branch closures, total operating expenses for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 increased $1.1 million, or 4%, compared to the first nine months of 2021.

Excluding the one-time charge related to the announced branch closures, the efficiency ratio was 69.04% for the third quarter of 2022. This compared to 68.96% for the preceding quarter and 70.70% for the third quarter a year ago.

Capital

Tangible book value per share was $21.01 at September 30, 2022, compared to $23.91 at June 30, 2022 and $31.17 at September 30, 2021. The decrease in tangible book value per share during the current quarter was primarily due to a $6.23 million decrease in accumulated other comprehensive income ("AOCI") related to an increase in the unrealized loss on available for sale securities reflecting the increase in interest rates during the current quarter. Excluding AOCI, tangible book value per share was $33.62 at September 30, 2022, an increase of $1.20 and $3.98 compared to June 30, 2022 and September 30, 2021, respectively.

About Blackhawk Bancorp

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc. is headquartered in Beloit, Wisconsin, and is the parent company of Blackhawk Bank. The combined entity operates ten full-service banking centers located in Rock County, Wisconsin, and the Illinois counties of Winnebago, Boone, McHenry, and Kane. The Company offers a variety of value-added consultative services to its business customers and their employees related to the financial products it provides.

Disclosures Regarding non-GAAP Measures

This report refers to financial measures that are identified as non-GAAP that the Company believes help to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin ratio and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable-equivalent basis. Non-GAAP measures are also used to assist investor comparison by identifying nonrecurring events such as acquisition-related expenses, securities gains and losses and other non-recurring gains or losses and the impact such items have on the performance measures of return on average assets, return on average equity, diluted earnings per share, and the efficiency ratio. This supplemental information should not be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the related GAAP measures.

Forward-Looking Statements

When used in this communication, the words "believes," "expects," "likely", "would", and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company's actual results may differ materially from those described in the forward-looking statements. Factors which could cause such a variance to occur include, but are not limited to: heightened competition; adverse state and federal regulation; failure to obtain new or retain existing customers; ability to attract and retain key executives and personnel; changes in interest rates; unanticipated changes in industry trends; unanticipated changes in credit quality and risk factors, including general economic conditions particularly in the Company's markets; potential deterioration in real estate values, success in gaining regulatory approvals when required; changes in the Federal Reserve Board monetary policies; unexpected outcomes of new and existing litigation in which Blackhawk or its subsidiaries, officers, directors or employees is named defendants; technological changes; changes in accounting principles generally accepted in the United States; changes in assumptions or conditions affecting the application of "critical accounting policies"; inability to recover previously recorded losses as anticipated, and the inability of third party vendors to perform critical services for the Company or its customers. The inclusion of forward-looking information should not be construed as a representation by the Company or any person that future events or plans contemplated by the Company will be achieved. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information or otherwise.

Further information is available on the Company's website at www.blackhawkbank.com.

Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.

Todd J. James, Chairman & CEO

tjames@blackhawkbank.com

Phone: (608) 364-8911

Matthew McDonnell, SVP & CFO

mmcdonnell@blackhawkbank.com

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

SEPTEMBER 30, 2022 AND DECEMBER 31, 2021

(UNAUDITED)



September 30, December 31, Assets 2022 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except

share and per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 18,618 $ 10,846 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other institutions 58,651 55,720 Total cash and cash equivalents 77,269 66,566

Certificates of deposit in banks and other institutions 1,465 2,161 Equity securities at fair value 3,432 2,553 Securities available-for-sale 448,766 504,341 Loans held for sale 2,849 2,585 Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost 1,705 2,150 Loans, less allowance for loan losses of $8,902 and $11,125 at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 767,430 696,292 Premises and equipment, net 19,025 20,778 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 11,369 11,628 Mortgage servicing rights 4,065 3,833 Cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 11,682 11,440 Other assets 31,324 16,911 Total assets $ 1,380,381 $ 1,341,238

Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity

Liabilities Deposits: Noninterest-bearing $ 377,877 $ 380,601 Interest-bearing 885,306 816,440 Total deposits 1,263,183 1,197,041 Subordinated debentures and notes, net of issuance costs (including $1,031 at fair value at September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021) 19,841 19,775 Senior secured term note 10,111 11,278 Other borrowings 5,000 5,000 Other liabilities 10,568 6,985 Total liabilities 1,308,703 1,240,079

Stockholders' equity Common stock, $0.01 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized; 3,510,970 and 3,479,069 shares issued as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively 35 35 Additional paid-in capital 36,565 35,890 Retained earnings 90,535 81,987 Treasury stock, 640,216 and 630,991 shares at cost as of September 30, 2022 and December 31, 2021, respectively (19,265 ) (18,952 ) Accumulated other comprehensive income (loss) (36,192 ) 2,199 Total stockholders' equity 71,678 101,159 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,380,381 $ 1,341,238



BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

(Dollars in thousands, except per share data) Interest Income:









Interest and fees on loans $ 9,306 $ 8,366 $ 7,808 $ 7,876 $ 8,180 Interest on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 2,913 2,364 2,068 1,960 1,830 Tax-exempt 372 369 365 369 419 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 184 72 24 33 61 Total interest income 12,775 11,171 10,265 10,238 10,490 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 815 375 322 319 421 Interest on subordinated debentures 196 186 195 196 195 Interest on senior secured term note 89 45 91 98 103 Interest on other borrowings 32 24 - - - Total interest expense 1,132 630 608 613 719 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 11,643 10,541 9,657 9,625 9,771 Provision for loan losses 100 (1,500 ) - - - Net interest income after provision for loan losses 11,543 12,041 9,657 9,625 9,771

Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 1,023 968 913 901 787 Net gain on sale of loans 868 1,063 1,146 1,865 2,147 Net loan servicing income 203 209 402 186 90 Debit card interchange fees 1,177 1,165 1,079 1,168 1,146 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale - (20 ) - - - Net other gains (losses) - 11 (4 ) 5 52 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 78 77 86 77 78 Other 392 347 296 317 457 Total noninterest income 3,741 3,820 3,918 4,519 4,757

Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 6,422 6,066 6,222 6,403 6,118 Occupancy and equipment 1,176 1,132 1,212 1,109 1,273 Data processing 705 681 708 694 689 Debit card processing and issuance 661 528 513 533 489 Advertising and marketing 138 140 108 115 141 Amortization of intangibles 88 88 96 95 96 Professional fees 417 392 389 436 434 Office Supplies 96 97 86 127 74 Telephone 136 146 140 143 139 Other 852 1,984 697 850 865 Total noninterest expenses 10,691 11,254 10,171 10,505 10,318 Income before income taxes 4,593 4,607 3,404 3,639 4,210 Provision for income taxes 1,107 1,129 785 728 988 Net income $ 3,486 $ 3,478 $ 2,619 $ 2,911 $ 3,222

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 1.21 $ 1.21 $ 0.92 $ 1.02 $ 1.13 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 1.21 1.21 0.92 1.02 1.13 Dividends Per Common Share 0.12 0.12 0.12 0.11 0.11

Book Value Per Common Share 24.97 27.89 30.59 35.50 35.29 Tangible Book Value Per Share 21.01 23.91 26.58 31.41 31.17 Tangible Book Value Excluding AOCI Per Share 33.62 32.42 31.27 30.64 29.64 Number of Shares Outstanding 2,870,754 2,875,430 2,873,528 2,848,078 2,848,078 Average Number of Shares Outstanding 2,872,232 2,874,254 2,864,082 2,848,109 2,848,109

Net Interest Margin (1) 3.63 % 3.31 % 3.13 % 3.12 % 3.11 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)(3) 69.04 % 68.96 % 74.35 % 73.75 % 70.70 % Return on Assets 1.02 % 1.02 % 0.80 % 0.89 % 0.96 % Return on Common Equity 16.73 % 16.75 % 10.82 % 11.41 % 12.57 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of net interest income, net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on an TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on interest on tax-exempt securities, loans, and the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.



(3)The efficiency ratio excludes the one‐time charge totaling $1.27 million related to the previously announced branch closures.

(UNAUDITED) As of

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021



(Amounts in thousands, except per share data) Cash and due from banks $ 18,618 $ 15,682 $ 13,413 $ 10,846 $ 16,536 Interest-bearing deposits in banks and other 60,116 12,990 42,103 57,882 104,722 Securities 452,198 472,977 484,420 506,894 472,472 Net loans/leases 770,279 765,979 716,456 698,877 658,323 Goodwill and core deposit intangible 11,369 11,453 11,536 11,628 11,723 Other assets 67,801 63,109 62,715 55,428 54,218 Total assets $ 1,380,381 $ 1,342,190 $ 1,330,643 $ 1,341,555 $ 1,317,994

Deposits $ 1,263,183 $ 1,220,667 $ 1,199,627 $ 1,197,041 $ 1,169,085 Subordinated debentures 19,841 19,827 19,812 20,155 20,155 Senior secured term note 10,111 10,500 10,889 11,278 11,667 Borrowings 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 5,000 Other liabilities 10,568 5,998 7,414 6,985 11,585 Stockholders' equity 71,678 80,198 87,901 101,096 100,502 Total liabilities and stockholders' equity $ 1,380,381 $ 1,342,190 $ 1,330,643 $ 1,341,555 $ 1,317,994



ASSET QUALITY DATA (Amounts in thousands) September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30,

2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

Non-accrual loans $ 3,254 $ 4,125 $ 4,983 $ 5,430 $ 7,827 Accruing loans past due 90 days or more - - - - - Troubled debt restructures - accruing 1,720 1,910 1,802 1,843 1,975 Total nonperforming loans $ 4,974 $ 6,035 $ 6,785 $ 7,273 $ 9,802 Other real estate owned - - 75 24 - Total nonperforming assets $ 4,974 $ 6,035 $ 6,860 $ 7,297 $ 9,802

Total loans $ 779,181 $ 775,474 $ 727,451 $ 710,002 $ 669,547 Allowance for loan losses 8,902 9,495 10,995 11,125 11,224 Loans, less allowance for loan losses $ 770,279 $ 765,979 $ 716,456 $ 698,877 $ 658,323 Nonperforming Assets to total Assets 0.36 % 0.45 % 0.52 % 0.54 % 0.74 % Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.64 % 0.78 % 0.93 % 1.02 % 1.46 % Allowance for loan losses to total loans 1.14 % 1.22 % 1.51 % 1.57 % 1.68 % Allowance for loan losses to nonperforming loans 179.0 % 157.3 % 162.0 % 153.0 % 114.5 %





For the Quarter Ended

September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, ROLLFORWARD OF ALLOWANCE 2022 2022 2022 2021 2021

Beginning Balance $ 9,495 $ 10,995 $ 11,125 $ 11,224 $ 11,229 Provision 100 (1,500 ) - - - Loans charged off 758 95 214 181 103 Loan recoveries 65 95 84 82 98 Net charge-offs 693 - 130 99 5 Ending Balance $ 8,902 $ 9,495 $ 10,995 $ 11,125 $ 11,224



BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME

(UNAUDITED)



Nine months ended September 30,

2022 2021

(Amounts in thousands, except per share data)





Interest Income:



Interest and fees on loans $ 25,480 $ 24,956 Interest and dividends on available-for-sale securities: Taxable 7,345 5,309 Tax-exempt 1,105 1,182 Interest on deposits in other financial institutions 281 150 Total interest income 34,211 31,597 Interest Expense: Interest on deposits 1,513 1,258 Interest on subordinated debentures 577 353 Interest on senior secured term note 224 313 Interest on other borrowings 56 21 Total interest expense 2,370 1,945 Net interest income before provision for loan losses 31,841 29,652 Provision for loan losses (1,400 ) 500 Net interest income after provision for loan losses 33,241 29,152

Noninterest Income: Service charges on deposits accounts 2,904 2,140 Net gain on sale of loans 3,077 6,726 Net loan servicing income 814 495 Debit card interchange fees 3,421 3,392 Net gains on sales of securities available-for-sale (20 ) - Net other gains (losses) 7 101 Increase in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance 242 237 Change in value of equity securities (193 ) (12 ) Other 1,227 1,685 Total noninterest income 11,479 14,764

Noninterest Expenses: Salaries and employee benefits 18,710 17,605 Occupancy and equipment 3,521 3,547 Data processing 2,094 1,921 Debit card processing and issuance 1,702 1,417 Advertising and marketing 385 310 Amortization of core deposit intangible 273 294 Professional fees 1,198 1,224 Office Supplies 279 244 Telephone 422 425 Other 3,532 2,785 Total noninterest expenses 32,116 29,772 Income before income taxes 12,604 14,144 Provision for income taxes 3,021 3,437 Net income $ 9,583 $ 10,707

Key Ratios

Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 3.34 $ 3.45 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 3.34 3.45 Dividends Per Common Share 0.36 0.33

Net Interest Margin (1) 3.36 % 3.32 % Efficiency Ratio (1)(2)(3) 70.68 % 67.01 % Return on Assets 0.95 % 1.13 % Return on Common Equity 14.55 % 13.49 %

(1) Non-GAAP Presentations: Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance, including the presentation of the net interest margin and efficiency ratio calculations on a taxable equivalent basis ("TE"). The net interest margin ratio is calculated by dividing net interest income on a tax equivalent basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability.

(2) The efficiency ratio is calculated as noninterest expense divided by the sum of net interest income on a TE basis, noninterest income less any securities gains (losses) or other gains (losses), and also includes a TE adjustment on the increases in cash surrender value of bank-owned life insurance.



(3)The efficiency ratio excludes the one‐time charge totaling $1.27 million related to the previously announced branch closures.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

ANALYSIS of AVERAGE BALANCES & TAX EQUIVALENT INTEREST RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates (Dollars in thousands - unaudited)

















(Yields on a tax-equivalent basis) (1) For the Quarter Ended

September 30, 2022 June 30, 2022 September 30, 2021

Average

Average Average

Average Average

Average

Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets:

















Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 30,655 $ 184 2.39 % $ 50,333 $ 72 0.58 % $ 119,991 $ 61 0.20 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 417,110 2,913 2.77 % 432,659 2,364 2.19 % 413,853 1,830 1.75 % Tax-exempt investment securities 54,353 372 3.46 % 54,184 369 3.48 % 52,663 420 4.05 % Total Investment securities 471,463 3,285 2.85 % 486,843 2,733 2.33 % 466,516 2,250 2.01 % Loans 780,878 9,306 4.73 % 752,785 8,366 4.46 % 675,070 8,180 4.81 %

Total Earning Assets $ 1,282,996 $ 12,775 3.98 % $ 1,289,961 $ 11,171 3.51 % $ 1,261,577 $ 10,491 3.34 % Allowance for loan losses (9,120 ) (10,618 ) (11,229 ) Cash and due from banks 15,331 14,900 16,821 Other assets 71,882 70,202 61,274

Total Assets $ 1,361,089 $ 1,364,445 $ 1,328,443

Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 359,146 $ 451 0.50 % $ 316,829 $ 175 0.22 % $ 300,935 $ 180 % Savings and money market deposits 419,116 177 0.17 % 426,585 75 0.07 % 423,894 109 0.10 % Time deposits 82,736 187 0.90 % 77,287 125 0.65 % 76,682 133 0.69 % Total interest bearing deposits 860,998 815 0.38 % 820,701 375 0.18 % 801,511 422 0.21 % Subordinated debentures and notes 19,834 196 3.93 % 19,820 186 3.77 % 20,155 195 3.83 % Borrowings 16,492 121 2.90 % 22,143 69 1.25 % 16,670 103 2.45 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 897,324 $ 1,132 0.50 % $ 862,664 $ 630 0.29 % $ 838,336 $ 720 0.34 %

Interest Rate Spread 3.48 % 3.22 % 3.00 %

Noninterest checking accounts 374,336 412,508 381,046 Other liabilities 6,742 5,965 7,381 Total liabilities 1,278,402 1,281,137 1,226,763 Total Stockholders' equity 82,687 83,308 101,680 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,361,089 $ 1,364,445 $ 1,328,443

Net Interest Income/Margin $ 11,643 3.63 % $ 10,541 3.31 % $ 9,771 3.11 %

(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

BLACKHAWK BANCORP, INC. AND SUBSIDIARIES

AVERAGE BALANCE SHEET WITH RESULTANT INTEREST AND RATES

Average Balance Sheet with Resultant Interest and Rates







(Amounts in thousands)











(yields on a tax-equivalent basis)(1) For the Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2022 September 30, 2021

Average

Average Average

Average

Balance Interest Rate Balance Interest Rate Interest Earning Assets:











Interest-bearing deposits and other $ 43,019 $ 281 0.87 % $ 99,997 $ 150 0.20 % Investment securities: Taxable investment securities 432,689 7,345 2.27 % 366,982 5,309 1.93 % Tax-exempt investment securities 54,121 1,105 3.48 % 52,329 1,182 3.87 % Total Investment securities 486,810 8,450 2.40 % 419,311 6,491 2.18 % Loans 749,685 25,480 4.54 % 686,905 24,956 4.86 %

Total Earning Assets $ 1,279,514 $ 34,211 3.61 % $ 1,206,213 $ 31,597 3.54 % Allowance for loan losses (10,284 ) (11,176 ) Cash and due from banks 15,064 16,668 Other assets 69,447 59,861

Total Assets $ 1,353,741 $ 1,271,566

Interest Bearing Liabilities: Interest bearing checking accounts $ 330,152 $ 765 0.31 % $ 296,196 $ 521 0.23 % Savings and money market deposits 423,135 321 0.10 % 392,575 290 0.10 % Time deposits 79,278 427 0.72 % 78,529 447 0.76 % Total interest bearing deposits 832,565 1,513 0.24 % 767,300 1,258 0.22 % Subordinated debentures 19,896 577 3.88 % 12,847 353 3.67 % Borrowings 18,237 280 2.06 % 19,811 334 2.25 %

Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities $ 870,698 $ 2,370 0.36 % $ 799,958 $ 1,945 0.32 %

Interest Rate Spread 3.25 % 3.22 %

Noninterest checking accounts 388,404 358,500 Other liabilities 6,591 7,012 Total liabilities 1,265,693 1,165,470 Total Stockholders' equity 88,048 106,096 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $ 1,353,741 $ 1,271,566

Net Interest Income/Margin $ 31,841 3.36 % $ 29,652 3.32 %



(1) Management discloses certain non-GAAP financial measures to evaluate and measure the Company's performance including a presentation of net interest income with a net interest margin ratio on a tax-equivalent (TE) basis. The net interest margin is calculated by dividing net interest income on a TE basis by average earning assets for the period. Management believes this measure provides investors with information regarding comparative balance sheet profitability. Nonaccrual loans are included in the above-stated average balances.

SOURCE: Blackhawk Bancorp, Inc.





View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/722087/Blackhawk-Bancorp-Earns-349-Million-in-Third-Quarter-2022-Highlighted-by-Net-Interest-Margin-Expansion



