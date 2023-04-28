BLACKHAWK NETWORK JAPAN PARTNERS WITH ROBLOX GODO KAISHA TO RELEASE ROBLOX GIFT CARDS AT LAWSON RETAIL OUTLETS IN JAPAN

TOKYO, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Global branded payments provider Blackhawk Network Japan KK, in partnership with Roblox Godo Kaisha, today announces the availability of Roblox Gift Cards at Lawson retail outlets nationwide (including Natural Lawson) and most Lawson Store 100 stores.

Blackhawk Network Japan, in partnership with ROBLOX Godo Kaisha has launched ROBLOX Gift Cards in Lawson Stores.

Averaging more than 66 million daily active users globally in March 2023, Roblox is reimagining the way people come together to connect, create, and express themselves through immersive, interactive experiences. Every day, people around the world play, learn, communicate, and expand their friendships as they explore millions of user-generated digital experiences on Roblox.

Roblox is available across a range of devices, including mobile, PC, tablet and VR devices, enabling users to interact with each other within an experience at the same time through any capable device.

"Roblox is a leader in its category that allows millions of people from across the globe to come together in an immersive environment. This partnership announcement with Roblox makes it possible to purchase Roblox Gift Cards in Lawson stores for the first time in Japan, and we are incredibly excited to further expand the network of retail outlets where customers can purchase Roblox Gift Cards in Japan throughout 2023," said Kenji Nishi, Blackhawk Network Managing Director Japan.

"Roblox is a platform for extraordinary creativity and social connection. Through our partnership with Blackhawk Network, the launch of physical gift cards in Lawson stores across Japan offers our growing community of users in Japan a convenient, flexible way to not only enhance their own experience on Roblox but also share it with friends and family," said Craig Donato, Chief Business Officer, Roblox.

Starting from April 25, Roblox Gift Cards will be available for purchase at your local Lawson Inc, nationwide, making great gifts for friends and family, or for personal use.

Story continues

Notes to editor

Launch date: Tuesday, April 25 th , 2023

Stores: Lawson nationwide (including Natural Lawson), Lawson Store 100

*The product may not be available at some of Lawson stores.

About Blackhawk Network

Blackhawk Network (BHN) delivers branded payment solutions through the prepaid products, technologies and network that connect brands and people. We collaborate with our partners to innovate, translating market trends in branded payments to increase reach, loyalty, and revenue. We reliably execute security-minded solutions worldwide. Join us as we shape the future of global branded payments. Learn more at blackhawknetwork.com.

Cision

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/apac/news-releases/blackhawk-network-japan-partners-with-roblox-godo-kaisha-to-release-roblox-gift-cards-at-lawson-retail-outlets-in-japan-301810552.html

SOURCE Blackhawk Network