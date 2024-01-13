BlackJack Disposal awarded Caddo Mills solid waste contract

Jan. 12—CADDO MILLS — The City of Caddo Mills and BlackJack Disposal have agreed to and executed a contract for solid waste hauling within the city.

Last month, Caddo Mills City Council unanimously voted to award a five-year contract to BlackJack for solid waste hauling services. The contract will include residential trash and recycling collection, commercial toter and dumpster disposal and roll-off hauling services. The new service will begin Feb. 1.

Caddo Mills residents should begin receiving information in the coming weeks regarding the transition from the current service provider to BlackJack, which in October of last year took over trash collection services for Greenville because of ongoing dissatisfaction by residential customers and added the small town of Poetry in late December.

BlackJack Disposal is owned and operated by waste industry veterans Dick Demien and Tim Oliver. When asked about the Caddo Mills implementation plan, Oliver responded "We have conducted a preliminary analysis of the current trash collection system and our plan is to minimize changes to the current pickup schedule. However, with projected housing starts in Caddo Mills, we will likely fine tune some routes to allow growth to be absorbed without a major reroute in the near future"

BlackJack is located in Cash, Texas and services more than 18,000 local customers every week.