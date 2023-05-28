BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL investor three-year losses grow to 31% as the stock sheds US$143m this past week

For many investors, the main point of stock picking is to generate higher returns than the overall market. But its virtually certain that sometimes you will buy stocks that fall short of the market average returns. We regret to report that long term BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) shareholders have had that experience, with the share price dropping 31% in three years, versus a market return of about 40%. And more recent buyers are having a tough time too, with a drop of 30% in the last year. Shareholders have had an even rougher run lately, with the share price down 26% in the last 90 days. We note that the company has reported results fairly recently; and the market is hardly delighted. You can check out the latest numbers in our company report.

Given the past week has been tough on shareholders, let's investigate the fundamentals and see what we can learn.

Given that BlackLine didn't make a profit in the last twelve months, we'll focus on revenue growth to form a quick view of its business development. Shareholders of unprofitable companies usually expect strong revenue growth. As you can imagine, fast revenue growth, when maintained, often leads to fast profit growth.

In the last three years, BlackLine saw its revenue grow by 19% per year, compound. That's a fairly respectable growth rate. Shareholders have endured a share price decline of 9% per year. This implies the market had higher expectations of BlackLine. With revenue growing at a solid clip, now might be the time to focus on the possibility that it will have a brighter future.

You can see below how earnings and revenue have changed over time (discover the exact values by clicking on the image).

We're pleased to report that the CEO is remunerated more modestly than most CEOs at similarly capitalized companies. It's always worth keeping an eye on CEO pay, but a more important question is whether the company will grow earnings throughout the years. This free report showing analyst forecasts should help you form a view on BlackLine

A Different Perspective

Investors in BlackLine had a tough year, with a total loss of 30%, against a market gain of about 1.0%. However, keep in mind that even the best stocks will sometimes underperform the market over a twelve month period. On the bright side, long term shareholders have made money, with a gain of 4% per year over half a decade. If the fundamental data continues to indicate long term sustainable growth, the current sell-off could be an opportunity worth considering. It's always interesting to track share price performance over the longer term. But to understand BlackLine better, we need to consider many other factors. Even so, be aware that BlackLine is showing 1 warning sign in our investment analysis , you should know about...

Please note, the market returns quoted in this article reflect the market weighted average returns of stocks that currently trade on American exchanges.

