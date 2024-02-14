BlackLine (BL) Reports Q4 Earnings: What Key Metrics Have to Say
BlackLine (BL) reported $155.73 million in revenue for the quarter ended December 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 11.3%. EPS of $0.69 for the same period compares to $0.35 a year ago.
The reported revenue represents a surprise of +0.96% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $154.24 million. With the consensus EPS estimate being $0.55, the EPS surprise was +25.45%.
While investors closely watch year-over-year changes in headline numbers -- revenue and earnings -- and how they compare to Wall Street expectations to determine their next course of action, some key metrics always provide a better insight into a company's underlying performance.
Since these metrics play a crucial role in driving the top- and bottom-line numbers, comparing them with the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated about them helps investors better project a stock's price performance.
Here is how BlackLine performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:
Total users: 386,814 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 394,344.
Total customers: 4,398 versus the two-analyst average estimate of 4,493.
Revenues- Professional services: $8.58 million versus the six-analyst average estimate of $8.44 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of -5.3%.
Revenues- Subscription and support: $147.16 million versus $145.81 million estimated by six analysts on average. Compared to the year-ago quarter, this number represents a +12.4% change.
Gross profit- Professional services: $2.34 million versus $2.34 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Gross profit- Subscription and support: $115.78 million versus $115.42 million estimated by two analysts on average.
Shares of BlackLine have returned +5.7% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.1% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), indicating that it could outperform the broader market in the near term.
