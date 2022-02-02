U.S. markets close in 6 hours 16 minutes

BLACKLINE EXPANDS PARTNERSHIP WITH GOOGLE CLOUD TO BRING GREATER SCALABILITY AND INNOVATION TO FINANCE & ACCOUNTING ORGANIZATIONS

Industry leaders to collaborate on joint selling and go-to-market activities to bring world-class accounting automation solutions to leading companies worldwide

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 2, 2022 /CNW/ -- Building on its investment in the Google Cloud Platform two years ago, BlackLine, Inc. (Nasdaq: BL) today announced it is joining forces with Google Cloud once again to bring enhanced automation solutions for finance and accounting (F&A) to organizations around the world. Under the terms of a new agreement, the two companies will collaborate on joint selling and go-to-market activities to further help companies on their digital finance transformation and modern accounting journeys.

"With Google Cloud's cutting-edge cloud infrastructure, companies can easily deploy BlackLine on a global scale, delivering a unified and superior experience for businesses moving their finance and accounting operations to the cloud," said Mel Zeledon, senior vice president of Channels & Alliances at BlackLine. "Our expanded partnership reinforces BlackLine's cloud-first strategy for meeting the digital finance transformation needs of our customers through the development of innovative solutions and strategic partnerships with market-leading technology providers. Adding co-selling and joint marketing opens the door for us to bring BlackLine to Google Cloud customers worldwide on an accelerated timetable."

F&A leaders are increasingly looking to their counterparts in IT to help them modernize their processes to enable greater speed, agility and strategic business support. CIOs are, however, often bogged down by tactical, compliance and other manual work and cybersecurity risk mitigation. With BlackLine's modern accounting solution built on Google Cloud's secure cloud infrastructure, CFOs and CIOs can realize increased F&A and IT organization productivity and an enhanced user experience, while freeing up time and resources to seize opportunities for digital innovation and more strategic work. Additionally, customers using Google Cloud tools alongside BlackLine can gain essential financial insights from their accounting data by leveraging Google Cloud's analytics and machine learning capabilities, unlocking critical information to inform key business decisions.

"As more organizations begin their digital transformation journeys, finance and accounting teams are increasingly seeking out solutions that enable process automation with speed and at scale," said Bronwyn Hastings, vice president, Global Technology Partnerships, Google Cloud. "We're pleased to be furthering our partnership with BlackLine to provide customers with the solutions and technologies they need to digitally transform their business."

As part of the expansion, BlackLine will work collaboratively with Google Cloud's training, support, sales and go-to-market teams. Working together, BlackLine and Google Cloud enable new possibilities for modern accounting—AI-powered automation and insight, global scalability and availability, deep security, advanced data analytics and a shared commitment to leading with continuous innovation.

BlackLine CEO Marc Huffman commented on the news saying that "Google has been a valuable contributor on our Customer Advisory Board for many years now, sharing their digital finance transformation story with other industry leaders embarking on similar journeys. With this expanded partnership with Google Cloud, we're taking our synergistic relationship to the next level."

For more information on BlackLine and Google Cloud, go here.

About BlackLine
Companies come to BlackLine (Nasdaq: BL) because their traditional manual accounting processes are not sustainable. BlackLine's cloud-based financial operations management platform and market-leading customer service help companies move to modern accounting by unifying their data and processes, automating repetitive work, and driving accountability through visibility. BlackLine provides solutions to manage and automate financial close, accounts receivable and intercompany accounting processes, helping large enterprises and midsize companies across all industries do accounting work better, faster and with more control.

More than 3,700 customers trust BlackLine to help them close faster with complete and accurate results. The company is the pioneer of the cloud financial close market and recognized as the leader by customers at leading end-user review sites including Gartner Peer Insights, G2 and TrustRadius. BlackLine is a global company with operations in major business centers around the world including Los Angeles, New York, the San Francisco Bay area, London, Paris, Frankfurt, Tokyo, Singapore and Sydney.

For more information, please visit blackline.com.

BlackLine Forward-looking Statements
This release may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terminology such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "plan," anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "intend," "potential," "would," "continue," "ongoing" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include statements regarding our growth plans and opportunities.

Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release are based upon BlackLine's current plans, estimates and expectations and are not a representation that such plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and/or management's good faith beliefs and assumptions as of that time with respect to future events and are subject to risks and uncertainties. If any of these risks or uncertainties materialize or if any assumptions prove incorrect, actual performance or results may differ materially from those expressed in or suggested by the forward-looking statements. These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, risks related to the Company's ability to execute on its strategies, attract new customers, enter new geographies and develop, release and sell new features and solutions; and other risks and uncertainties described in the other filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time, including the risks described under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual Report on Form 10-K. Additional information will also be set forth in our Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

Forward-looking statements should not be read as a guarantee of future performance or results, and you should not place undue reliance on such statements. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/blackline-expands-partnership-with-google-cloud-to-bring-greater-scalability-and-innovation-to-finance--accounting-organizations-301473720.html

SOURCE BlackLine

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/February2022/02/c2582.html

